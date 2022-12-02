ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Influenza season back in Minnesota

By Laura Oakes
 2 days ago

After two relatively mild seasons during the height of COVID, influenza appears to be back.

State health department Senior Epidemiologist Melissa McMahon says that the majority of outbreaks are in a not-so-surprising place.

"We're seeing a lot of school outbreaks right now and a lot of hospitalizations. We're seeing influenza cases skew a little bit younger than normal."

McMahon says the influenza vaccine should give good protection judging by how this year's strain circulated in the southern hemisphere.

The increase in influenza hospitalizations comes as RSV cases continue to fill pediatric intensive care beds metro-wide, and COVID hospitalizations are at their highest levels since February.

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Influenza Hospitalizations Continue Climbing in Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The early influenza season in Minnesota has yet to exhibit any signs that it might be peaking anytime soon. The Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 350 influenza-related hospitalizations for the week that ended November 26, continuing a steady upward trend that began several weeks ago. In past weeks, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were being reported in the Twin Cities area, but those reports have become a bit more spread out across the state. Hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota now account for 10% of the total, while the Twin Cities share has dropped from around 80% to less than 70% of the statewide hospitalization total.
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Multiple rounds of light snow this week

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, albeit cloudier and slightly cooler.Expect a light, freezing drizzle that turns to snow for I-90 during the morning commute. Monday's high will hit 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will drop into the mid-to-low 20s before we return to the 30s Thursday and beyond.  There will be multiple light rounds of snow this week, but most miss central Minnesota to the north. Northern Minnesota will see a round of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 2-3 inches total. The metro has a chance for very light snow on Wednesday.We're watching another chance of a wintry mix that looks to be for southern Minnesota on Thursday.Temps are in the 20s this week and slightly warming. There's another snow chance for the weekend.
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
Quick Country 96.5

NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December

You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
KIMT

Light wintry mix possible Monday morning

A small system will be moving through Sunday night into Monday, bringing clouds to Iowa and Minnesota. It will also bring a small chance of some wintry precipitation. Snow showers, freezing rain/drizzle will be possible, especially across North Iowa. While no accumulation is expected, even this light precipitation could make roads a bit slick for the Monday morning commute. Give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning, and use caution if snow or freezing rain is falling.
Bring Me The News

NWS: 'Safe to say' more active weather is ahead

Maybe this will be a year where there's no talk of a brown Christmas in Minnesota. Last year, 1.2 inches of snow was recorded at MSP Airport in November and it all melted by December. And then there was a tornado outbreak five days after a snowstorm dumped 11.8 inches on the Twin Cities Dec. 10-11. That severe weather outbreak wiped out all of the snow and there was pretty much no snow on the ground for Christmas 2021.
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Cool, cloudy Monday with chances of snow ahead

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will offer a cooler, cloudier start to the week, and there are a couple of chances of snow in the extended forecast. Highs will be below average across Minnesota, with the Twin Cities topping out around 29 degrees. Flurries could pop up in parts of the state in the mid-afternoon.Tuesday will be a couple of degrees cooler, and we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. The metro should stay dry, but up north could get about a half an inch of snow in the morning and early afternoon.Wednesday will be even cooler and bring a chance of snow showers.By Thursday, temperatures should be back to the 30s, and the weekend looks even warmer. More snow showers are possible Saturday and Sunday.
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
Bring Me The News

COVID levels rising in Twin Cities wastewater; BQ.1 now dominant

Move over, BA.5, there's a new dominant omicron subvariant in Minnesota. New wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council released Friday shows the BQ.1 subvariant, which is a descendent of BA.5, has become the dominant version of omicron in wastewater collected in the Twin Cities. What's more is that the amount...
mprnews.org

Questions about RSV and kids? This Minnesota pediatrician has answers

The number of Minnesotans sick with RSV is finally starting to fall, but, the respiratory illness remains a significant challenge for families and doctors. While counts have dipped from nearly 200 people two weeks ago to 150 last week, most patients are very young children. “Many of the kids who...
Iowa Storm Center

December 2022 Medium Range Forecast For Iowa, Active Storm Pattern

November was less active but that is changing as we inch further into December, so read on for the full details... The current storm track projected in weeks 1-3 will feed several storm systems across the north and central United States between now and late month. This type of pattern will favor consistent storm dates on the order of about every 4-7 days. A ridge will build in the southeast United States next week with a trough right behind it. A weak system will pass through Monday across the extreme northern counties with some flurries/snow showers but that will be about it. The first main system on the docket is Tuesday which may drop a quick round of light snow from north to central Iowa but overall, this looks like a very weak system. Then the second system will fall into the picture between December 7-9th. This will be the one I will be focusing on primarily with potential rain/snow/ice risks and a target date of this coming Thursday. So, if you have travel plans, I highly encourage you to check back. The areas that will be active with this storm track will include the central plains (Iowa), Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. That said, I believe Iowa is ground zero for these systems so buckle up because it will be an active stretch through the next 2-3 weeks which would be roughly December 19th.
mprnews.org

Post-election hand counts find no issues with Minn. ballot-counting machines

Post-election hand counts of ballots that Minnesota counties are required to conduct did not uncover problems with vote-counting machines. Counties are required by law to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts after the election. During the hand count, election judges make sure their tallies match those recorded by vote-tabulating machines used on Election Day.
KX News

Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
Kat Kountry 105

Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?

Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
KEYC

Minnesota extends CNA training initiative

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of success, Minnesota is extending the Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative. It’s been nearly a year since Minnesota launched its Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative in an attempt to curb the nationwide healthcare worker shortage seen over the past few years. The...
voiceofalexandria.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says that a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. tonight. (Friday) Officials say that total snow accumulations of up to two inches is possible. In addition, winds gusting as high as 45 mph will make for difficult driving conditions at times.
Kat Kountry 105

Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota

If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
WCCO News Talk 830

