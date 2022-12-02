This Ferrari is a 1990s superhero. Ferrari is a brand built off of the image of some of the most famous classic hand-built supercars in the world. The amazing engineering talent and design skill of the great Enzo Ferrari and his team of engineers have, in the past, produced some of the greatest vehicles to ever hit the black of asphalt. Of course, this means that the Ferrari name has become almost entirely synonymous with the idea of an ultra-rare luxury sports car. Today’s example is no exception to that rule as it is both extremely rare and very desirable. This extremely low-mileage example 1990 Ferrari Testarossa will elevate your collection.

