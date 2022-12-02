Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Kevin Kisner reacts to "SHOCKING" Jordan Spieth comment at Hero World Challenge
Kevin Kisner is no stranger to some sledging and back-and-forth with his fellow PGA Tour players. This was evident at the Presidents Cup and it was again at the Hero World Challenge. After the US completed another win over the Internationals at Quail Hollow in September, Kisner called Si-woo Kim...
Sergio Garcia Snaps Back at Tiger Woods in Defense of Greg Norman
After Tiger Woods called for the removal of Greg Norman as the head of LIV Golf in order for the Saudi-backed series to have some chance of peacefully coexisting with the PGA Tour, the star golfer’s old buddy Sergio Garcia fired back with some comments of his own in an interview with the Spanish website Marca .
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy details beginning of Greg Norman feud
When Rory McIlroy took to the microphone at the DP World Tour Championship, one message stood out. “I think Greg needs to go. I think he just needs to exit stage left,” he said. He was referring to Greg Norman’s position as LIV CEO. And he added that while...
Rory McIlroy, Greg Norman Were Good Until the LIV Golf Boss Said Rory Was 'Brainwashed'
The World No. 1 has since called for Norman's ouster in order for peace between LIV and the PGA Tour; in an interview McIlroy also detailed how his relationship with Sergio Garcia soured.
golfmagic.com
Tommy Fleetwood reveals important player discussion on plane home from Ryder Cup
Tommy Fleetwood has revealed the European players discussed the importance of adding another team event into the schedule after their dismal performance at the Ryder Cup on their journey home. Ryder Cup Europe - led by Padraig Harrington - were dismantled 19-9 and Whistling Straits. It was a resounding defeat...
Wichita Eagle
Five things we learned about Tiger Woods at 2022 Hero World Challenge
The Hero World Challenge began with a bummer – the withdrawal of Tiger Woods citing plantar fasciitis – but he was still ever-present and top of mind all week as the tournament host. Woods gave putting tips to pro-am participants, spent time in the TV booth and gave...
Tour Pros Get First Look At New 13th Hole At Augusta Ahead Of 2023 Masters
Kevin Kisner and Tony Finau among the first PGA Tour pros to give their verdicts on the lengthened 13th hole at Augusta
Wichita Eagle
PGA Tour Believes Greg Norman Is Not Running Day-to-Day Operations at LIV Golf, According to a New Court Filing
In a motion filed Friday, the PGA Tour said the head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is running LIV’s day-to-day operations and recruiting new golfers. Also: LIV Golf apparently code-named its venture internally as ‘Project Wedge.’
Mud Balls Anger PGA Tour Players At Hero World Challenge
A number of PGA Tour stars were 'infuriated' after the Tour's decision to not allow preferred lies
Golf Channel
Viktor Hovland matches Tiger Woods' Hero feat, has epic response
Viktor Hovland is fast becoming the king of post-victory soundbites. His latest one-liner came Sunday evening in the Bahamas, where Hovland had just wrapped up a wild victory for his second straight Hero World Challenge title. Speaking with Golf Channel's Steve Sands on Albany's 18th green, Hovland was told that, with his win, he had joined tournament host Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of this event.
Wichita Eagle
Golf.com
Analysts question PGA Tour’s controversial ‘mud’ decision, Tour explains
On No. 3, it looked like Scottie Scheffler shanked his approach shot. Then he did the same thing on the next par-5, No. 6. No, the World No. 2 didn’t forget how to hit a fairway wood during the third round of the Hero World Challenge. His golf ball kept getting covered in mud.
2022 Hero World Challenge Sunday final-round tee times, TV and streaming info
It’s time for the weekend at the 2022 Hero World Challenge, where a $3.5 million check awaits the winner. The 20-man field, however, does not include tournament host Tiger Woods this year. On Monday, Woods withdrew but he is on hand for the festivities. The Albany course is a par 72 that measures 7,414 yards.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
ISPS HANDA Australian Open Professional Event; Golf Australia; Golf; Melbourne: ISPS HANDA Australian Open - The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Meronk, who earned his first Aussie Open win at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. Locked in a tight final-round battle with...
