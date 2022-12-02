Viktor Hovland is fast becoming the king of post-victory soundbites. His latest one-liner came Sunday evening in the Bahamas, where Hovland had just wrapped up a wild victory for his second straight Hero World Challenge title. Speaking with Golf Channel's Steve Sands on Albany's 18th green, Hovland was told that, with his win, he had joined tournament host Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of this event.

16 HOURS AGO