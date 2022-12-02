Read full article on original website
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach Fire Department seeks support for 2022 'Christmas for the Kids'
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department is asking for help so local kids have a special Christmas. The fire department partnered with local businesses and donors to collect, organize and deliver gifts to families in need. "Every year the Fort Walton Beach Firefighters work with...
WEAR
City of Gulf Breeze hosts Jolly Holiday Market and Parade
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Jolly Holiday Market kicks off Saturday in Gulf Breeze. The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Gulf Breeze Community Center on Shoreline Drive. Local businesses, artists, and vendors are set to sell their homemade and festival items. After the market,...
WEAR
Pensacola Parks and Recreation held first holiday indoor market 'Jingle Bells on the Bay'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- 35 artists and vendors came together Saturday for the first annual "Jingle Bells on the Bay" holiday indoor market. There were unique items made by local artists and vendors for sale. Outside, local food trucks fed the crowd. Parks and Recreation said many people asked for a...
getthecoast.com
The 5th annual ‘Grinch Glow Ride’ is back in Fort Walton Beach
It’s that time of year again when local kids are needed on their bikes to chase the Grinch to stop him from stealing Christmas!. Meet at the Livin’ Right Real Estate office in FWB to decorate your bike with glow sticks (provided!), and then chase the Grinch through the neighborhood and back. Afterwards, join in the festivities at the block party.
WEAR
Jubilee Church and Farm Share's drive-thru food distribution kicked off in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Over 500 families were able to get boxes of free food Saturday morning at Jubilee Church and Farm Share's food distribution. The drive-in food drive was run in response to the difficulties that many families in the community have experienced recently. Some of the items in the...
WEAR
Walton County firefighters help put out house fire in DeFuniak Springs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue helped put out a house fire in DeFuniak Springs Sunday morning. According to firefighters, they were dispatched to an active structure fire on Hurley Drive around 11 a.m. Firefighters say upon arrival, they saw smoke and flames coming from a garage next...
WEAR
YMCA announces arrival in Gulf Breeze
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fitness center in Santa Rosa County has a new name and management. The former Gulf Breeze Aerobics and Fitness facility is now the community YMCA at Gulf Breeze. The YMCA's CEO Michael Bodenhausen says they want to maintain the same friendly experience current members...
waltonoutdoors.com
Discover the tall ship Pinta in Fort Walton Beach Dec. 23 – Jan. 2
A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship will be open for dockside educational tours at Brooks Bridge Marina, 1198 Miracle Strip Parkway, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, 32548 Friday Dec. 23 – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Tours will be open from 9 am – 4 pm daily. The...
WEAR
Pensacola's 'Painting with a Twist' hosts 'Painting with a Purpose' charity event
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- People came together Sunday afternoon to paint for a good cause. "Painting with a Twist" hosted a charity event to benefit the Retreat Adult Daycare of the Council on Aging. The event was called "Painting with a Purpose." The charity event also helped spread awareness for the...
WEAR
Milton's 'Sowell's North Pole Christmas Light Display' to help Santa Rosa Kid's House
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- "Sowell's North Pole Christmas Light Display" in Milton is growing this year. They're adding a new mega pixel tree to their displays collection. The family run business is known for their incredible light show and even won the "Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2019. Family's...
WEAR
Navy Relief Society, FP&L honor Northwest Florida veteran with holiday home makeover
MILTON, Fla. -- A Northwest Florida l veteran and his family received a special holiday gift. The "Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society" and Florida Power & Light partnered for the home makeover for the Ballard family in Milton. "Elves" were there Thursday afternoon setting up holiday decorations. The society nominated the...
WEAR
Community Health of Northwest Florida celebrates 2 new opening clinics in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Community Health of Northwest Florida held a tailgate party to celebrate the opening of two new clinics in Pensacola. The new walk-in clinic and pharmacy will be open seven days a week. It also opened the second Palafox location that has optometry and behavioral health services. The...
WEAR
Pensacola man's lemonade now sold regionally and locally
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is sharing his success story of entrepreneurship tonight. Michael McCray started selling cups of lemonade to his co-workers when he was doing construction on the Three Mile Bridge. McCray's lemonade was such a big hit on the job he decided to start selling the...
WEAR
Pensacola Caring Hearts delivers over 600 coats and blankets to the homeless
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Food, coats and blankets were handed out to the Pensacola area's homeless community. Pensacola Caring Hearts organization teamed up with the Vikings Motorcycle Club to deliver more than 600 coats and blankets Saturday. They wanted to make sure people living in the woods had the stuff they...
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for road, lane closures
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — Eglin Parkway (State Road 85) Road Closure for Fort Walton Beach...
WEAR
Rally Foundation's 'Rally Holiday Shopping Soirée' kicks off in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The "Rally Holiday Shopping Soirée" kicked off Friday in Downtown Pensacola. The pop-up shopping event is a fundraiser for childhood cancer research. Vendors set up tables at the Studer Community Institute building located at 220 West Garden Street. Shoppers could also enjoy champagne, sweet treats, and...
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
WEAR
WEAR Morning News Giveaway Contest for December
Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Highway, Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
tourcounsel.com
Henderson Beach State Park, Florida (with Map & Photos)
This beach, located Florida, has parking ($6), restrooms, showers, and picnic areas. Its sand is white and the sea has little waves. You have to bring umbrellas and chairs.
WALA-TV FOX10
Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
