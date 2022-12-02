Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
New Hope man killed in Monday crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
wtva.com
Amory PD provides update on Baxter murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department shared an update on Tuesday in connection with the August 2021 murder of Judy Baxter. Someone murdered the 77-year-old on Aug. 12, 2021, at a her home on 12th Avenue. An arrest has not been made.
wtva.com
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
wtva.com
Law enforcement investigate two drive-by shootings in Crawford
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A man in Crawford was hurt after an overnight drive-by shooting — the second such shooting in that area in recent days. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the 57-year-old victim was coming home from work around 2 a.m. Wednesday when the shots were fired.
wtva.com
Storm cleanup continues one week after tornado in Lowndes County
STEENS, Miss. (WTVA) - A tornado ripped through Lowndes County one week ago. The storm damaged more than 20 homes in the county. Homeowners began to pile up debris immediately after the storm. Now, the county has been making the rounds picking up that debris. Lowndes County Road Manager Mike...
wtva.com
Starkville Police department plans on watching out for residents homes this holiday season
STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA)- The Starkville Police Department plans to spend the holiday keeping your home safe. Nationwide, more than 83,000 burglaries occurred last year during the holiday season. That racks up to a whopping $130.5 Million in valuables lost during the holiday season. But Starkville PD is making it their...
wtva.com
Three victims out of hospital after car crashed into Sulligent store
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - Three of the four people who were sent to hospitals after a car crashed into a store in Sulligent have been released. Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel said one victim remains in a hospital in Birmingham. The crash happened Friday morning at Jack Rabbit Slim’s.
wtva.com
United Furniture Industries sued in two more lawsuits
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two more lawsuits were filed against United Furniture Industries. DFW Linq Transport, based in Bedford, Texas, filed a civil suit against United Furniture Industries and UFI Transportation, LLC. The plaintiff is seeking $1 million in damages — half compensatory, half punitive — over what it...
wtva.com
Black Prairie Blues Museum hosts Festival of Trees in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Every November there are visions of sparkling holiday trees dancing inside the head of a Clay County woman. Deborah Mansfield is the director at the Black Prairie Blues Museum in West Point. She is more excited than ever about this year's annual Festival of Trees.
wtva.com
West Clay Elementary School spices up halls with Christmas decorations
The spirit of Christmas is filling the halls inside a West Point Elementary school. The students at West Clay Elementary have worked for weeks decorating for the holiday.
wtva.com
WInner declared in Mathiston special election
MATHISTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Voters in Mathiston have decided who should fill an opening on the Board of Aldermen. Scott Hollenhead emerged from a field of four candidates to win Tuesday's special election. Hollenhead received 54 votes while Josh Palmer finished second with 36 votes. Gregg Pritchard came in...
Comments / 0