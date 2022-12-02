State dedicates marker honoring Obama at Illinois' Old State Capitol

(The Center Square) – Illinois commemorated former President Barrack Obama with a historical marking on the grounds of the Old State Capitol in Springfield.

Obama, a former Illinois state and U.S. senator who went on to serve two terms as president of the United States, was honored this week by state officials with a plaque outside the historic building where Abraham Lincoln delivered his "House Divided" speech.

Announcing his campaign on Feb. 10, 2007, Obama defeated Arizona U.S. Sen. John McCain in 2008 and Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in 2012.

Wednesday's ceremony in Springfield included Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, and members of the Illinois Historical Society.

The historical marker will be placed at the Old State Capital building where Obama first announced his candidacy for president and months later his choice for vice president in then-Delaware U.S. Sen. Joe Biden.

Pritzker reflected on Obama's initial announcement.

"On February 10th, 2007, a bright-eyed junior senator from our great state stood at the Old State Capitol to begin his journey to the White House by laying out his vision for the United States," Pritzker said during the event. "A vision where change was possible, progress was near, and hope would prevail above all."

Pritzker explained what the marker means to him.

"Today, I am reflecting on what President Obama's historic presidency meant to so many people," Pritzker said. "What it meant to the single mother of three, who could now get health insurance, what it means to the undocumented students who had long last achieved some of the protection and support they needed, and what it meant to Black children and families who finally got to see someone who looked like them in the highest office in the land."

Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton also spoke at the event.

"President Obama showed all of us that we can be the change we want to see in the world, and it is with great pride that this site will live on as a cornerstone of Illinois history," Stratton said.

Funding for the historical marker is the result of a partnership among the Old State Capitol, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Illinois State Historical Society, and the Obama Presidential Library.