golfmagic.com

Kevin Kisner reacts to "SHOCKING" Jordan Spieth comment at Hero World Challenge

Kevin Kisner is no stranger to some sledging and back-and-forth with his fellow PGA Tour players. This was evident at the Presidents Cup and it was again at the Hero World Challenge. After the US completed another win over the Internationals at Quail Hollow in September, Kisner called Si-woo Kim...
InsideHook

Sergio Garcia Snaps Back at Tiger Woods in Defense of Greg Norman

After Tiger Woods called for the removal of Greg Norman as the head of LIV Golf in order for the Saudi-backed series to have some chance of peacefully coexisting with the PGA Tour, the star golfer’s old buddy Sergio Garcia fired back with some comments of his own in an interview with the Spanish website Marca .
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy details beginning of Greg Norman feud

When Rory McIlroy took to the microphone at the DP World Tour Championship, one message stood out. “I think Greg needs to go. I think he just needs to exit stage left,” he said. He was referring to Greg Norman’s position as LIV CEO. And he added that while...
golfmagic.com

Tommy Fleetwood reveals important player discussion on plane home from Ryder Cup

Tommy Fleetwood has revealed the European players discussed the importance of adding another team event into the schedule after their dismal performance at the Ryder Cup on their journey home. Ryder Cup Europe - led by Padraig Harrington - were dismantled 19-9 and Whistling Straits. It was a resounding defeat...
Wichita Eagle

Five things we learned about Tiger Woods at 2022 Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge began with a bummer – the withdrawal of Tiger Woods citing plantar fasciitis – but he was still ever-present and top of mind all week as the tournament host. Woods gave putting tips to pro-am participants, spent time in the TV booth and gave...
Wichita Eagle

Golf Channel

Viktor Hovland matches Tiger Woods' Hero feat, has epic response

Viktor Hovland is fast becoming the king of post-victory soundbites. His latest one-liner came Sunday evening in the Bahamas, where Hovland had just wrapped up a wild victory for his second straight Hero World Challenge title. Speaking with Golf Channel's Steve Sands on Albany's 18th green, Hovland was told that, with his win, he had joined tournament host Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of this event.

