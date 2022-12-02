Read full article on original website
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
US and China are already at ‘war’ despite what Biden believes: Japanese commentator
President Biden's recent claim that China does not seek an "imminent" invasion of Taiwan was unconvincing, Japanese commentator Yoko Ishii told Fox News.
Inside the Chinese city where more billionaires live than New York City — once the richest city in China, it plans to get twice as rich in just 15 years
"People come for one purpose — to get rich, to make money," an expert in China's economy told Insider.
China's plans for giant new London embassy unexpectedly rejected by local officials on security grounds
China's plans for a giant new embassy opposite the Tower of London have been unanimously rejected by local councilors on the grounds they pose a security risk to local residents, in a surprise decision that comes amid growing concerns over Beijing's diplomatic activity in the United Kingdom.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
Former leader Jiang's body arrives in Beijing as China mourns
The body of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin arrived in Beijing Thursday ahead of a public memorial service, Chinese state media said, as hundreds of people gathered in his hometown to pay their respects. - 'Patriotic and positive' - Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday evening in Jiang's hometown, the eastern city of Yangzhou, to pay their respects, leaving a thick pile of bouquets around the perimeter of his former residence.
South Korea Scrambles Fighter Jets After 2 Chinese, 6 Russian Warplanes Enter Air Defense Zone Without Notice
South Korea on Wednesday said it scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defense identification zone (A.K.A. KADIZ) without notice. What Happened: Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (J.C.S.) said the warplanes flew across its defense identification zone but did not violate the country’s territorial air, reported Yonhap News Agency.
defensenews.com
Chinese, Russian long-range bombers make reciprocal base visits
MELBOURNE, Australia – Chinese and Russian long-range bombers made reciprocal visits to each other’s bases following a joint patrol over regional waters, marking the first such visit following a bomber patrol involving the two countries. The patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea on...
London says no to a big Chinese Embassy, in a blow to Beijing ties
Local officials in London rejected plans for a massive, new Chinese Embassy, a bitter setback for China's government that once promised a "golden age" for its British relations.
Washington Examiner
US and France should not 'make an issue of China,' Beijing says
China should not be made into "an issue" by either the United States or France, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in response to a statement from the presidents of the two countries. French President Emmanuel Macron visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, where the two...
Philippines will explore for oil in South China Sea even without a deal with Beijing: Marcos
The Philippines must find a way to explore for oil and gas in the South China Sea even without a deal with China, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday, emphasizing his country's right to exploit energy reserves in the contested waterway.
Will Jiang Zemin Get a State Funeral in China?
China's former paramount leader died on Wednesday from multiple organ failure at age 96, the Chinese Communist Party said.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Consul General Locked Up in China With COVID-19
Israel’s Consul General to Shanghai, Eddie Shapira, was taken into custody by Chinese authorities last week and “hospitalized” after being diagnosed with mild symptoms of COVID-19. The story he told in a post on Facebook reveals just how seriously the Chinese authorities are taking the issue of...
After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a “condescending manner” following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning’s comments came after Xi chastised Trudeau at the G-20 summit on Wednesday over media reports on an earlier meeting during which Trudeau expressed concern about Chinese interference in Canada’s internal affairs. The apparently spontaneous exchange with a translator present was captured on video. Mao denied China had ever interfered in the internal affairs of other nations and said Canada was responsible for the downturn in ties. “Canada should take concrete actions to create conditions for the improvement of China-Canada relations,” she said at a daily briefing. The conversation was “quite normal and should not be interpreted as President Xi criticizing or blaming anyone.”
BBC
China Covid: Xi's face-saving exit from his signature policy
If you want to know what the government's Covid plan is in China, look at what it does rather than what it says. Take Beijing for example. There has not been a significant drop in infections, yet public transport now no longer requires a PCR test result, bars and restaurants are slowly re-opening, and in some cases people are being allowed to isolate at home after catching Covid instead of going into centralised quarantine facilities.
China’s 2023 F1 Grand Prix Will Not Take Place Due to Covid
Formula 1 said next year's Grand Prix will not take place in China because of "ongoing difficulties" with Covid.
Beijing, Shenzhen scrap COVID-19 tests for public transport
Chinese authorities on Saturday announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport.The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes even as daily virus infections reach near-record highs, and follows weekend protests across the country by residents frustrated by the rigid enforcement of anti-virus restrictions that are now entering their fourth year, even as the rest of the world has opened up. The southern technological manufacturing center of Shenzhen said Saturday that commuters no longer need to show a negative COVID-19 test result to use...
Protesters win a partial victory as Chinese cities start to loosen Covid controls
It may be too early to call it a complete victory, but a collective uproar from people across China against stringent Covid controls has forced a remarkable partial climbdown from one of the world's most authoritarian governments -- and its leader, Xi Jinping.
Comments / 0