rhinotimes.com

Carlvena Foster To Be Vice-Chair of the Board Of Commissioners For 2023

Earlier this month, the Rhino Times reported some news that came as no surprise to many: Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston would be reelected to that chairman’s seat for the eighth time. This week, another piece of the 2023 leadership puzzle fell into place....
wallstreetwindow.com

Sheriff Launches 2022 Christmas Toy Drive In Rockingham County, North Caroina

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Teams with Local Salvation Army to Collect Toys for Rockingham County Families in Need this Holiday Season. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Teams with Local Salvation Army to Collect Toys for Rockingham County Families in Need this Holiday Season. [Rockingham, N.C.]— This year, Sheriff Sam...
rhinotimes.com

Don’t Spike The Punch At City Of Greensboro’s Office Holiday Parties

In the movie Wayne’s World, Wayne and Garth encouraged each other to “Party on!” with virtually no restriction on what type of partying that should be. However, unlike in the movie, the City of Greensboro is giving out some pretty strict dictates on what can and cannot happen for city employees at holiday parties.
Mount Airy News

Crowd celebrates new clinic location

Surry Medical Ministries move ‘long time coming’. State Rep. Sarah Stevens speaks about the importance of the clinic in serving area residents without health insurance. A large contingent gathers for the program held outside, with Northern Regional Hospital looming in the background. The temperature gauge might’ve read 38 degrees...
FOX8 News

FOX8 News Team appears at Jamestown Christmas Parade

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 News Team made an appearance at the Jamestown Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon. The parade featured floats, bands, scout troops, antique cars, dance units, martial arts displays and many other fun activities for those in attendance. The parade has been held on Main Street since 1999.
WXII 12

Thousands lost to fire at Greensboro Family Dollar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
CBS 17

1 killed in NC townhome fire, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a town home fire in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. At 9:37 p.m. on Friday night, firefighters came to the 3200 block of Cypress Park Road after getting a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they discovered a townhome with smoke and flames […]
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
WSAV News 3

North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
WFMY NEWS2

Gun found at Clemmons Middle School, school admin says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was found on a student before dismissal at a Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County school Thursday, according to school officials. The principal at Clemmons Middle school sent out a letter to parents to make them aware of a potential safety issue at the school. A student tipped off a staff member about another student having a weapon in their possession.
abc45.com

Rockingham County Inmate found dead in his cell

Rockingham County — Rockingham County Detention Officers found an inmate dead in his cell early Saturday morning. The male inmate was delivered breakfast that morning and appeared fine to Officers. A while later a Detention Officer who was doing rounds found the inmate unresponsive in his cell. Detention Officers...
wfmynews2.com

Three people die in two NC house fires

A person died in a Greensboro house fire Friday night. Two children died in a Salisbury fire the same night. Firefighters haven’t determined a cause for either.
wraltechwire.com

VinFast on fast track to open EV plant in Chatham County

VinFast is on track to open North Carolina’s first car factory in Chatham County. On Thursday, Van Anh Nguyen, CEO of VinFast Manufacturing US, spoke only to WRAL News about the timeline for production. In Vietnam, where VinFast began, the company built from swamp land to cars rolling off...

