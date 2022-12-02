Read full article on original website
Luis Suarez broke down on the bench upon seeing South Korea score against Portugal, knocking Uruguay out of the World Cup
Luis Suarez saw the scoreboard showing South Korea went ahead against Portugal, a result that would ultimately push Uruguay out of the World Cup.
World Cup scores, updates: Brazil, Switzerland advance out of Group G after tense final moments
A nervy final few minutes gave way to perhaps the expected outcome in Group G. Brazil didn't need a win and didn't press too hard for one, settling for a 1-0 loss to Cameroon that was scoreless until stoppage time. In the more enticing matchup of the night, Switzerland held off Serbia in a 3-2 thriller to move on to the knockout rounds.
NBC Los Angeles
Portugal Strikes Early in Group H Finale Vs. South Korea
Portugal is ready to move on. Despite already clinching a spot in the knockout round, Cristiano Ronaldo's squad isn't taking it easy in their final game of group play against South Korea. Portugal scored in the fifth minute of its last Group H match to take an early 1-0. The...
Sporting News
Brazil vs South Korea World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
After losing 1-0 to Cameroon last time out, Brazil can't afford another stumble as they face South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The South American giants opted to rest players against Cameroon with their qualification for the knockout stages already secured. That decision allowed the African side to snatch a dramatic late win but that didn't stop Brazil from finishing top of Group G.
Uruguay players charged for confronting World Cup referee
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Four Uruguay players were charged with offensive behavior by FIFA on Monday for their angry pursuit of the referee after being eliminated from the World Cup. The Uruguayan soccer federation also faces an extra charge of discrimination, FIFA said without giving details. The Uruguay team...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr make offer for Portugal forward
Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a huge offer to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup. A number of clubs have expressed interest in him, with Al-Nassr's offer the biggest at around 200m euros a year, according to reports. Ronaldo, 37, is a free agent after his...
Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Round of 16 is set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland were the last teams to make it through on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Americans’ World Cup-ending loss seen by 16.5M on US TV
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States’ tournament-ending 3-1 loss to the Netherlands at the World Cup was seen by 16.5 million on U.S. English- and Spanish-language television and digital streams, according to figures released by Fox and Telemundo. Fox said its coverage of the round of 16...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Japan Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Round of 16
Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?. The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?. That...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland tops Serbia, 3-2, to advance
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Switzerland (2-0-1) outlasting Serbia (0-1-2) at Qatar's Stadium 974— and there was no shortage of action in the Group G tilt. Elsewhere, Cameroon (1-1-1) handed Brazil (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament in...
World Cup Odds: Portugal vs. Switzerland prediction, odds and pick – 12/6/2022
It’s a knockout battle to adore as Portugal battles Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Portugal-Switzerland prediction and pick. Portugal advanced to the knockout stage after defeating Ghana 3-2 and Uruguay 2-0 in the group stage before falling […] The post World Cup Odds: Portugal vs. Switzerland prediction, odds and pick – 12/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Japan vs Croatia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
Japan face Croatia for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Japan’s stunning victories over Germany and Spain have blown this side of the draw wide open after they topped Group E. Croatia advanced as runners-up of Group F, ahead of Belgium but behind Morocco.Japan vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup build-up as last-16 continuesLuka Modric’s side were finalists four years ago and showed all of their experience to grind out a 0-0 draw against Belgium that secured their progress, with centre-back Josko Gvardiol outstanding in defence.Japan meanwhile repeated their trick of coming back after half-time as they scored...
Neymar-less Brazil’s shocking loss to Cameroon sets unprecedented record not seen in 24 years
The FIFA World Cup group stage officially came to an end on Friday as Brazil secured their spot in the knockout stage despite suffering a shocking 1-0 loss to Cameroon. The African side failed to qualify for the Group of 16, but their historic win against the favorites meant that they ended their tournament on […] The post Neymar-less Brazil’s shocking loss to Cameroon sets unprecedented record not seen in 24 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BBC
World Cup: Build-up to England v Senegal & France v Poland
Prediction: 4-0 Match facts: Can Poland beat the odds?. France v Poland (15:00 GMT) This will be the second meeting between France and Poland at the World Cup and first since their third-place play-off match in the 1982 tournament - a 3-2 win for Poland. France are unbeaten in their...
NBC Sports
France vs Poland, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Defending world champions France will begin their journey through the knockout rounds when they face Poland in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday. Only twice in the history of the World Cup has a defending champion defended their title and went back-to-back. Italy did it in 1934 and 1938; Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962. 60 years later, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and captain Hugo Lloris hope to join those legendary sides for the rest of time.
Twitter is destroying USMNT after brutal 3-1 defeat to Netherlands in World Cup Round of 16
The USMNT have seen their World Cup dreams come to an end on Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 by the Netherlands in the Round of 16. While there were some promising moments in the second half for the attack, the backline was absolutely catastrophic all game long and Twitter let them hear it. Here […] The post Twitter is destroying USMNT after brutal 3-1 defeat to Netherlands in World Cup Round of 16 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. South Korea
A pair of Tottenham Hotspur teammates will face each other as Brazil looks to advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth consecutive World Cup when the Seleção Canarinho ("Canary Squad") takes on South Korea in the first round of the knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday.
World Cup 2022 results, highlights: England trounces Senegal; Mbappé leads France over Poland
France and England will join Argentina and Netherlands in the quarterfinals after the European powerhouses made easy work of their opponents Sunday in Qatar. France kicked things off Sunday morning with another dominant display in a 3-1 win over Poland. Olivier Giroud got things started off just before halftime, drilling a pass from Kylian Mbappé into the back of the net to become France's all-time leading goalscorer. Mbappé would add one of his own in the 74th minute and then cap things off in the 91st minute with a curling strike into the corner — his fifth goal of the tournament. Poland's Robert Lewandowski got a consolation goal in the waning seconds off a penalty kick.
