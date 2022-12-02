Jennifer Garner and Daughter Violet Look Like Twins at White House State Dinner

The mother-daughter duo made a rare appearance at the VIP event.

Violet Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner and her daughter, Violet Affleck, made an appearance at the White House state dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1 and both were dressed to the nines in all black. Hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, the mother-daughter duo attended the VIP black-tie event honoring French president Emmanuel Macron in matching black dresses and looked truly regal—not to mention alike.

The 13 Going on 30 actress opted for a floor-length black gown from Ralph Lauren’s fall 2022 collection with delicately beaded details on the shoulders, while her 17-year-old daughter (dad is Garner’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck) wore a black Carolina Herrera midi dress with metallic heart-jacquard detailing.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Garner sported her signature smile and a bold red lip, courtesy of makeup artist Erwin Gomez , while her newly trimmed shoulder-skimming locks were worn loose and curled by hairstylist Ben Skervin . She accessorized her look with black patent platform pumps. Affleck, who rang in her 17th birthday at the exclusive event, rocked clear glasses, dangling earrings and her hair slicked back into a bun, as well as statement-making red pointed-toe heels.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Skervin shared an image of the twinning mother and daughter on Instagram, on which Garner commented, saying “I love you and your big muscles ♥️♥️♥️ thank you for making us feel so pretty xxx.”

Garner’s longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel , is responsible for the fresh look the actress has been rocking over the last few weeks. She first showed off her new shoulder-length textured haircut in a Nov. 14 Instagram post , walking followers through her new “short hair, don’t care” styling routine.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!