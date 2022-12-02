Teenagers led a group of hackers who breached some of the world's biggest tech companies. The government wants to know how they did it.

FBI Director Chris Wray warns of TikTok security concerns, saying that the app is in the hands of a Chinese government that “doesn’t share our values.”. FBI Director Chris Wray announced Friday that the FBI was concerned that the Chinese government’s control over TikTok raised national security concerns. Wray said that China has the ability to control the app’s recommendation algorithm, enabling them to “manipulate content, and if they want to, use it for influence operations.” He also voiced concern that China could use the app to collect user data, which could be used in traditional espionage operations.

