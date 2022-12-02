The Cassara Carlsbad Is All Things Merry and Bright This December. Have yourself a merry little Christmas this year at The Cassara Carlsbad! This holiday season, The Cassara Carlsbad has gifted its guests with a nice list of festive activities and package deals to make this holiday season one for the books. Instead of a snow-cation this winter, head to this coastal retreat for a SoCal winter wonderland experience overlooking the striking sea. From handcrafted holiday cocktails to kayaking the California coast, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So pack up your favorite elves and sled over to The Cassara Carlsbad—here’s the deets on what’s happening this season!

