Man, 77, fatally struck near NJ intersection

By Kimberly Dole
 2 days ago

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A 77-year-old man was fatally struck Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in New Jersey, authorities said.

Just before 6 p.m., Francisco Martinez was on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive when he was struck, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, authorities said.

