Related
Upworthy

Dad praised for supporting son who quit his $45,000 job and asked to stay with parents

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 9, 2021. It's never easy to figure life out, especially when it throws curveball after curveball at you. The pandemic disrupted the work-life balance more than ever and many have called out toxic workplaces and bosses while several have quit their jobs. Leaving your job can be a scary prospect, but thankfully for one man, his parents reached out to help him out of a tight spot when he quit his job. His parents had watched their son's job drain the life out of him and when he reached out to his parents seeking help, they didn't hesitate to accommodate him. It just goes to show how important it is to have a support system to back you up.
SheKnows

This Table (You Read That Right) Can Help Parents Curb the Chaos In a Hectic Home

When it comes to parenting, I think we can all agree that it’s really, really tough sometimes. Between driving the kids to school, picking them up from soccer practice to making sure their homework gets done, it can be exhausting — and hectic. It seems like there are never enough hours in the day and when you do finally get a chance to relax, you’re brought back to reality, thinking about paying bills, your next grocery store run, or laundry that needs to be folded. And you’re not the only one feeling the pressure. Believe it or not, kids crave...
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Ingram Atkinson

After a single mom was struggling to pay the bills, her 13-year old son buys her a car

Imagine waking up one day to find out you have a new car from none other than your thirteen-year old son. In 2019, Crystal Preston, a single mother of three from Nevada, was going through a difficult time. She's been having a hard time making ends meet while having to feed three mouths and had no money to buy food. Her son was worried when she found out that his mother was having a hard time. Her 13-year-old son, William, was determined to help her. He had recently been mowing lawns as much as he could for money, which she very much appreciated. But one day he came home unexpectedly and told her that he had just bought a car. Thinking it was some kind of joke, she quickly walked away, but when William insisted he was serious, she followed him outside.
The Independent

Mother left her baby with fractured skull home to die in 27C heat - as she went shopping

A mother has been jailed after leaving her baby home to die in 27C with a fractured skull - while she got a car wash and went shopping.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan Davis in his cot for two hours - running errands and visiting a park.The tot was abandoned at home alone - trapped in a warm room with no windows open or fans on in hot weather.Davis - who regularly smoked cannabis around her son - returned to the property and then began texting a friend.She failed to check on him for at least another 30 minutes,...
The Independent

Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
Ingram Atkinson

After learning husband proposed to wife for second time, woman finds out it’s due to a medical condition

What would your reaction be to find out that your spouse was forgetting things?. A woman named Lisa Marshall, 54, and a man named Peter were at home in 2021 cuddling and watching TV. She was taken aback by his sudden request for her hand in marriage, and though she was incredibly touched, she couldn't help but feel sad. She questioned his memory and his awareness of his recent marriage proposal to his wife. After dating long distance for eight years, Lisa and Peter, who had first met 20 years earlier, were wed in 2009. Eliza, however, became aware of a change in Peter in 2017.
Abby Joseph

Couple Does Not Want to Take on the Responsibility of Raising Two Children Who Have Just Lost Both of Their Parents

While the notion of a family being an everlasting unit persists in many cultures, the reality is that even the most stable and close-knit relationships can fall into irreparable disrepair. This is often due to prolonged periods of unhappiness in the connection between family members. And when at least one member begins distancing themselves from others, it can be very detrimental to the family unit as a whole.
