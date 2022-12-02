Read full article on original website
This Place in History: The Champlain Club
The property on Crowley Street in Burlington was once the Goethe Lodge, home to a German-American social club. It's now open to all.
Annual Williston tree lighting sparks food shelf donations
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Williston gathered Sunday to celebrate the season at the annual Community Tree Lighting. Sponsored by the Williston Federated Church and the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club, the event included the lighting of the tree, Christmas carol singalongs, cookies and hot cocoa. People who stopped by were...
Proceeds from a tree raffle helping to get people into homes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Non-profit known for taking homelessness head on is using a holiday decoration to boost donations. ANEW place, centered in Chittenden County, is holding their second celebration of trees. 34 different organizations donated a decorated tree to be raffled off. Proceeds will hopefully raise more than...
Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71
Sutherland was known throughout Vermont and beyond as a multi-faceted singer, songwriter and musician who mastered the fiddle but also knew how to play the piano, banjo, the melodeon and guitar. He died this week in Montpelier after battling prostate cancer for over a decade. Read the story on VTDigger here: Folk musician Pete Sutherland dies at 71 .
What to Do: Sunday, December 4
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. There are numerous tree-lighting events throughout the region today. Williston will light their town tree at the gazebo at 4:30 p.m. Or join Jericho for their tree lighting at the library from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. And the Holiday Fest in Schuyler Falls, N.Y. culminates with their tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. Organizers say these events help “ignite” the holiday season and are a great way to bring the community together.
Addison Independent
Ways of Seeing: Daughter thrives in Mount Abe spotlight
These experiences have given my daughter more than just a taste for performing. She has found a strong group of friends who spend lots of time singing together in her room after school. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be...
VIDEO: Williston annual tree lighting
This morning five steps you should consider before putting your money to work. Also, mind your manners. We get etiquette advice from Lizzy Post, Emily Post Institute. And patients left in the dark when some doctors battle serious addiction issues. With community donations they purchased the old Methodist church in...
Holiday pet remembrance service
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Holidays after the loss of a pet can be a really difficult time. Which is why some members of the community gathered in Colchester to commemorate their lost furry friends. “We know now that a lot of people have taken that next step to closure. We’ve...
Holiday Train Returns
One of the traditions put on hold during the pandemic was the Canadian Pacific holiday train that rolls into the North Country during the Christmas Holidays. After two years of virtual concerts during the pandemic, this week the CP Holiday Train, decked out in thousands of colorful and flashing Christmas lights, returned to the Adirondacks & Northern New York with stops in Port Henry, Rouses Point and in Plattsburgh, where hundreds gathered at the Plattsburgh train station to welcome the Holiday Train back. The stop, one of 6 in New York on its tour through the northern United States and Canada. At each stop, singers JoJo Mason & Lindsay Ell put on a show, performing Christmas songs. While the train brings holiday cheer, it’s also a fundraiser for local food banks at each of its stops. A donation of $4,500 was given to the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity during the Plattsburgh stop. Those attending the performance were asked to bring cash donations or non-perishable food items that will benefit the JCEO’s local food banks and school backpack program.
In the Garden: Begonias
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a flowering indoor plant to keep through the winter, Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have some suggestions. Learn more about begonias on this week’s In the Garden.
Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington
Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
Arrowhead Senior Center in need of major repairs
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An effort is underway in Milton to save a building used by hundreds of seniors year round. Now, with much needed repairs, leaders say they need help to keep the doors open. “If we were to look at from the outside at the roof, there’s so...
You Can Quote Me: Dec. 4, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” jumping into investing can seem overwhelming for newcomers. An expert shares five steps you should consider before putting your money to work. Also, mind your manners. We get etiquette advice from Lizzy Post of the Emily Post Institute. And patients are left in the dark as some doctors battle serious addiction issues.
Visit Burlington the one in Vermont that is)
Burlington, Vermont might just be one of the coolest communities to visit in New England. Located on the edge of Lake Champlain, Burlington is a vibrant, small city that offers art, recreation, and an eclectic dining scene just three hours from the Merrimack Valley. It’s also Vermont’s biggest city, though you’d be hard pressed to feel that way.
Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorates bridges for the holiday season
BRANDON, Vt. — You might notice that some of the covered bridges in our region have a bit of festive cheer thanks to the efforts of a local group. On Friday, the Rutland County chapter of the Vermont Covered Bridge Society decorated several covered bridges with festive Christmas wreaths, Christmas greens and other swag to kick off the holiday season.
South Burlington church hosts drive-thru Christmas parade
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least a thousand people spent the night looking at Christmas lights in the parking lot at Vibrant Church. The event, Jay’s Christmas Party for Kids, has been going on for years, but because of COVID, it looks very different. Pre-pandemic, they would host an indoor Christmas party. Now instead, people drive a route around the parking lot to see decorated vehicles and displays with some of their favorite characters. Doing it this way allows more people to get in on the festivities.
Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
‘Antiques Roadshow’ announces air dates of episodes shot in Vermont
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know when the “Antiques Roadshow” episodes that were shot in Vermont will air. “Antiques Roadshow” set up at the Shelburne Museum this past July to film. It was the first time the show has stopped in Vermont since the show began.
Trans people will always belong here
I know I'm just one person, but I felt I had to say something after reading about the saga of the young trans high schooler in Randolph. I am outraged at how she has been treated by bullies locally, and by bloodthirsty campaigns of national hate. Shame on them all...
What kind of commitment does it take to adopt an exotic pet?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Adopting a unique pet may seem like an exciting choice, but it’s a big commitment. Four sugar gliders are currently available for adoption at the Humane Society of Chittenden County. Though they may seem like a cute, easy pal to keep around the house, experts...
