KFYR-TV
‘Realtor Ring Day’ tradition continues in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Realtors across the country joined the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in ringing bells Friday as part of Realtor Ring Day. Each year, the Board of Realtors partners with the Salvation Army. Kerri Zablotney, president of the Minot Board of Realtors, said the tradition started in Minot in the mid-1990s.
Chimney Flue Pipe Fire Damages Minot Home
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday night at 700 5th St. NE. Responders say there was smoke coming into the home from behind a rock wall that surrounded a fireplace. Crews discovered flames coming from the flue pipe and exterior wall around...
Perkett Elementary students hold read-a-thon to support Angel Tree
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some third graders in Minot are doing their part to support others in need this holiday season. The combination of blankets, pajamas, and a fireplace, real or not, sounds like a relaxing activity at home. On Friday, it was part of class. Brinley Scharpe said her favorite part was the food. “It’s really fun. You get to wear jammies and something and we’ll probably get to bring blankets and pillows next time,” said Brinley, a student. “And apple cider and hot chocolate,” said Nolan, another student.
Risk of carbon monoxide poisoning up in winter months
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The colorless, odorless gas carbon monoxide can be deadly. Each year, according to the CDC, more than 400 people die and more than 20,000 people are hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning in the United States. Minot firefighters say they see an increase in CO-related calls during...
