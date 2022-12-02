ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noxubee County, MS

New Hope man killed in Monday crash

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Amory PD provides update on Baxter murder

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department shared an update on Tuesday in connection with the August 2021 murder of Judy Baxter. Someone murdered the 77-year-old on Aug. 12, 2021, at a her home on 12th Avenue. An arrest has not been made.
AMORY, MS
Several Christmas parades postponed

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
AMORY, MS
Law enforcement investigate two drive-by shootings in Crawford

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A man in Crawford was hurt after an overnight drive-by shooting — the second such shooting in that area in recent days. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the 57-year-old victim was coming home from work around 2 a.m. Wednesday when the shots were fired.
CRAWFORD, MS
Storm cleanup continues one week after tornado in Lowndes County

STEENS, Miss. (WTVA) - A tornado ripped through Lowndes County one week ago. The storm damaged more than 20 homes in the county. Homeowners began to pile up debris immediately after the storm. Now, the county has been making the rounds picking up that debris. Lowndes County Road Manager Mike...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Three victims out of hospital after car crashed into Sulligent store

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - Three of the four people who were sent to hospitals after a car crashed into a store in Sulligent have been released. Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel said one victim remains in a hospital in Birmingham. The crash happened Friday morning at Jack Rabbit Slim’s.
SULLIGENT, AL
United Furniture Industries sued in two more lawsuits

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two more lawsuits were filed against United Furniture Industries. DFW Linq Transport, based in Bedford, Texas, filed a civil suit against United Furniture Industries and UFI Transportation, LLC. The plaintiff is seeking $1 million in damages — half compensatory, half punitive — over what it...
STARKVILLE, MS
Black Prairie Blues Museum hosts Festival of Trees in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Every November there are visions of sparkling holiday trees dancing inside the head of a Clay County woman. Deborah Mansfield is the director at the Black Prairie Blues Museum in West Point. She is more excited than ever about this year's annual Festival of Trees.
WEST POINT, MS
WInner declared in Mathiston special election

MATHISTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Voters in Mathiston have decided who should fill an opening on the Board of Aldermen. Scott Hollenhead emerged from a field of four candidates to win Tuesday's special election. Hollenhead received 54 votes while Josh Palmer finished second with 36 votes. Gregg Pritchard came in...
MATHISTON, MS

