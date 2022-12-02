ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

W-H-A Secondary School receives threat inside school

WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Walker Hackensack Akeley Secondary School received a threat inside of the school on Friday. Leadership at the school say they addressed the situation immediately and are partnering with law enforcement. W-H-A says a message was sent out to all families within an hour...
Late-season deer hunt opportunity in Bemidji after confirmation of CWD-positive deer

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 2, 2022. Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during a late-season chronic wasting disease management hunt, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DPA 184 is being added to the hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...

