Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Natchitoches celebrates season with annual Christmas parade
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Sirens and a great deal of fanfare kicked off the Christmas season in Natchitoches, Louisiana. The annual Christmas parade rolled through the streets of the historic city on Saturday. The parade is a signature feature of a month-long celebration highlighted by a fireworks show on the Cane...
kalb.com
Natchitoches Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday spirit
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The streets of Natchitoches were filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, as the city hosted its annual Christmas parade during its 96th annual Christmas celebration. The City of Lights is known for its Christmas traditions, lighting up the city with festive decorations. During the parade, floats,...
KTBS
Former soldier and Caddo Parish Commissioner Ken Epperson is devoted to supporting fell veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. -- You may know Ken Epperson as a longtime Caddo Parish Commissioner. He’s h…
KTBS
Home for the Holidays benefits JC Center of Empowerment and local Texarkana businesses
TEXARKANA, Ark. – A Home for the Holidays vendor pop-up held Saturday at the Texarkana Recreation Center raised funds for not only local small businesses but also for the JC Center of Empowerment. LaShundra Bradley, founder of the JC Center of Empowerment non-profit said she wanted to gather people...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fight breaks out on parade route
The Natchitoches Parish Journal was made aware of a video filmed by a parade attendee that captured a fight during the Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022. The video shows the Natchitoches Chief of Police and a School Color Guard passing by just before the fight started. Video Clip obtain...
KNOE TV8
River Oaks wins Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The River Oaks cheerleaders won Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge. After 33,000 votes from KNOE viewers, fans chose the Mustangs as the cheer squad that demonstrated the best school spirit. River Oaks cheerleaders celebrated with a pizza party courtesy of Johnny’s Pizza House.
ktalnews.com
‘Give it to God:’ Zwolle woman set to turn 100
ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish woman is set to turn 100 next week, but the celebration will happen early for this youthful centurion. Murline Cooper Finuf is turning 100 years young on December 5. Aimwell Baptist Church in Zwolle, where Murline has been a member since 1983, is throwing a bash on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in her honor.
KTBS
The Morning Break: 4th Annual Shriners Children's Shreveport Radiothon
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason, Nate, and Jade discussed the 4th Annual Shriners Children's Shreveport Radiothon.
ktalnews.com
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended …. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Salvation Army Red Kettle Run. The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run. TxDOT urges drivers to drive safely...
KTBS
Child injured in shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a shooting that sent a child to the hospital appears to be an accident. It happened shortly before 4 p.m., Sunday inside a house in the 2600 block of Essex Street. KTBS 3 has learned that the victim is 12 years old. Officers at...
KTBS
Two injured in rolling gun battle in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A rolling gun battle in Shreveport, sends two people to the hospital. Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 there could possibly be a third victim. It happened around 9:15 p.m., at the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue. More than a dozen units were...
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
ktalnews.com
Locally filmed Five Days from Home to screen in Springhill Saturday
SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When a small-town, northern Louisiana gal becomes an actress and marries a major Hollywood star, it’s a big deal; but when the couple comes for a visit and films a movie named Five Days from Home that debuts at a local, downtown theatre — that’s the stuff of local legends.
KTBS
One person injured in boating accident
NATCHITOCHES, La. - One person was seriously injured after a boating accident in Natchitoches on Saturday. It happened just after 6-30 p.m., on the Cane River Lake. According to authorities, there were two people on the boat at the time. The other person was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
KTBS
TRAHC hosts Holiday Market to support local artists
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council hosted its 14th Annual Holiday Arts Market over the weekend to help support local artists. And talented they are, displaying a variety of original creations such as woodturning art, ceramics, pottery, knitting projects, artwork, handmade items, gift ideas for children, hand-sewn items, soap products, jewelry, and flavored local honey.
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
One person seriously injured in boating accident on Cane River
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, NPSO Rescue Boat, Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches City Fire Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlfire and Fisheries Agents and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a boating accident on Dec. 3 at 6:35 pm on Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
ktalnews.com
Sabine Parish reserve deputy arrested, suspended; Sheriff asks for prayers
ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Reserve Deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s office has been suspended, and Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell has asked everyone to pray for Mr. Bobby Parrie Jr’s speedy recovery after an altercation occurred at The Border Lounge, in the City of Zwolle, early on Saturday morning.
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
KNOE TV8
OCS beats Ascension Catholic, Oak Grove takes down Haynesville, and Mangham falls to Homer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS improved to 29-0 at Steven Fitzhugh Field and moves on to its fourth straight State Championship appearance with a 42-14 win against Ascension Catholic. Oak Grove beat Haynesville for the first time since 2001 with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers will try for their seventh state title next week against Homer. The Pelicans scored 38 unanswered points to defeat Mangham, 38-18.
Comments / 0