WNYT

Police looking for suspect of home break-in

State police in Vermont are sharing video of a woman they say broke into a Bennington County home, hoping someone may help identify her. Police sent us this video, showing a vehicle pull up to a property on Hapgood Pond Road in Peru, Vermont. You can see a woman get...
WNYT

Clifton Park woman sentenced for role in serious crash

A woman is going to prison for five years after causing severe injuries while driving under the influence. 37 year old Katherine Enger from Clifton Park drove while under the influence of multiple drugs causing her to crash, severely injuring a victim. The crash happened in July 2021 and she...
WNYT

Parked plane flips, officials point to wind

Aviation officials say they had their hands full this weekend, after this small single-engine airplane flipped over in Berkshire County. But look at this – it happened at the Harriman-and-West Airport. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, the plane was discovered seriously damaged yesterday morning. V.P....
WNYT

Man charged with stabbing ex-partner in front of kids in Latham

A man in Latham is accused of stabbing his ex-partner in front of their children. It prompted a large police presence outside a home at 99 Fiddlers Lane. Bledar Hoxha, 41, is charged with attempted murder. Police were called to the house Thursday night, after neighbors overheard a fight inside...
WRGB

WNYT

Driver hurt after crashing into telephone pole

A man is recovering this morning after crashing into a telephone pole in Berkshire County. Police tell our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, it happened around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, on Route 23. They say the driver of a Lincoln Navigator crashed into the pole, which had a transformer...
WNYT

Troy man gets 25-year sentence for deadly stabbing linked to love triangle

The man involved in a love triangle in Rensselaer County that ended with one man dead has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Joseph Dominquez-Carle was sentenced Friday morning in Rensselaer County Court. He stabbed Michael McMahon to death in January of 2020. The two men were involved with...
NEWS10 ABC

Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
WNYT

Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case

The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
westernmassnews.com

FBI conducting investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The FBI was in Chicopee Thursday morning for an investigation. According to officials, agents were conducting “court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”. Officials added that there is no threat to the public at this time. Western Mass News saw several agents...

