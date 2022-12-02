ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scsuowls.com

SCSU Women's Basketball Travels To Adelphi For NE10 Matchup On Tuesday, Dec. 6

Southern Connecticut State University Owls (5-2, 1-2 NE10) at Adelphi University Panthers (3-3, 2-2 NE10) Location: Garden City, N.J. Southern Connecticut women's basketball will travel to Garden City, N.J. to take on Adelphi in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup set for a 5:30 p.m. start. The Owls enter the game with a record of 5-2 overall and 1-2 in the NE10 while Adelphi hosts Southern with a record of 3-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy