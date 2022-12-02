Counterfeit $20 bills passed at Live! Casino Pittsburgh

Metro Creative

Seven counterfeit $20 bills were passed at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield and the U.S. Secret Service is investigating, according to state police.

The fake money was spotted by a bank and returned to the casino Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Troopers turned it over to the Secret Service.

Earlier this year, state police warned of counterfeit bills circulating in the community after a couple incidents involving fake $100 bills that appeared to defy rapid detection using the standard counterfeit detector pens.

A Hempfield bank helped troopers determine that the money was counterfeit after being used at two businesses and the bills were forwarded to the Secret Service.

In February, more fake cash was passed at two Salem businesses. Two counterfeit $100 bills were passed at Derry Township discount stores in June.

The U.S. Currency Education Program has details on its website uscurrency.gov about how to authenticate money.