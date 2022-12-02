Read full article on original website
Akron releases updated development agreement on proposed White Pond Drive development
AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron this week shared an updated development agreement with Triton Property Ventures for the purchase of 68 acres of land located in the northwest part of the city, with Frank Boulevard on the north and White Pond Drive on the east. Updates to...
After levy win, North Olmsted Schools planning new building timeline
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Now that voters have approved the North Olmsted City Schools’ new money levy and bond issue, Superintendent David J. Brand said the district is busy planning for the future. The combined 7.8-mill operating levy and bond issue covers not only future district operations, but also...
Middleburg Heights budget shows ‘aggressive’ infrastructure focus
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Middleburg Heights continues to be in excellent financial shape. Finance Director Jason Stewart, at Monday’s (Dec. 5) budget meeting, provided City Council with a recap of the year’s revenue and expenses, noting in particular that the city’s cash carryover has doubled since 2019, from $6.3 million to $12.2 million.
Cleveland announces changes to command of city’s police department
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The police department on Tuesday swore in several new leaders as part of changes to its command staff, city officials announced. Sammy Morris, former commander of the Fifth District, has been appointed deputy chief of field operations and will oversee all five police districts, the Bureau of Traffic, and the Bureau of Community Policing.
Cuyahoga County awards additional $300,000 to Lakewood Emergency Rent Assistance Program
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- For the second time in the last few months, Cuyahoga County has awarded funds to the City of Lakewood Emergency Rent Assistance Program (ERA-1). The Lakewood Community Services Center received $609,000 in September for use beginning in October. The county also recently provided a second tranche of funds, in the amount of $300,000, to help the agency’s efforts through the end of the year.
University Heights mayor again threatens veto of CIC fund transfer
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan, claiming as he did in September that members of the city’s community investment corporation (CIC) have formed a shadow administration, said he would veto legislation council went on to pass Monday (Dec. 5) that is intended to transfer money to the CIC fund.
John Carroll University plans mixed-use development at its Fairmount Circle gateway
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Representatives of John Carroll University have presented a preliminary plan to the city to redevelop the school’s south gateway at Fairmount Circle. A plan was presented before the University Heights Planning Commission on Thursday (Dec. 1) that would entail three phases of construction and would...
Shipping container ‘she sheds’? Not in Strongsville; council approves ban
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city has banned giant shipping containers and railroad cars in residential districts. City Council voted 6-0 in favor of the ban Nov. 21. The previous month, three council members -- Kelly Kosek, Tom Clark and Ann Roff -- had expressed support for allowing residential shipping containers and/or railroad cars under certain conditions.
Parma Heights exploring new traffic camera enforcement system for school zones
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Earlier this year, Parma Heights was planning to restart its traffic camera enforcement system monitoring red light and speed incidents at the Pearl and York road intersection. City Council had approved a partnership with Verra Mobility to not only monitor the aforementioned busy intersection, but also...
Solon council approves redevelopment of Circle K gas station, convenience store
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has approved the redevelopment of a Circle K gas station and convenience store at 29605 Aurora Road. Mac’s Convenience Stores, owner of the property, had requested a raze-and-rebuild of the station and store through Anthony Coyne, president and managing partner of the Mansour Gavin law firm of Cleveland.
Avon Lake community gets first look at potential school renovations or construction
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- As we head toward a new year, Avon Lake City Schools is looking at the future of the district’s buildings. District officials held a public forum Nov. 10 to give residents a first look at possibilities for school construction projects. The goal since December 2020...
City Council bans Cleveland from doing business with companies that practice wage theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council approved on Monday an ordinance banning the city of Cleveland from doing business with companies found to practice wage theft and those that commit payroll fraud. The new law bars Cleveland from granting financial assistance to such companies or entering into contracts with...
Cuyahoga to limit MetroHealth’s levy dollars until ‘satisfied that county tax dollars are being properly managed,’ in wake of Boutros firing
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council will be limiting MetroHealth’s annual $32 million subsidy until it has better assurance that the money will be appropriately managed, in the wake of allegations that ex-MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros gave himself unauthorized bonuses over a five-year period. The council Tuesday voted...
Akron has earmarked all its $145 million in COVID stimulus funds. Here is where it will go: Stimulus Watch
The City of Akron is ahead of many nearby cities, in that it has already approved how it wants to spend its $145 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Though the projects have been approved throughout the last year, city officials gave a presentation detailing how the ARPA dollars will be spent earlier this week.
Lakewood artist’s temporary installation decorates City Center Park
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Residents attending this past weekend’s Light Up Lakewood affair might have noticed a temporary public art display in the downtown area’s City Center Park. The unique lighted piece, titled “Artist Block,” is the work of Lakewood artist Steven Gutierrez, who said it’s about the sometimes...
Incoming county executive Chris Ronayne wants independent team to observe MetroHealth amid bonus controversy
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Incoming Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne plans to deal with the controversy at MetroHealth System by forming a team to observe operations, conducting an independent audit and possibly replacing some board members in the wake of the firing of the CEO amid allegations of unauthorized self payments.
Cleveland police to create first-ever relocation program for homicide witnesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.
Brooklyn increases penalties in effort to deter potential deer hunters
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- City Council recently upped the ante and added some teeth regarding deer poaching in Brooklyn. “Council thought this necessary due to an increase in these types of activities,” City Council President Ron Van Kirk said. “As with all penalties, this increase in penalty is to deter people from hunting in Brooklyn.
See Cuyahoga County home sales, other property transfer details for November (searchable database)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The cleveland.com database of home sales and other property transfer details has been updated with transactions for November 2022. Search the home sales database at this link for all transfers since 2019. The database is searchable by seller name, buyer name, city, street and more. The database...
MetroHealth board member resigns amid bonus investigation involving ousted CEO Akram Boutros
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Monnolly, co-founder of DiGioia-Suburban Excavating, has resigned from the MetroHealth System Board of Trustees, as questions swirl about nearly $2 million in bonus payments to since-fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros. MetroHealth on Wednesday confirmed Monnolly’s departure but did not give a reason why he stepped...
