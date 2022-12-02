ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

Slay The Holidays At This Festive Drag Show in Hightstown, NJ

This has got to be the most iconic way to celebrate the holidays this year right in Mercer County, NJ. The holiday season has officially kicked off and there are so many ways to celebrate, but none that look quite like this. I can’t lie, drag shows have got to be one of my top 5 favorite events I’ve ever been to.
WFMZ-TV Online

Brewery four years in the making sets grand opening date in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Just in time for holiday gatherings, a new destination for locally brewed lagers, IPAs and other beers is set to debut next weekend in south Bethlehem. Country Club Brewing, a craft brewery serving its house-made beer alongside other regionally produced beverages such as wine and cocktails, will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 323 Pierce St., co-founder and head brewer Mike Kromer said.
thebrownandwhite.com

Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family

A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
rew-online.com

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes Tapped to Lead Marketing for Two Sussex County Communities

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announces it has been selected to lead sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes located at 1 Fairchild Lane in Wantage, N.J., and Estell Manor, a community of six residences located at 15 Estell Drive in Hardyston, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will partner with Brie Parker of Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Clove Hill Manor listing and Elizabeth “Liz” Burns from Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Estell Manor listing.
Daily Voice

Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market

A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
timespub.com

A Bucks County small business doing BIG things!

Launching Pennsylvania’s first privately-owned and operated Seed-to-Sale cannabis operation wasn’t easy. After gaining federal and state permitting for interstate commerce, their product line wasn’t met without hurdles. Over the years and after speaking at hundreds of public events, the owners of Brady’s Botanicals destigmatized cannabis and grew a loyal following.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy