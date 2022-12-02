ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Arkansas Football Transfer Portal & NFL Draft Updates

The transfer portal for FBS non-graduate transfers has officially opened. Several players have already announced their plan to enter it, but today is the first day it can actually happen. Stay logged on at HawgSports for all the latest Arkansas Razorbacks transfer portal updates. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is the...
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Receiver Makes NFL Debut

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams made his NFL debut today for the Detroit Lions against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams caught no catches and was targeted once in the Lions 40-14 win against the Jaguars. Williams tore his ACL against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 National Championship and has...
Outsider.com

Carolina Panthers Release Baker Mayfield

It has been a quick fall from grace for Baker Mayfield. From franchise player in Cleveland to free agent, Mayfield... The post Carolina Panthers Release Baker Mayfield appeared first on Outsider.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Shedeur Sanders expected to transfer to Colorado

One of the nice aspects of hiring Deion Sanders as your head coach is that you also get a quarterback as part of the package. Colorado officially announced on Saturday that Deion is their next head coach. The news leaked out on Friday that Sanders was heading to Boulder following the SWAC championship game, which Jackson State won over Southern.
The Associated Press

Preseason No. 1 North Carolina drops out of AP Top 25

Houston and Texas remain firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina has dropped out entirely after a fourth straight loss. The Cougars earned 37 of 62 first-place votes in Monday’s poll, extending the program’s first stay at No. 1 since...
The Associated Press

Top-ranked Houston earns No. 1 spot in NET rankings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Houston is No. 1 in the NCAA’s initial NET rankings, mirroring the AP Top 25. The Cougars (8-0) were the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week on Monday and took the top spot in the NCAA Evaluation Tool, the primary sorting tool for determining NCAA Tournament teams.
FanSided

Texas A&M Football: Jaylon Jones to the Draft

Jaylon Jones officially announced he will be foregoing his last season of eligibility and entering the NFL draft. This is definitely a blow to the defense that could very much use his defensive leadership on the field next season, but we wish the best of luck to Jaylon as we know he will represent the Aggies well in the NFL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy