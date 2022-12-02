Read full article on original website
Steelers LB T.J. Watt 'Pretty Beat Up' After Falcons Game
T.J. Watt took some licks in the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Watch: Falcons head coach Arthur Smith discusses loss to Steelers
The Atlanta Falcons lost another close game on Sunday, this time to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team nearly overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half, but the offense couldn’t capitalize and Pittsburgh pulled out the 19-16 victory. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith discussed Sunday’s loss to the Steelers...
Drake London Stars, QB Talk Heats Up: 3 Takeaways from Falcons Loss vs. Steelers
The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) desperately needed a victory Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7), but ultimately came up short, falling 19-16 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was a game marked by inconsistency on both sides of the ball and will give Falcons coach Arthur Smith much to consider over the coming days as the team has finally reached its bye week.
Lamar Jackson Leaves Game With Knee Injury, Questionable to Return
View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the Broncos because of a knee injury, the team announced. Jackson came up hobbling after he was sacked by Denver linebacker Jonathon Cooper on the final play of the...
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Steelers-Falcons prediction and pick, laid out below. Pittsburgh has gone 4-7, in...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
College football transfer portal tracker: Best players moving in 2023
Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season. Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players ...
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Bengals Past Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 27-24
CINCINNATI — The Bengals started fast and rallied late to beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Joe Burrow played like a superstar and his supporting cast delivered in a major way. Cincinnati improves to 8-4 on the season. They've won four-straight games. Here are some postgame...
Cowboys vs. Colts WATCH: Malik Hooker Burns Former Team Again with Scoop N’ Score
Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker has revenge on his mind. Or maybe that's just the cliché talking. Either way, his performance Sunday night at AT&T Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts, his former team, is certainly a story that writes itself. After snagging an interception at the end of the...
Jets’ Braxton Berrios Takes Responsibility For Touchdown Drop in Loss to Vikings
Mike White's pass sizzled through traffic, hitting Braxton Berrios on his back shoulder as he cut across the middle in the end zone. If Berrios held on, the Jets would've jumped in front of the Vikings with less than two minutes remaining on Sunday, a happy ending to what had been an infuriating afternoon in the red zone.
Geno Smith vs. Ken Walker III? Seahawks Stars Clash In Struggle Vs. Rams: VIDEO
The Seattle Seahawks traveled to face NFC West Division foe Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Super Bowl champion Rams of yesteryear look a lot different than the team the Seahawks will face in Week 13. And maybe the Seahawks will eventually put them away ... but...
Steelers Make Five Players Inactive Against Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers will sit five players as healthy inactive for their Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and cornerback Josh Jackson have all been named inactive for the Steelers. The Steelers avoided injury...
Detroit Lions Add BrainLit BioCentric Lighting Tech for Players and Staff
BrainLit North America Inc., a New York-based provider of BioCentric Lighting, and the Detroit Lions, have joined forces to develop that they call a world-class health-enhancing environment for their players […] The post Detroit Lions Add BrainLit BioCentric Lighting Tech for Players and Staff appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Lions 40, Jaguars 14: Jaguars’ Defense Dominated as Trevor Lawrence Avoids Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have escaped on Sunday with good news about quarterback Trevor Lawrence's health, but that was all that went well for the Jaguars in Detroit. The Jaguars (4-8) had won two of their last three entering the week and were primed to have a must-watch battle against the Titans next week with a win against the Lions. Instead, the Jaguars' defense was pummeled in a 40-14 loss.
Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren (hamstring) cleared to play in Week 13
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) will play in the team's Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Warren wasn't able to suit up in Week 12 against the Colts after suffering a hamstring injury back in Week 11, but it looks like he should be back on the field this week against the Falcons. He'll continue to operate as a change of pace back behind Najee Harris (abdominal), who is playing through an injury of his own.
Seth Joyner explains his critical in-game Jonathan Gannon tweet
The tweet “did not age well” as Gannon’s defense held Tennessee to 209 total yards and just 10 points, while sacking Ryan Tannehill six times and allowing Derick Henry just 30 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Rams Trail Seahawks 14-13 at Half
The Los Angeles Rams host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium looking to secure a divisional win while snapping a five-game losing streak. The Rams are dealing with injuries to stars like Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Allen Robinson II. But linebacker Bobby Wagner is up and healthy for the first game against his former team.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Appears to Get Injured on Scary Play vs. Lions
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence headed to the locker room late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Lions after being sacked. Lawrence was taken down by Detroit linebacker James Houston, who twisted the quarterback while he was being tackled. After Lawrence was on the ground, he immediately...
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
CHICAGO – The Green Bay Packers (4-8) are battling the Chicago Bears (3-9) on Sunday at Soldier Field. Follow along all day for updates. - It might be an adventure for the kickers. Kicking to what will be the right side of your TV screen, Mason Crosby was short on back-to-back kicks of 49 yards. Moving up to 45 yards, he split the uprights with plenty to spare.
What went wrong for the Chiefs in this loss to the Bengals? We’ll go live at 8:30 p.m.
The Chiefs appeared to have the right game plan — more running and less passing — against the Cincinnati Bengals. But they got the same result as last year’s two games against Joe Burrow and company: a loss. Yep, for the third time in two seasons, the...
