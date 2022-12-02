ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wbrz.com

Two teens shot in neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers were shot Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 12:48 p.m. on Timberside Drive, a residential area off North Ardenwood Drive. Authorities said two teens were struck by gunfire, but the...
wbrz.com

Police: Man shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 35-year-old Gene Scott was found shot to death shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on St. Katherine Avenue, just off Airline Highway. Police said they do not have a...
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police investigate fatal shooting Sunday, officials say

Baton Rouge Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Gene Scott on Sunday, officials said. Scott, 35, died of gunshot wounds at the scene in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. L' Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson. The motive and suspect are...
WAFB

Man arrested, charged with 3rd-degree rape, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with third-degree rape and second-degree battery on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to police, the arrest of Brandon Collins, 32, came after an alleged sexual assault at an apartment on Boulevard De Province following a night out at some bars.
wbrz.com

Police: Man, 38, found shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers found 38-year-old Duquares Smith dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, not far from Scenic Highway, around 11:15 a.m. No motive or suspect has been...
brproud.com

3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
brproud.com

2 dogs die in Baton Rouge house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday, Dec. 2. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Brookfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the home. The fire was placed under control within 15 minutes. The...
brproud.com

Moving truck runs into Baton Rouge grocery store, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unknown suspect ran a U-Haul into a Baton Rouge grocery store Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police say that they are investigating a possible burglary at Johnson Grocery after the suspect crashed into the store and struck a gas line. This is a...
cenlanow.com

Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe

LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident. On November 12th, deputies responded to a call from the St. Charles Parish Hospital, referring them...
brproud.com

Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
wbrz.com

6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle

CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
WAFB

BRPD investigating deadly shooting off Scenic Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Saturday, Dec. 3. Police said Duquares Smith, 38, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, which is off Scenic Highway, just before 11:15 a.m. There is currently no...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia. Lousiana – On December 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Napoleon Crane, 29 was shot and killed by West Virginia State Troopers in West Virginia on Interstate 77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop.
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash at O’Neal Lane & George O’Neal Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday, December 4 crash on O’Neal Lane and George O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 7:12 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
wbrz.com

Family reunited with unidentified man who showed up at Baton Rouge hospital

BATON ROUGE - The family of an unidentified man brought to a local hospital Thursday has brought him home. The man was brought to a Baton Rouge hospital by first responders Thursday evening, and police were called to help identify him. Officers exhausted efforts before asking the public for help.

