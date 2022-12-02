Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Police looking for suspect of home break-in
State police in Vermont are sharing video of a woman they say broke into a Bennington County home, hoping someone may help identify her. Police sent us this video, showing a vehicle pull up to a property on Hapgood Pond Road in Peru, Vermont. You can see a woman get...
Troy woman arrested for allegedly attacking boyfriend
A Troy woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attacking her boyfriend in front of police, as well as resisting arrest.
WNYT
Clifton Park woman sentenced for role in serious crash
A woman is going to prison for five years after causing severe injuries while driving under the influence. 37 year old Katherine Enger from Clifton Park drove while under the influence of multiple drugs causing her to crash, severely injuring a victim. The crash happened in July 2021 and she...
Deputies arrest man after accidentally shooting himself
Sheriff Apple reports the arrest of Ronald W. Henry Jr. of Voorheesville on December 1. Henry Jr. accidentally shot himself with a gun he allegedly didn't have a permit for.
WNYT
“I’m not a monster.” Granville woman speaks up after dozens of her horses were seized
Only on 13: A Washington County woman is telling her side of the story after dozens of her horses were seized in September. Since then, Wendy Murphy said she’s been called a monster. Her attorney, Tucker Stanclift said he questions the validity of how all the pieces of the...
WNYT
Parked plane flips, officials point to wind
Aviation officials say they had their hands full this weekend, after this small single-engine airplane flipped over in Berkshire County. But look at this – it happened at the Harriman-and-West Airport. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, the plane was discovered seriously damaged yesterday morning. V.P....
Woman 'Severely' Injured In Stabbing Inside Latham Home At Hands Of Ex-BF, Police Say
A woman is recovering from “severe” injuries suffered in a stabbing attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend inside her home in the region, authorities said. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, with reports of a violent domestic dispute at a home in Latham, located on Fiddlers Lane.
WNYT
Man charged with stabbing ex-partner in front of kids in Latham
A man in Latham is accused of stabbing his ex-partner in front of their children. It prompted a large police presence outside a home at 99 Fiddlers Lane. Bledar Hoxha, 41, is charged with attempted murder. Police were called to the house Thursday night, after neighbors overheard a fight inside...
Police: Woman stabbed multiple times by former partner
Police say that a woman was stabbed multiple times by her estranged partner on Thursday evening.
WRGB
Man sentenced, guilty of killing Troy man, dumping his body in Greene County
TROY (WRGB)- An Albany man will spend the next 25 years in prison, guilty of stabbing a man and dumping his body in Greene County. Michael McMahon went missing from Troy in January, and his body was found in Greene County in March. McMahon, a 49-year-old Troy resident, went missing...
WNYT
Driver hurt after crashing into telephone pole
A man is recovering this morning after crashing into a telephone pole in Berkshire County. Police tell our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, it happened around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, on Route 23. They say the driver of a Lincoln Navigator crashed into the pole, which had a transformer...
WNYT
Troy man gets 25-year sentence for deadly stabbing linked to love triangle
The man involved in a love triangle in Rensselaer County that ended with one man dead has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Joseph Dominquez-Carle was sentenced Friday morning in Rensselaer County Court. He stabbed Michael McMahon to death in January of 2020. The two men were involved with...
Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder
Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
WNYT
Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case
The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
wamc.org
Berkshire County residents among those receiving sentences for involvement in Jan. 6th insurrection
As sentences are meted out for those who stormed the Capitol building in an effort to halt certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election following a Donald Trump rally, at least two hail from the westernmost region of Massachusetts. As noted in a Politico report, court documents show...
ACSO: Man shoots himself in leg with illegal gun
According to a Facebook post by Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr., an illegal handgun was recovered in New Scotland Thursday night.
1 in custody after stabbing in Colonie
Colonie police have a male in custody after police responded to a domestic dispute.
Massachusetts resident arrested for Ghent burglary
Police arrested Terry A. Mullen, 68 of Lee, Massachusetts on November 29. Mullen was allegedly involved in a burglary in Ghent.
Man shot by Springfield police during alleged carjacking found not dangerous
A man who stands accused of stealing a car and attempting to ram into three Springfield police officers during a November arrest attempt — which in turn led to one officer shooting the man in his elbow — was deemed not dangerous in Springfield District Court Thursday. The...
westernmassnews.com
FBI conducting investigation on Campbell Place in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The FBI was in Chicopee Thursday morning for an investigation. According to officials, agents were conducting “court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”. Officials added that there is no threat to the public at this time. Western Mass News saw several agents...
Comments / 4