Read full article on original website
Related
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Sal Licata on Jacob deGrom leaving Mets: 'He doesn't care about winning'
Sal Licata says Jacob deGrom signing with the Rangers proves that he doesn’t care about winning, or about being remembered among other Mets legends.
Mets fans, media react to deGrom signing with Rangers: 'What the hell, Jake?'
On social media, the news of deGrom inking a lucrative deal that far exceeded the prognostications of most experts was met with a wide range of responses from the fans and journalists who follow the team closely.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Yardbarker
Four Jacob deGrom replacements Mets are rumored to sign in free agency
Following Jacob deGrom’s surprise decision to sign a massive deal with the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets must now try and replace their homegrown ace. And it seems they are already linked to several high-end free-agent arms that could help fill the void. Despite plenty of rumors suggesting...
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space
Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
Yankees’ Free Agent Zack Britton Seeking One-Year Deal
Zack Britton is enjoying a normal offseason after his comeback from Tommy John surgery lasted just three games in 2022. A longtime member of the New York Yankees’ bullpen, the left-hander is now a free agent.
BREAKING: Rangers Sign Jacob deGrom
The Rangers have lured the top free-agent pitcher on the market, as Jacob deGrom arrives in Texas. The Texas Rangers announced on Friday that they’ve agreed to terms with former New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom on a five-year contract. In doing so, the Rangers — coming off six...
Mets weren't given chance to make final offer to Jacob deGrom: Reports
According to multiple reports, the Mets were never able to make a final offer to Jacob deGrom before he signed a five-year deal with the Rangers.
New York Mets’ focus is ‘front and center’ on All-Star pitcher after losing Jacob deGrom
After losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets are now turning their attention to one of
Jacob deGrom gets Mets tribute video after signing with Rangers
Jacob deGrom’s decision to sign with the Texas Rangers shocked fans of the New York Mets. Nevertheless, the Mets released a deGrom tribute video following his free agency departure, per the Mets Twitter account. The video includes some of deGrom’s best moment with the Mets. It will provide fans...
Yardbarker
Yankees are ‘in’ on 2 elite free agent pitchers
The New York Yankees might have their focus on Aaron Judge’s mega-extension, but they are also reportedly intrigued by two elite starting pitchers on the free agent market. Judge’s contract will undoubtedly come first and foremost, but general manager Brian Cashman is doing heavy due diligence on Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox officially will be moving on from another key piece of an unsuccessful trade in the Chaim Bloom era. Outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Nov. 18 and has since moved on to a division rival. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal...
Texas Rangers Reach Five Year Deal with Jacob DeGrom
The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Jacob DeGrom.Photo byMike Bowman/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers announced they have signed 34-year-old right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom to a five-year deal worth $185 million. It's a major pickup for a team in desperate need of pitching. WFAA reports DeGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets recording a 2.5 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings. He's a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star selection and in 2014 was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2014.
Yankees could be in trouble on Aaron Judge front if Giants follow Texas’ lead
You know who had a bad Friday night? The Yankees. The Mets lost Jacob deGrom, but his signing in dollars spent and the team that landed him offered the blueprint by which Aaron Judge could leave the Yankees. Namely, a desperate organization with lots to spend making an offer that can’t be refused and won’t be matched, even by a New York team. DeGrom will turn 35 in June. He has played sparingly the past two seasons due to worrisome arm issues. He is hardly known for his leadership skills. Yet he reached agreement with the Rangers on a five-year contract for $185...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/5/22
CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: Major League Baseball’s annual Winter Meetings kicked off yesterday in San Diego, the first time the event has been held in person since 2019 (the COVID-19 pandemic pushed them online in 2020, while the lockout canceled them last year). In many ways, this is the true kickoff of the offseason, as it is at the Winter Meetings that many trades get completed and free agent contracted agreed to; in 2019, for example, Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon, and Zack Wheeler all signed long-term deals.
Yardbarker
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Comments / 0