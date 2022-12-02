ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Greg Norman jab that set Rory McIlroy off on LIV Golf crusade

Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf’s ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible,’” McIlroy said in a lengthy interview in the Sunday Independent in Ireland. The interview with writer Paul Kimmage is the second of three parts. McIlroy also details how his relationship soured with longtime friend Sergio Garcia. McIlroy and Tiger Woods have said Norman, the CEO and commissioner...
Popular pro has concerns over Tour moves. He also blasted golf broadcasts

Harry Higgs, one of the PGA Tour’s more popular players, is concerned over recent moves made by the tour in its fight against LIV Golf, describing a scenario where “there is no way that there is anything other than a 20-event PGA Tour schedule starting probably year 2031.”
PGA Tour seeks to have governor of Saudi PIF deposed, comply with discovery

LIV Golf and its disruptive introduction into professional golf began as a concept named “Project Wedge,” according to a motion filed by the PGA Tour Friday in U.S. District Court. “Project Wedge” was the internal designation at the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia...
Brazil vs. South Korea prediction: World Cup picks for Round of 16 Monday

Despite losing their last match of the group stage to Cameroon, the Brazilian National Team is still the betting favorite to win the 2022 World Cup. Brazil is +250 to lift the trophy, just ahead of Argentina (+470), who has already booked its spot in the quarterfinals. Even with the blemish on their record, Brazil were superb in group play, finishing with a +2 goal differential (3 GF, 1 GA) and a +4.9 expected goal difference. The Selecao only allowed 0.9 expected goals across their three matches with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon. That kind of defensive performance should bode well against a...
Fanatics-Owned NFT Venture Cuts Third of Workforce

Fanatics-owned Candy Digital has laid off more than a third of its workforce of roughly 100 employees. The NFT platform — which operates independently from Fanatics — was valued at $1.5 billion in October 2021 following a $100 million Series A funding round co-led by New York-based VC firm Insight Partners and Softbank Vision Fund 2.
