Chula Vista's "Starlight Nights" tree-lighting ceremony brings holiday life to the community
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — South Bay's most significant tree lighting ceremony, Starlight Nights, kicked off in Downtown Chula Vista Sunday evening. Hundreds of people attended the holiday festival on Third Avenue in Downtown Chula Vista. Over half of Downtown Chula Vista's Third Avenue was shut down to make room...
drifttravel.com
Why You Need to Travel to San Diego, California
San Diego is one of the best vacation spots in the U.S. Here, you can experience Southern California’s best features – sun, fun and beaches – and all without the kind of crowd sizes you’d find in Los Angeles. Explore these things to do in San Diego and you’ll be assured one very memorable trip.
Holidays in San Diego – Where to See Lights, Trees, Parades, More
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and though San Diego only may have caroling in the (faux) snow, dang it, we have it. Whether you like your celebrations big or small, at big amusement parks or in parades close to home, here’s a look at the sheer number of ways to celebrate the season this year.
presidiosentinel.com
Annual ‘Share the Love’ Food Truck Event
Making its return from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 7 is the popular “Share the Love” event, hosted by Kearny Mesa Subaru and Meals on Wheels San Diego County. This free event is open to the public and brings together some of San Diego’s best food truck eats, all in support of local nonprofits, including Meals on Wheels San Diego County. The event takes place at Kearny Mesa Subaru, located at.
macaronikid.com
6 Free Christmas Events Happening This Weekend-Don't Miss Them!
Christmas time is coming, and there are plenty of free events! $ave your money for gifts, and enjoy these holiday happenings this weekend! I've lived in San Diego almost twenty years, and I am truly impressed by the number of festivities that take place. Stay in the loop with Macaroni Kid, and you won't miss a beat!
San Diego non-profit packages 4K gifts for children in need
HEY Operation, a non profit which stands for Heal and Empower Youth, hosted its tenth annual gift packing event. This year, with the help of volunteers, hundreds of people came together to package 4,000 gifts for children in need.
pacificsandiego.com
Top weekend events in San Diego for Dec. 1-4: December Nights, tree lightings and more
December is finally here, and the first weekend of the month is packed with holiday activities and events. If you’re planning to do some shopping, check out our holiday gift guide. Need a Christmas gift or any other present for the holidays? This list of ideas will help you...
presidiosentinel.com
Celebrate the Season in Wild Style at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
‘Tis the season! Wild Holidays returns to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on select dates: December 3 and 4, December 10 and 11, December 17 through 23, and December 26 through 31, 2022; and January 1, 2023. The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during this event, except for January 1 when hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wild Holidays festivities begin at 4 p.m. The annual celebration invites guests to experience the wonders of the Safari Park, located at 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondido, with a special holiday twist.
San Diego weekly Reader
Marche De Noel Winter Fair, Banksyland, Snowside Winter Festival
San Diego French-American School is a dual language school and one of over fifty French government-accredited international schools in the United States. They will host an annual Marché de Noël, a European-style holiday market for shopping, French food and desserts, and activities for the whole family. When: Friday,...
localemagazine.com
Jingle All the Way to This Carlsbad Resort for a Festive, Family-Friendly Vacation
The Cassara Carlsbad Is All Things Merry and Bright This December. Have yourself a merry little Christmas this year at The Cassara Carlsbad! This holiday season, The Cassara Carlsbad has gifted its guests with a nice list of festive activities and package deals to make this holiday season one for the books. Instead of a snow-cation this winter, head to this coastal retreat for a SoCal winter wonderland experience overlooking the striking sea. From handcrafted holiday cocktails to kayaking the California coast, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So pack up your favorite elves and sled over to The Cassara Carlsbad—here’s the deets on what’s happening this season!
presidiosentinel.com
Building A House on a Stack of Marbles
Recently I was sharing a thought with a friend of mine. I asked, “Would you build a house on a stack of marbles?”. She laughed and said, “Of course not; who would?”. Ironically, I said, that’s what appears to be happening around us in the City and County of San Diego. Our elected officials seem to be going with the concept that we don’t need a solid foundation to build on. And I am not just referring to construction or building houses.
Barbie Tour to Stop in Carlsbad with Special 50th Anniversary Malibu Barbie Merch
Love your Barbies as a kid? Raising a new generation of Barbie fans? A Carlsbad pop-up on Saturday is just for you. The Shoppes at Carlsbad will host the Barbie Truck at 10 a.m. as it makes its way across the U.S. on the “Totally Throwback Malibu Tour.”. The...
thevistapress.com
Escondido Holiday Festival December 10th
Escondido, CA –Escondido Holiday Festival on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Grape Day Park in Escondido from 11AM to 6 PM.
San Diego Channel
MAP: Where to see light displays across San Diego County in 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The magic of the holidays is back in San Diego with millions of dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the night throughout San Diego County. Check out the map below to find out where to view the displays:. North County. Carlsbad: This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House...
San Diego police start cracking down on sidewalk vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter
SAN DIEGO — In the wake of a violent brawl between hot dog vendors last month, San Diego police are now stepping up enforcement against sidewalk vendors operating in the Gaslamp. While vendors have been technically banned there for months, authorities are now beginning to hand out hefty fines.
San Diego Channel
Where to watch Team USA take on the Netherlands around San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Stars, stripes, and soccer will be the subject Saturday for several San Diego establishments as Team USA fans file in, hoping America's quest for the World Cup stays alive. Eyes from around the globe will be on Team USA, starting at 7 a.m. PT, since...
Sheriff's: Rock climber falls to their death from El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside area
EL CAJON, Calif. — A rock climber died Sunday afternoon after falling to their death from El Cajon Mountain, also known as El Capitan, in the Lakeside area. According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the climber died after falling about 200 feet on El Cajon Mountain. First...
sandiegolocaldirectory.org
Best Places To Eat In San Diego
San Diego is a beautiful city with plenty to see and do. Whether you’re looking for the best places to eat, the must-see attractions, or the best beaches, this blog post has you covered. We’ll also touch on some of the best hiking trails, where to find the best views, and locals’ favorite spots. And for those looking for something a little off the beaten path, we’ve got you covered there too. So whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime resident, this blog post has something for everyone.
Proposed project could bring thousands of diesel trucks to Barrio Logan, locals not happy
SAN DIEGO — Mitsubishi Cement Corp. has reintroduced a decade-long proposal to build a warehouse in Barrio Logan during a public meeting with the Port of Commissions of San Diego. Commissioners overseeing the port put the project on hold two years ago after concerns about environmental health issues, but...
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California
Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
