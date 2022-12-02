Influenza season back in Minnesota

After two relatively mild seasons during the height of COVID, influenza appears to be back.

State health department Senior Epidemiologist Melissa McMahon says that the majority of outbreaks are in a not-so-surprising place.

"We're seeing a lot of school outbreaks right now and a lot of hospitalizations. We're seeing influenza cases skew a little bit younger than normal."

McMahon says the influenza vaccine should give good protection judging by how this year's strain circulated in the southern hemisphere.

The increase in influenza hospitalizations comes as RSV cases continue to fill pediatric intensive care beds metro-wide, and COVID hospitalizations are at their highest levels since February.