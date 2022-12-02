BPD searches for vehicle burglary suspect
BAKERFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect, according to a news release form the department.
The burglary happened on Nov. 7 in the 1000 block of McDonald Way, just south of Belle Terrace Road.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30’s, medium build, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve shirt and black pants. Bakersfield Police Department officials said the suspect may be driving a light colored suburban with dark tinted windows, black rear bumper, black rims and a trailer hitch.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
