Official: Oklahoma Headed to the Cheez-It Bowl
After going 6-6 this season, the Sooners will play 9-3 Florida State on Dec. 29 in Orlando, FL.
OU, OSU Learn Their Bowl Destinations
OU and OSU have learned where they're headed for the college football bowl season. The Sooners will take on Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. The game is set to take place on Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on ESPN. Tickets can be bought by...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables confirms Sooners opt-outs for Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State
Oklahoma will be without four key players when it faces No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 in Orlando. Sooners coach Brent Venables confirmed Sunday that running back Eric Gray, offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond have opted out of the bowl game.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Dec. 4): TCU Fans, OSU Fans Feel Your Pain
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Oklahoma State will have to replace its leading tackler in consecutive offseasons. Not great. [PFB]. • The Big 12 title game should have come with a trigger warning for OSU fans. [PFB]. •...
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: What does Big 12 football hierarchy look like for 2023?
The best remedy for despondent Oklahoma football fans after suffering through the roller-coaster debut season of new head coach Brent Venables is to look ahead to brighter days ahead. The first thing that non-fans of Oklahoma football need to understand is that anything short of playing for and winning a...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Drop Battle Against Villanova
PHILADELPHIA – Villanova captured the late lead and held on despite a pair of Oklahoma 3-point attempts in the final 30 seconds to earn the 70-66 victory at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon. The Sooners led for 30-plus minutes in a contest that witnessed seven lead changes. Grant...
News On 6
OU Women's Basketball Beat Ole Miss
The Oklahoma Sooners were able to come out on top over Ole Miss, collecting the team's seventh win of the season. After a 34-28 lead at the half, the Sooners were able to stay dominant and follow through to claim a 69-59 victory over the Rebels. The Sooners are now...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa Defensive End Transfer Anthony Goodlow
The Cowboys’ coaching staff has offered a second Tulsa defensive transfer this week. After offering Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright on Wednesday, Oklahoma State offered defensive end Anthony Goodlow on Friday morning. Listed at 6-foot-4, 286 pounds, Goodlow had 44 tackles for the Golden Hurricane this past season, including eight tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He was an All-AAC Second Team selection this season.
Who Could Hogs Get IF Barry Odom Goes to Tulsa?
Report says he interviewed with Tulsa for opening, but where does Sam Pittman go?
Carl Albert and Wagoner Win State Titles Saturday
The first weekend of state championship games in Oklahoma high school football ended on Saturday with two more title games.
Edmond, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
okctalk.com
OU planning two huge new projects
Two huge new projects are set to reshape the campus at the University of Oklahoma. Today (11/30) the Board of Regents is expected to approve a measure selecting HOK of Kansas City as the design firm for a massive new Football Operations Facility to be built east of the stadium.
Adams Tower to be demolished on OU campus
Alumni of the University of Oklahoma will soon say goodbye to a place that held a lot of memories on the Norman campus.
Actor and OU sweetheart say pandemic and Indian Welfare Act brought the ‘miraculous’
JENKS, Okla. — Texas native Cody Mayo always wanted to be a professional actor. He was the first in his family to get into college. In 2006, Cody began his studies at the University of Oklahoma (OU) as a drama major. It was during his sophomore year that Cody met his wife, Casey during homecoming at a fraternity and sorority event.
News On 6
Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Guardsmen celebrate before southeast Asia deployment
MUSTANG (KOKH) - Family and friends said goodbye to guard members deploying to southeast Asia on Saturday. About 50 guardsman with the 45th Field Artillery Army Brigade received orders to ship out. Even though they're leaving right before Christmas, there was a big celebration at the Mustang Event Center. Guardsman...
QuikTrip Announces OKC Locations
Over a year after QuikTrip announced plans to move to Oklahoma City, the company is now revealing where the gas stations will be located. The Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store plans on opening two locations, one near I-35 and East Hefner Road in Oklahoma City. QuikTrip officials hope the...
KOCO
Oklahoma homebuilders turn to incentives to attract buyers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Homebuilders in Oklahoma said now can still be a good time to buy a house despite interest rates. Because of the uncertainty in the market, homebuilders put forth incentives to attract buyers. These incentives don't only benefit those selling home, but homebuilders said they can also help the buyers.
KOCO
Man accused in quadruple murder at marijuana farm returned to Oklahoma, in jail
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A man accused of murdering four people and injuring another in an execution-style shooting at a marijuana farm is back in Oklahoma. On Nov. 20, three men and a woman were murdered and another victim was injured in a shooting at a marijuana farm near Hennessey in Kingfisher County. All five victims were identified as Chinese Nationals.
