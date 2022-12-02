ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awful Announcing

SPEED founder involved in launch of new motorsports-only FAST channel SPEED SPORT 1

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
Awful Announcing
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lFMh_0jVVClfN00

One of the biggest changes in the sports media landscape in the last decade was the 2013 shift of SPEED (originally Speedvision) into Fox Sports 1 (later rebranded as FS1). FS1 took the place of Speed, while FS2 took the place of another motorsports-focused channel, Fuel TV.

With Fox still heavily invested in NASCAR, there’s still been strong racing coverage across their broadcast and cable networks. And NASCAR Race Hub has been one of FS1’s better studio performers. But many have missed the round-the-clock motorsports coverage that used to be on Speed and Fuel. Well, upcoming FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channel SPEED SPORT 1 may help there.

SPEED SPORT 1 plans to broadcast more than 400 live events and thousands of hours of motorsports content annually. And it comes with quite the pedigree. That includes publication Speed Sport, founded as National Speed Sport News in 1934, continuously published through 2010, and converted into its current publication/digital/streaming/TV multiplatform format in 2011. It also includes famed broadcaster Ralph Sheheen (president and co-founder of Speed Sport), original Speedvision founder and former ESPN CEO Roger Werner, and television/motorsport executive consortium Obsession Media. Jenna Fryer of The Associated Press reported that news Thursday : here’s more from her piece on who’s involved.

Dan Teitscheid, president of distribution and development for Obsession Media, will be the president and general manager of SPEED SPORT 1. He has previously worked for MTV, ESPN and Disney.

…Roger Werner, the former CEO of ESPN and Outdoor Channel Holdings, will be both an advisor and investor to SPEED SPORT 1. Werner, who is an investor and advisor to Obsession Media, founded Speedvision Network in 1995 before selling it to FOX in 2001, where it became the SPEED Channel.

The channel will build off the legacy of National Speed Sport News, which was edited by the late journalist Chris Economaki from 1950 until it ceased publication in 2010. National Speed Sport News is the only auto-racing periodical available on microfilm at the Library of Congress.

…“We’re bringing back the dedicated motorsports TV channel, complete with live content and racing highlights from around the world, covering the kind of events that made household names of A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart,” said Ralph Sheheen, president and co-founder of Speed Sport. “SPEED SPORT 1 is television by the fans, for the fans, and Chris would’ve loved it.”

FAST channels are definitely taking off lately, and they have some advantages. Unlike traditional cable or satellite TV channels, there’s no bundle required to access a FAST channel, just a willingness to watch the advertising it comes with. And many FAST channels are available through a wide variety of smart TVs and connected-TV devices at the moment, giving them potential reach beyond traditional cable and satellite bundles.

As per Fryer, Speed Sport 1 is also exploring “traditional linear platforms.” So it may be available in the standard interface of some cable and satellite providers as well. In any case, it will be an interesting media movement to keep an eye on. We’ll see if it can gain some of the traction that SPEED used to have.

[ The Associated Press; photo from Racer ]

The post SPEED founder involved in launch of new motorsports-only FAST channel SPEED SPORT 1 appeared first on Awful Announcing .

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

NBC to Stream Its Regional Sports Networks on Peacock

NBC Sports regional networks (RSNs) will soon start streaming on Peacock. NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Mark Lazarus said at a conference hosted by Sports Business Journal that the company has been negotiating streaming rights with teams and leagues, according to Bloomberg. With the new rights, Peacock can offer more...
AdWeek

Fred Hickman, Former ESPN and CNN Sports Anchor, Passes Away

For many, the name Fred Hickman fondly takes them back to a time when he and Nick Charles anchored CNN’s nightly sports show, CNN Sports Tonight. Sadly, Hickman passed away Wednesday at the age of 66. He was most recently an anchor & managing editor for the evening newscast...
Android Authority

Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku

Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
The Associated Press

Americans’ World Cup-ending loss seen by 16.5M on US TV

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States’ tournament-ending 3-1 loss to the Netherlands at the World Cup was seen by 16.5 million on U.S. English- and Spanish-language television and digital streams, according to figures released by Fox and Telemundo. Fox said its coverage of the round of 16...
BGR.com

YouTube TV finally adds a feature that it should have had all along

YouTube TV is the most popular live TV streaming service on the market, with 5 million active subscribers as of July. The service offers over 100 live channels, unlimited cloud DVR storage, up to 3 streams, and 6 accounts per household. But until today, it was missing an incredibly basic feature. For nearly six years, YouTube TV didn’t have a clock.
DBusiness Magazine

Detroit Lions Add BrainLit BioCentric Lighting Tech for Players and Staff

BrainLit North America Inc., a New York-based provider of BioCentric Lighting, and the Detroit Lions, have joined forces to develop that they call a world-class health-enhancing environment for their players […] The post Detroit Lions Add BrainLit BioCentric Lighting Tech for Players and Staff appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
411mania.com

FOX and DIRECTV Agree to New Multi-Year Carriage Agreement

As previously reported, FOX was in a carriage dispute with DirecTV and had warned customers that their channels could be pulled. FOX is the network that airs WWE Smackdown. However things have been resolved, as FOX and DirecTV have both announced a new multi-year carriage agreement. DIRECTV and Fox Corporation...
Digital Trends

Japan vs Croatia live stream: watch the game for free

Down to the last 16 in the World Cup, Japan vs Croatia could be quite the match with both sides likely to put up quite a fight. If you’re keen to know more about how to watch World Cup 2022 online, we’re here to help. We know the best way to watch the matches across various different services. In particular, we’re looking at how to watch the free Japan vs Croatia live stream, so you won’t have to pay a single cent to watch this vital match.
wrestleview.com

Good news for DirecTV customers and FOX

According to a new report from Deadline, Fox Corporation and DirecTV have agreed to a multi-year carriage renewal, agreeing to extend talks for several hours beyond the prior deal’s set time of expiration that would have caused a blackout for several networks and local stations. The new agreement covers...
Awful Announcing

Awful Announcing

55
Followers
185
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2006, Awful Announcing has been an invaluable source of news and commentary related to the sports media industry, along with sports in pop culture. We focus on covering stories large and small, obscure and mainstream, absurd and emotional. Awful Announcing has continued to grow, reaching over three million people a month and is widely cited and read by both fans and those within the industry.

 https://awfulannouncing.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy