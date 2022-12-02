Read full article on original website
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
Delta And Amex Airline Lounges Are Now Introducing Time Limits To Prevent Fliers From Working Too Long
Airport lounges have long been the go-to places to kill time, in style, before a flight. With the stress of pandemic travel and the consequent flight delays, cancellations and general airport chaos, this became even more of a favorite spot. Delta and Amex Airline lounges have recently made clear that...
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
This Popular Airline Is Offering a Pass That Gives You Unlimited Flights for an Entire Year
The discount airline is introducing the GoWild! Pass for flights anywhere in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Netjets will be the first customer for Bombardier's new $78 million private jet, the world's fastest passenger plane since the Concorde — meet the Global 8000
The Global 8000, which comes complete with an entertainment room and a bedroom, will reach near supersonic speeds and fly up to 9,206 miles.
Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly
Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
Delta pilots are in line for huge pay rises worth billions of dollars if they agree to a new contract, report says
Delta has reached a preliminary agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association to increase pay and quality of life, Reuters reported.
Delta Is Raising the Price of its Sky Club Lounges After Complaints of Overcrowding, 'Record' Visits
Delta will be limiting who can buy membership passes and raising prices on its fancy airport waiting room lounges starting in 2023.
How Electric Air Taxis Could Shake Up the Airline Industry in the Next Decade
Companies across the U.S., including several startups, are developing electric air taxis that aim to take cars off the road and put people in the sky. Commercial airlines are investing in this type of technology to make trips to and from the airport shorter and faster for consumers. The potential...
Air Moana Schedules Service Launch in Feb 2023
Air Moana, the new scheduled domestic carrier in French Polynesia, on Thursday 01DEC22 local time opened reservation on its website. The airline intends to launch scheduled service with 2 ATR72-600 aircraft in mid-February 2023, with service from Papeete to Bora Bora, Hiva Oa (Atuona), Moorea, Nuku Hiva, Raiatea and Rangiroa. The airline will also serve Moorea from Bora Bora. Based on the airline’s booking system, airline code is “NM”.
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Review for 2023
The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card is designed for business owners who fly with Delta Airlines frequently. This travel rewards business credit card offers several benefits, like access to priority boarding and a free checked bag. You can earn unlimited miles on purchases, which you can use toward flights, seat upgrades, and Delta gift cards.
JAL Tentatively Files 777-300ER Helsinki Service in NW23
JAL during Northern winter 2023/24 season tentatively filed aircraft changes for Finland, which would see the airline operates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on Tokyo Haneda – Helsinki route, effective 29OCT23. Operational frequencies also lists 1 daily, although this is likely to change. The 777-300ER service on this route is scheduled...
