Cleveland announces changes to command of city’s police department

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The police department on Tuesday swore in several new leaders as part of changes to its command staff, city officials announced. Sammy Morris, former commander of the Fifth District, has been appointed deputy chief of field operations and will oversee all five police districts, the Bureau of Traffic, and the Bureau of Community Policing.
Cuyahoga County awards additional $300,000 to Lakewood Emergency Rent Assistance Program

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- For the second time in the last few months, Cuyahoga County has awarded funds to the City of Lakewood Emergency Rent Assistance Program (ERA-1). The Lakewood Community Services Center received $609,000 in September for use beginning in October. The county also recently provided a second tranche of funds, in the amount of $300,000, to help the agency’s efforts through the end of the year.
Cuyahoga to limit MetroHealth’s levy dollars until ‘satisfied that county tax dollars are being properly managed,’ in wake of Boutros firing

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council will be limiting MetroHealth’s annual $32 million subsidy until it has better assurance that the money will be appropriately managed, in the wake of allegations that ex-MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros gave himself unauthorized bonuses over a five-year period. The council Tuesday voted...
Cleveland police to create first-ever relocation program for homicide witnesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.
