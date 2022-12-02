Read full article on original website
Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP
The Republicans who lost their races for Michigan's top three statewide offices after promoting falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election are not planning to go quietly.
Midterm election’s certified, Michigan eyes a 2024 spotlight: Your guide to Michigan politics
Though the election is nearly a month behind us, big political news just keeps coming. Welcome to your weekly political newsletter from MLive!. A whole lot of people breathed sigh of relief this week amid outrage from a fringe few as Michigan passed the last significant hurdle to put the midterm election in the rear-view mirror. The results of last month’s election were certified Monday with a unanimous vote from the four Republicans and Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers.
Detroit News
Insider: Detroit Chamber urges Democrats in Lansing to govern Michigan from the middle
The Detroit Regional Chamber on Wednesday urged the Legislature's incoming Democratic and Republican leaders to "govern from the broad center" and focus efforts in the new session on business attraction, work skills development and education improvement. The letter from Detroit chamber president and CEO Sandy Baruah was addressed to House...
Who is, isn’t and may be running for Michigan GOP chair
The Michigan Republican Party will have a new leader after suffering big losses in the midterms. But will the next chair be an establishment conservative or come from the Donald Trump-aligned grassroots?. Why it matters: The chair and their co-chair serve for two years, guiding the MIGOP’s platform, messaging and...
Michigan poised to be among first states to hold 2024 presidential primary
The 2024 primaries could look a little different from previous election cycles with voters right here in Michigan poised to be one of the first state's to cast a ballot.
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Whitmer announces cabinet shake-up for second term
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s cabinet is being shaken up for her second term, the Governor announced Friday in a press release. The heads of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the Veterans Affairs Agency (VAA) and the Department of Transportation (MDOT) are all stepping down.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson still facing threats stemming from 2020 election — "The Takeout"
Last month, Michigan voters rendered their verdict on Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, sending her back to Lansing for a second term to oversee the state's elections. She comfortably defeated her Donald Trump-backed opponent by 14 percentage points. And yet, Benson told CBS News, threats from election deniers that...
wemu.org
1st Friday Focus on the Environment: Incoming Speaker of the House lays out Michigan's environmental agenda
State Rep. Joe Tate is serving his second term representing Michigan’s 2nd House District, a diverse community that covers part of Detroit’s Lower East Side, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City, and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate decided to run for this office as a part of his deep...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
The most dangerous place in the world which can brigs anyone to the deathbed is found in Michigan.
The most deadliest lake in the world is lake MichiganPhoto byDustin Tray/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw Community College becomes only educational institution in Small Business Association of Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College announced that it has officially joined the Small Business Association of Michigan as an SBAM Friend of Small Business. The partnership aims to amp up workforce development for small businesses by offering custom training and resources to association members. Officials at the Ann...
11 Michigan counties at medium or high COVID level this week, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community level, 10 at a medium level and 72 at a low level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 1. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in...
onedetroitpbs.org
Returning citizens disproportionately locked out of Michigan’s workforce
Life after prison can be difficult for returning citizens, especially as they attempt to return to the workforce. Each year, in Wayne County alone, approximately 7,500 returning citizens come home after incarceration, many of whom face disparate chances of landing a living wage job and re-entering the workforce. A new...
No broadband available at your home or business? You better tell the feds, quick.
The state is asking every Michigander to take a little fact-checking into his or her own hands this holiday season and see if the feds know as much as they think they do about who really has access to high-speed internet and who doesn't. And you need to do it quick. On Thursday, Michigan's...
WWMTCw
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
112 MI schools identified as 'low achieving,' post-pandemic test scores show
Eastpointe Community Schools has three schools on the state's low-achieving schools list, including Eastpointe High School.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting pot prices
In short - it’s a great time to be a pot smoker and a challenging time to be on the retail side in Michigan.
YAHOO!
State health department withdraws appeal in Iron Pig case
GAYLORD — A nearly two-year legal skirmish involving a Gaylord bar and restaurant, COVID-19 restrictions and the legal authority that state officials relied on for issuing those measures is apparently coming to an end. The state has decided to withdraw an appeal before the Court of Appeals of a...
