ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Brentwood city council meetings to be held in person again starting Dec. 13

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00raO0_0jVVBavB00

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (BCN)– The city of Brentwood announced this week that City Council meetings will be held in person again starting on Dec. 13 after being held remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. People will still have the ability to participate remotely via Zoom at the council meetings, but public comment will be received first by people who are at the meeting in person, city officials said.

Oakland city council approves $779k to beef up security during holidays

People can also submit written comments in advance of council meetings by emailing cityclerk@brentwoodca.gov. The city will not require facial coverings or check vaccination status for people attending the meetings.

The meetings are streamed at https://www.brentwoodca.gov/, https://www.youtube.com/@CityofBrentwoodCA and via Zoom.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Meetings of other Brentwood city commissions and committees are expected to remain remote until January, according to the city. The Dec. 13 City Council meeting is set for 7 p.m. in council chambers at 150 City Park Way.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

The Tenderloin Center to close Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Tenderloin Center will be closing on Sunday, cutting off a vital resource that many people have utilized since its creation. The closure was initially announced in June, and confirmed on the City of San Francisco website. The Tenderloin Center is a key part of the Tenderloin Emergency Initiative, and was […]
NBC Bay Area

Novato Shelter-in-Place Order Cancelled

Novato police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday due to "police activity." The order was issued for the area of Kristy Ct at around 10:23 a.m. and was cancelled before 11 a.m. No more details have been released. This is a developing story.
indybay.org

Bad Deal: Seeno's and Tagami's Newest Proposal for Concord

"Concord First", a partnership of Phil Tagami and the Seeno family, held the first of of two public meetings revealing their term sheet proposal for the Concord Naval Weapons Station redevelopment project. This is the last step in the process ahead of the January vote by Concord city council to finalize or cancel the contract with the development team.
KRON4 News

Oakland city council approves $779k to beef up security during holidays

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Oakland city councilmembers voted Tuesday to allocate nearly $780,000 to measures aimed at improving safety in the city this holiday season. The city is giving $464,000 to the Downtown Oakland Association community benefit district to deploy nighttime civilian ambassadors to provide guidance and safety to visitors as well as other efforts. Those […]
vallejosun.com

Cayangyang concedes to Palmares in race for Vallejo City Council District 4

VALLEJO – Three weeks after voters went to the polls, former school board Trustee Ruscal Cayangyang conceded on Wednesday, congratulating Charles Palmares for winning the District 4 seat on the Vallejo City Council. Out of the three separate council contests for city council, District 4, which represents Mare Island...
KRON4 News

Richmond council race to decided by ‘game of chance’

RICHMOND, Calif. (BCN)– They say every vote counts and the theory is being proven in a Richmond City Council race from last month that has ended in a tie and will be decided Friday by a game of chance. District 2 candidates Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda were officially tied Thursday after the final counting […]
KRON4 News

VTA to push out San Jose property owners for BART extension

(BCN) — The Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) will move forward with its plan to force out the owners and tenants of two buildings in downtown San Jose to make room for the future BART extension. In a board meeting last week, the VTA’s board of directors voted to allow the agency to assume ownership of […]
NBC Bay Area

Police Respond to Illegal Sideshow in Oakland

Police are investigating a sideshow that happened in Oakland early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Harrison Street, just a few blocks from Lake Merritt. Oakland police said they responded to reports of gunshots and cars and spectators blocking the streets. When officers got there, spectators...
FOX40

These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
KRON4 News

One dead in Oakland shooting Saturday morning

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. The shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning on the 300 block of Peralta Street, according to police. OPD’s Communications Division received calls about a person being shot. KRON On is streaming now Officers […]
SFist

Sunday Links: CHP Arrests Man Wandering On Oakland Freeway, Seize Load of Fentanyl

In the second instance of a man reportedly walking on an East Bay freeway brandishing a gun in the last week, CHP arrested a man on I-580 near the 980 interchange in Oakland last Tuesday who was walking around in traffic, clearly very high on drugs. His vehicle, running with its door open, was then found to have over a kilo of rainbow-colored fentanyl in it, along with a bunch of cash. [KRON4 / Facebook]
CBS San Francisco

Major medicial emergency closes Hayward BART station

HAYWARD -- A major medical emergency on the BART system involving a person on the tracks closed the Hayward station Friday morning.BART said the incident on the Berryessa line was affecting service in the Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions. Trains were not stopping at the Hayward station.AC Transit route 10 bus service was set up between Bay Fair and Hayward stations and route 99 service was connecting commuters between the South Hayward and Hayward stations.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
cupertinotoday.com

San Jose voters elect Matt Mahan Mayor

After the most expensive mayoral race in the history of the country’s 10th largest city, San Jose voters have elected a new mayor: Matt Mahan. Mahan currently holds the District 10 seat on the City Council and edged out a victory over political veteran and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. The current tally from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters shows Mahan ahead with 51.2% of the vote, or a margin of just 6,034 votes of the over quarter-million cast.
pioneerpublishers.com

Carols and carriage rides highlight Concord’s downtown Tree Lighting

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 3, 2022) — Downtown Concord turned on the lights in Todos Santos Plaza on Friday night. The City’s annual holiday celebration lucked out with a dry evening sandwiched between two rainy days. Horse-drawn carriage rides drew a long line while local vendors got a chance...
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

54K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy