The Ann Arbor News

Midterm election’s certified, Michigan eyes a 2024 spotlight: Your guide to Michigan politics

Though the election is nearly a month behind us, big political news just keeps coming. Welcome to your weekly political newsletter from MLive!. A whole lot of people breathed sigh of relief this week amid outrage from a fringe few as Michigan passed the last significant hurdle to put the midterm election in the rear-view mirror. The results of last month’s election were certified Monday with a unanimous vote from the four Republicans and Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers.
Detroit News

Insider: Detroit Chamber urges Democrats in Lansing to govern Michigan from the middle

The Detroit Regional Chamber on Wednesday urged the Legislature's incoming Democratic and Republican leaders to "govern from the broad center" and focus efforts in the new session on business attraction, work skills development and education improvement. The letter from Detroit chamber president and CEO Sandy Baruah was addressed to House...
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Who is, isn’t and may be running for Michigan GOP chair

The Michigan Republican Party will have a new leader after suffering big losses in the midterms. But will the next chair be an establishment conservative or come from the Donald Trump-aligned grassroots?. Why it matters: The chair and their co-chair serve for two years, guiding the MIGOP’s platform, messaging and...
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Ann Arbor News

Whitmer announces cabinet shake-up for second term

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s cabinet is being shaken up for her second term, the Governor announced Friday in a press release. The heads of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the Veterans Affairs Agency (VAA) and the Department of Transportation (MDOT) are all stepping down.
US 103.1

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
onedetroitpbs.org

Returning citizens disproportionately locked out of Michigan’s workforce

Life after prison can be difficult for returning citizens, especially as they attempt to return to the workforce. Each year, in Wayne County alone, approximately 7,500 returning citizens come home after incarceration, many of whom face disparate chances of landing a living wage job and re-entering the workforce. A new...
WWMTCw

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
YAHOO!

State health department withdraws appeal in Iron Pig case

GAYLORD — A nearly two-year legal skirmish involving a Gaylord bar and restaurant, COVID-19 restrictions and the legal authority that state officials relied on for issuing those measures is apparently coming to an end. The state has decided to withdraw an appeal before the Court of Appeals of a...

