The Jacksonville Jaguars may have escaped on Sunday with good news about quarterback Trevor Lawrence's health, but that was all that went well for the Jaguars in Detroit. The Jaguars (4-8) had won two of their last three entering the week and were primed to have a must-watch battle against the Titans next week with a win against the Lions. Instead, the Jaguars' defense was pummeled in a 40-14 loss.

18 HOURS AGO