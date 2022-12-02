ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Counterfeit $20 bills passed at Live! Casino Pittsburgh

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBRvV_0jVVDiCF00
Metro Creative

Seven counterfeit $20 bills were passed at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield and the U.S. Secret Service is investigating, according to state police.

The fake money was spotted by a bank and returned to the casino Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Troopers turned it over to the Secret Service.

Earlier this year, state police warned of counterfeit bills circulating in the community after a couple incidents involving fake $100 bills that appeared to defy rapid detection using the standard counterfeit detector pens.

A Hempfield bank helped troopers determine that the money was counterfeit after being used at two businesses and the bills were forwarded to the Secret Service.

In February, more fake cash was passed at two Salem businesses. Two counterfeit $100 bills were passed at Derry Township discount stores in June.

The U.S. Currency Education Program has details on its website uscurrency.gov about how to authenticate money.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Uniontown man convicted for role in Capitol riot

A Uniontown man could face decades in prison after a jury convicted him or his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. The Department of Justice says Peter Schwartz, 49, threw a folding chair at police officers and sprayed officers with pepper spray that he took from police. He was convicted on Tuesday, according to federal officials.
UNIONTOWN, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Pennsylvania fire chief facing charges for allegedly assaulting another firefighter during response

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A fire chief in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, is facing charges for allegedly assaulting another firefighter Sunday during a response. Stowe Township Fire Chief Matthew Chapman was one of the first firefighters to arrive on scene of a fire that destroyed a building in McKee Rocks, Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Deputy Controller Rachael Heisler to run for controller

Pittsburgh Deputy Controller Rachael Heisler announced Wednesday that she is running for city controller. She has held her current post since January 2021. “I am passionate about good government and welcome the opportunity to improve how things get done,” said Heisler, a Democrat. “I am a problem-solver and pledge to work daily to ensure city residents have the best possible experience with their local government.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania McDonald’s fined for child labor law violations

Owners of 13 McDonald’s locations in the Pittsburgh area were fined over child labor law violations. A federal investigation has found child labor violations involving 101 minor-aged workers operated by Santonastasso Enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the franchisee, which operates as McDonald’s Restaurant, permitted 14-and-15-year-old employees to […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

After A Year, No Arrests Made In College St. Homicide

It’s now been over a year since a man was killed in at a Butler City home, but no arrests have been made. The incident happened on December 5th last year at a home on College Street when multiple people were stabbed, and one person was shot dead. The...
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

Medical examiner IDs missing Frazer woman

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the remains of a woman found in a wooded area in Armstrong County as those of Darlene Harbison of Frazer. The identification comes after Allegheny County Police on Monday reported that a license plate number on a motorcycle that was found and reported by a hunter that day on a hillside along Nichola Road in West Franklin was registered to Harbison, 59, who was last seen Sept. 11.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WLTX.com

McDonald's operator accused of child labor violations involving more than 100 teens

PITTSBURGH — A federal investigation found child labor violations involving scores of teenagers at more than a dozen McDonald's locations in and around Pittsburgh. McDonald's franchisee Santonastasso Enterprises broke U.S. labor laws in allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to work outside of legal hours at 13 restaurants, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland recount complete; officials say no evidence of widespread errors found

A court-ordered recount of four Westmoreland County precincts completed Monday revealed a three-vote change from unofficial results released last month. Westmoreland County Election Bureau Director Greg McCloskey said the review of more than 4,200 ballots cast in person on Election Day and ballots mailed in by voters from precincts in Hempfield, Ligonier Borough, Lower Burrell and Loyalhanna found totals that reflected three fewer votes than were originally recorded for Democrats Josh Shapiro in the race for Pennsylvania governor and for John Fetterman in his bid for U.S Senate.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs

An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man accused of using Facebook Marketplace to rob people at gunpoint

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is facing several charges for a series of armed robberies that happened in July. Police say Alan Green targeted people looking to buy a car for cash from Facebook Marketplace. Court documents say Green would arrange for a place to meet and when the victims showed up with cash, instead of getting the car they came for, they were robbed of thousands of dollars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy