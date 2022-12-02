ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Agency of Education creating parent council

By By Brent Addleman | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LytP_0jVVD2P600

(The Center Square) – Getting parents more involved in their children’s education in Vermont is the focus of a new council.

The Agency of Education announced it is creating a Family Engagement Council , which is designed to advise the secretary of education on policy and topics of interest of parents in Vermont.

“The idea for this group was born out of an observation that there is not a strong state-level mechanism for parent involvement in the development of Vermont education policy,” Secretary of Education Dan French said in a release. “We need to incorporate parent voices in the development of state-level education policy to ensure our policies are meeting the future needs of our students.”

According to the release, the council will be comprised of 10 to 15 parents, guardians, and family members of students who are enrolled in schools in Vermont. The agency is currently seeking applications for those interested in serving on the council.

Education policy, according to the release, will be the focus of the council, which is designed to establish a modern-day education system in the state that would work to support future success of students.

Vermont looked at models in North Carolina, North Dakota and Connecticut to fully establish the educational policy development process in the state.

“We have partners representing almost every other group in education,” French said in the release. “From superintendents and school board members, to educators, school counselors and facilities managers, we have groups organized to provide a voice for their members at the state and local level.

“There is no organization providing a similar voice for parents. This group won’t be an answer for every challenge, but our goal is to incorporate parent involvement in AOE’s policy development process and provide a platform for parents to participate in statewide conversations on education policy.”

French said he will appoint members to two-year terms, and membership is to be modeled after the state’s geographic, gender, socio-economic, and racial and ethnic diversities.

In the first year, according to the release, the council’s focus will be on education quality and equity.

Applications are due by Dec. 18 to be considered for the council, according to the release. The first meeting is scheduled for January 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits

“I think we’re seeing more and more people kind of falling through the cracks,” said Lisa Falcone, executive director of Mercy Connections in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits.
The Center Square

Proposed vendor contract could help Alabama officials track student, school data

(The Center Square) – A software company with expertise in the K-12 education arena could be tapped to build a platform for Alabama state officials to track student- and school-specific data in the hopes of tackling achievement gaps. The State Department of Education is seeking authority from the members of a legislative panel to use funds to build out a data management system that largely would benefit employees within the agency. ...
The Center Square

Study shows a year-round school calendar has no academic benefit

(The Center Square) – Dozens of Illinois schools have gone to a year-round calendar, but a study suggests there are drawbacks. Year-round school is not a new idea. The idea was first adopted around 1970 in suburban districts like Valley View, Illinois, and Hayward, California, where enrollments were surging as families left nearby cities. Some states, Washington and South Carolina, are considering year-round school calendars to recoup learning loss due...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker

CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Midterm election is certified; bill would ban certain types of semi-automatic firearms

Illinois election results certified The Nov. 8 midterm general election has been certified by the Illinois State Board of Elections. More than 4.1 million votes were cast with a turnout of just over 51%. That’s down from the 57.2% turnout four years ago. Monday’s certification also confirmed passage of the amendment to the Illinois Constitution codifying collective bargaining rights with 53.4% of all votes cast being in the affirmative. ...
WCAX

Vt. officials projecting $63M Education Fund surplus

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Education Fund is forecast to see a $63 million surplus. The tax department each year issues projections for what statewide property taxes will look like to help communities build school budgets and help lawmakers set priorities at the Statehouse. The Scott administration hopes to...
The Center Square

Report: Charter school enrollment increases in Georgia

(The Center Square) — More Georgia students are attending charter schools, while enrollment at public schools is declining, according to a new report. New figures from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools show that Georgia experienced a roughly 4.9% increase in charter enrollments between 2019-20 and 2021-22. Meanwhile, traditional public schools saw a roughly 1.9% decline in enrollments during the same period.
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Democrats suppress voter turnout in local elections

"I think most newspapermen by definition have to be liberal; if they're not liberal, by my definition of it, then they can hardly be good newspapermen." – Walter Cronkite The Georgia Election Integrity Act of 2021 triggered national apoplexy, with Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, admonishing them as Jim Crow 2. The fallout from Biden's rant led to Major League Baseball relocating its all-star game to Colorado. But sorting fact from fiction indicates this was Democratic politics at its worst since Colorado's voting laws...
The Center Square

Virginia student loan holders wait as Biden relief plan stuck in courts

(The Center Square) – As President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan remains tied up in the courts, many Virginia student loan holders are still unsure whether they will have some of their debt forgiven. About 12.5% of Virginians, which is more than 1.08 million people, owe some money on student loans. The average amount of debt per borrower is the fourth highest in the country at more than $39,000 per person, according to the Education Data Initiative. More than 85% of borrowers currently owe...
The Center Square

Illinois Freedom Caucus calling for end of consent calendar

(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois lawmakers is calling for an end to a House practice that allows many measures to be voted on with one vote and little discussion. The Illinois Freedom Caucus, a group of downstate Republicans, said the practice enables House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote.
The Center Square

Louisiana survey finds child welfare staff unhappy with pay, work conditions

(The Center Square) — Issues with pay, caseload and unrealistic expectations were the top themes of a recent job satisfaction survey at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report on Thursday outlining the results of a job satisfaction survey of child welfare staff at the Department of Children and Family Services, which has faced intense scrutiny amid a series of recent failures. ...
The Center Square

New Hampshire Democrats defiant over primary change

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are vowing to continue to go first in the presidential primary calendar, despite the national party stripping the Granite State of its first-in-the-nation status. The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee voted Friday to dramatically upend the 2024 presidential nominating schedule by making South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire, and later Georgia and Michigan, before the multi-state Super Tuesday contests. ...
The Center Square

Licensing report: Pennsylvania 31st for burdens on workers

(The Center Square) – Though Pennsylvania’s occupational licensing restrictions aren’t egregious compared to other states, critics say its laws stifle economic opportunity – especially for the less well-off. In a new report, the Institute for Justice compared states for the burden and scope of their licensing...
The Center Square

Guaranteed basic income boosted by Washington DSHS

(The Center Square) – Dr. Lori Pfingst, senior director of poverty reduction for the Washington Department of Social and Health Services, touted the feasibility and benefits of implementing guaranteed basic income in Washington state during a Friday hearing of the House Housing, Human Services & Veterans Committee. Guaranteed basic income is a cash payment distributed to a targeted group of individuals or households that is recurring, unconditional, and unrestricted. It is meant to fill in cracks in existing public assistance programs. ...
mynbc5.com

Incoming Attorney General Charity Clark announces leadership team

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont's incoming attorney general Charity Clark has announced who will comprise herr leadership team once she takes over from current AG Susanne Young. The deputy attorney general position will be filled by attorney Rob McDougall, who has worked in the AG's office for the past 20 years. For the past six years, he has served as chief of the environmental protection division.
WCAX

Students got to show off spectacular talents Saturday evening

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont kids got the chance to strut their stuff on the big stage Saturday. It was all a part of the 9th annual Spectacular Spectacular. A talent show for the green mountain state’s rising stars. This year’s performers ranged from ages 9 to 15. Many of them traveled from across the state to sing, dance, drum and beatbox on the same stage as the pros. There were 20 kids in total performing at the show, and this was the event’s first year having in person performances since the pandemic.
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy