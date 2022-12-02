Read full article on original website
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on December 2, 2022, that Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., and injured a man. Officers...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police identify man found shot to death on St. Katherine Avenue Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge (EBR) Coroner’s Office confirmed Sunday (December 4) that a man was shot and killed earlier that morning. According to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the deceased individual has been identified as 35-year-old Gene Scott. BRPD says...
wbrz.com
Two teens shot in neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers were shot Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 12:48 p.m. on Timberside Drive, a residential area off North Ardenwood Drive. Authorities said two teens were struck by gunfire, but the...
wbrz.com
Police: Man shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 35-year-old Gene Scott was found shot to death shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on St. Katherine Avenue, just off Airline Highway. Police said they do not have a...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police investigate fatal shooting Sunday, officials say
Baton Rouge Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Gene Scott on Sunday, officials said. Scott, 35, died of gunshot wounds at the scene in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. L' Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson. The motive and suspect are...
Man arrested, charged with 3rd-degree rape, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with third-degree rape and second-degree battery on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to police, the arrest of Brandon Collins, 32, came after an alleged sexual assault at an apartment on Boulevard De Province following a night out at some bars.
wbrz.com
Police: Man, 38, found shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers found 38-year-old Duquares Smith dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, not far from Scenic Highway, around 11:15 a.m. No motive or suspect has been...
brproud.com
3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
wbrz.com
State Police: Man killed after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon
INDEPENDENCE - A man was killed Saturday afternoon when his pickup truck slammed into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on LA 442 near River Ridge Drive in Independence. It claimed the life of 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo. Troopers said Bonomo...
brproud.com
2 dogs die in Baton Rouge house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday, Dec. 2. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Brookfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the home. The fire was placed under control within 15 minutes. The...
brproud.com
Moving truck runs into Baton Rouge grocery store, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unknown suspect ran a U-Haul into a Baton Rouge grocery store Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police say that they are investigating a possible burglary at Johnson Grocery after the suspect crashed into the store and struck a gas line. This is a...
theadvocate.com
28-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly Shelley St. shooting, Baton Rouge police say
The victim of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the Exxon Mobile plant in Baton Rouge has been identified as a 28-year-old woman who police believe was killed amid a domestic dispute. UPDATE: Baton Rouge shooting suspect flees to West Virginia, dies in shootout with state troopers. Da’Ja Davis was...
cenlanow.com
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
brproud.com
Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
wbrz.com
6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle
CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
BRPD investigating deadly shooting off Scenic Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Saturday, Dec. 3. Police said Duquares Smith, 38, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, which is off Scenic Highway, just before 11:15 a.m. There is currently no...
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia. Lousiana – On December 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Napoleon Crane, 29 was shot and killed by West Virginia State Troopers in West Virginia on Interstate 77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash at O’Neal Lane & George O’Neal Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday, December 4 crash on O’Neal Lane and George O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 7:12 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
wbrz.com
Family reunited with unidentified man who showed up at Baton Rouge hospital
BATON ROUGE - The family of an unidentified man brought to a local hospital Thursday has brought him home. The man was brought to a Baton Rouge hospital by first responders Thursday evening, and police were called to help identify him. Officers exhausted efforts before asking the public for help.
