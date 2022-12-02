LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- For the second time in the last few months, Cuyahoga County has awarded funds to the City of Lakewood Emergency Rent Assistance Program (ERA-1). The Lakewood Community Services Center received $609,000 in September for use beginning in October. The county also recently provided a second tranche of funds, in the amount of $300,000, to help the agency’s efforts through the end of the year.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO