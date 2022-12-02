ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night Orlando main event built on mutual respect

By Jay Reddick, Orlando Sentinel
UFC's Stephen Thompson has challenged for the welterweight title twice, and at No. 6 in the current rankings he could make one last title run at age 39. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Not every sporting event has to come from a blood feud. Some of the best rivalries over the years have been built on the thrill of competition and mutual respect.

That’s what the main-event fighters bring to Saturday’s Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night at Amway Center. For welterweights Kevin Holland and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, it isn’t personal, it’s just business.

“Meeting Kevin this week, he’s such a nice guy,” Thompson told the Sentinel on Wednesday. “It’s motivating to share the cage with someone as cool as him.”

“[Thompson] is such a smooth guy and a nice guy,” Holland said in a separate interview. “There’s definitely no bad blood, just very, very great competition.”

Of course, it still figures to be a hard-hitting contest. Thompson is a former professional kickboxer ranked No. 6 among UFC welterweights. Holland has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses in his three fights this year after moving from middleweight (185 pounds) to welterweight (170).

Some experts believe that a victory on Saturday might move Holland into UFC’s top 15 in the weight class, but that isn’t his focus.

“For me personally, it’s not about the number,” he said. “It’s important to those around me, but to me it’s all just names and bodies. It’s not like I’m looking to go on a title run.”

Holland announced his retirement on his podcast earlier this year, but reconsidered when he was offered this main event against Thompson. Some called it a publicity stunt or a joke, but he said he did it to send a message to UFC about the way he was being treated and the fights offered.

“I was serious as I could be,” Holland said. “Nothing against others, but something needed to be done. I love to fight. I’m not a politician.”

Thompson brings a likability to the cage. He trains at a gym in Simpsonville, S.C., operated by his parents, aunt and brother. He earned his nickname, Wonderboy, as a teen fighting prodigy and he has never shied away from it, using the Tenacious D song “Wonderboy” as his walkout music.

He said Jack Black, the actor and Tenacious D frontman, plans to walk with him to the Octagon at a future fight.

“It’s fun to hang with Jack,” Thompson said. “It’s like you’re talking to Kung Fu Panda in the flesh.”

Thompson challenged for the welterweight title twice, in 2016 and 2017, and some believe he could make one last title run at age 39.

“People have started asking me about retiring, I guess just because I turn 40 in February,” he said. “But I think I have a lot of time left. I feel great, I’m not banged up, and I have a lot left to accomplish. [Championship] gold is at the top of that list.”

Other fights on the card have some local interest. Phil Rowe, who lives in Winter Garden and trains in Ocoee, faces Cape Coral’s Niko Price in the final preliminary match. Rowe, who has balanced fight training with caring for his cancer-stricken mother, weighed in Friday at 3 1/2 pounds over the welterweight limit and will be fined 30% of his fight winnings.

Rafael dos Anjos, who has fought at Amway Center twice before and defended his UFC lightweight title here in 2014, will fight Bryan Barberena in one of the marquee matches. Dos Anjos is a perennial main-eventer, but welcomed the chance to move down the card and fight three rounds instead of five.

“Of my last [nine] fights, seven of them were five rounds,” dos Anjos told collected media on Thursday. “It was good, a little break, too, fighting three rounds. Preparation is a little easier, too. I’m happy with that matchup [with Barberena].”

UFC Fight Night begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN with eight preliminary bouts. The main card begins at 10 p.m., also on ESPN.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jay Reddick at jreddick@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at runninjay .

