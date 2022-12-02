ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
TheStreet

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
NBC Los Angeles

How Electric Air Taxis Could Shake Up the Airline Industry in the Next Decade

Companies across the U.S., including several startups, are developing electric air taxis that aim to take cars off the road and put people in the sky. Commercial airlines are investing in this type of technology to make trips to and from the airport shorter and faster for consumers. The potential...
aeroroutes.com

Air Moana Schedules Service Launch in Feb 2023

Air Moana, the new scheduled domestic carrier in French Polynesia, on Thursday 01DEC22 local time opened reservation on its website. The airline intends to launch scheduled service with 2 ATR72-600 aircraft in mid-February 2023, with service from Papeete to Bora Bora, Hiva Oa (Atuona), Moorea, Nuku Hiva, Raiatea and Rangiroa. The airline will also serve Moorea from Bora Bora. Based on the airline’s booking system, airline code is “NM”.
fitsmallbusiness.com

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card Review for 2023

The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card is designed for business owners who fly with Delta Airlines frequently. This travel rewards business credit card offers several benefits, like access to priority boarding and a free checked bag. You can earn unlimited miles on purchases, which you can use toward flights, seat upgrades, and Delta gift cards.
aeroroutes.com

JAL Tentatively Files 777-300ER Helsinki Service in NW23

JAL during Northern winter 2023/24 season tentatively filed aircraft changes for Finland, which would see the airline operates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on Tokyo Haneda – Helsinki route, effective 29OCT23. Operational frequencies also lists 1 daily, although this is likely to change. The 777-300ER service on this route is scheduled...

