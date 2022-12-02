Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Carlvena Foster To Be Vice-Chair of the Board Of Commissioners For 2023
Earlier this month, the Rhino Times reported some news that came as no surprise to many: Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston would be reelected to that chairman’s seat for the eighth time. This week, another piece of the 2023 leadership puzzle fell into place....
WRAL
Moore County authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
cbs17
Nearly 40,000 in the dark as massive power outage hits Moore County; gunfire targeted substations, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 38,000 Duke Energy customers were in the dark Saturday night and Sunday after a power outage from vandalism in Moore County, officials said. The outage began sometime after 7 p.m. Saturday and impacted a large portion of the county. The Duke Energy website listed a restoration time of 10 p.m. Sunday.
Guilford County group working to uncover the only recorded lynching in county history
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local group is working to bring awareness to a hate crime that happened in Guilford County in the 19th century. After 4 years of searching, The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project group is still on the hunt for answers. The piece of history they’ve been working to uncover is the […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Sheriff Launches 2022 Christmas Toy Drive In Rockingham County, North Caroina
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Teams with Local Salvation Army to Collect Toys for Rockingham County Families in Need this Holiday Season. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Teams with Local Salvation Army to Collect Toys for Rockingham County Families in Need this Holiday Season. [Rockingham, N.C.]— This year, Sheriff Sam...
wschronicle.com
District moving forward with new Brunson Elementary at former Thomasville Furniture facility
Brunson Elementary will soon have a new home. During their meeting on Nov. 15, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with the project at the Patterson Avenue site. Here’s what we know: On Oct. 27 the board approved the contract with Gilbane Building Company for...
rhinotimes.com
Don’t Spike The Punch At City Of Greensboro’s Office Holiday Parties
In the movie Wayne’s World, Wayne and Garth encouraged each other to “Party on!” with virtually no restriction on what type of partying that should be. However, unlike in the movie, the City of Greensboro is giving out some pretty strict dictates on what can and cannot happen for city employees at holiday parties.
Charlotte Stories
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
Mount Airy News
Crowd celebrates new clinic location
Surry Medical Ministries move ‘long time coming’. State Rep. Sarah Stevens speaks about the importance of the clinic in serving area residents without health insurance. A large contingent gathers for the program held outside, with Northern Regional Hospital looming in the background. The temperature gauge might’ve read 38 degrees...
FOX8 News Team appears at Jamestown Christmas Parade
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 News Team made an appearance at the Jamestown Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon. The parade featured floats, bands, scout troops, antique cars, dance units, martial arts displays and many other fun activities for those in attendance. The parade has been held on Main Street since 1999.
WXII 12
Thousands lost to fire at Greensboro Family Dollar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
Sheriff: 'Intentional vandalism' at substations the cause of power outage affecting over 40K residents of Moore County
A massive power outage is being reported in Moore County. A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph Electric Membership Corporation also reported nearly 3,000 customers without power in the southern part of the county. WRAL viewers began calling in to...
triad-city-beat.com
Abortion advocates across country aim to outflank lawmakers using 2024 ballot measures
Featured photo: Dozens of people gathered to express their rage after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade at the Greensboro rally for reproductive rights in Greensboro N.C., on June 24, 2022. (photo by Juliet Coen) This story was first published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew...
1 killed in NC townhome fire, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames […]
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
Gun found at Clemmons Middle School, school admin says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was found on a student before dismissal at a Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County school Thursday, according to school officials. The principal at Clemmons Middle school sent out a letter to parents to make them aware of a potential safety issue at the school. A student tipped off a staff member about another student having a weapon in their possession.
abc45.com
Rockingham County Inmate found dead in his cell
Rockingham County — Rockingham County Detention Officers found an inmate dead in his cell early Saturday morning. The male inmate was delivered breakfast that morning and appeared fine to Officers. A while later a Detention Officer who was doing rounds found the inmate unresponsive in his cell. Detention Officers...
wfmynews2.com
Three people die in two NC house fires
A person died in a Greensboro house fire Friday night. Two children died in a Salisbury fire the same night. Firefighters haven’t determined a cause for either.
wraltechwire.com
VinFast on fast track to open EV plant in Chatham County
VinFast is on track to open North Carolina’s first car factory in Chatham County. On Thursday, Van Anh Nguyen, CEO of VinFast Manufacturing US, spoke only to WRAL News about the timeline for production. In Vietnam, where VinFast began, the company built from swamp land to cars rolling off...
