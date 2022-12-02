Read full article on original website
Related
Lane Kiffin Retweets Mississippi State Receiver Rara Thomas' Transfer Portal Announcement
Is Lane Kiffin recruiting another Mississippi State receiver from the NCAA Transfer Portal?
247Sports
Arkansas Football Transfer Portal & NFL Draft Updates
The transfer portal for FBS non-graduate transfers has officially opened. Several players have already announced their plan to enter it, but today is the first day it can actually happen. Stay logged on at HawgSports for all the latest Arkansas Razorbacks transfer portal updates. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is the...
Former Alabama Receiver Makes NFL Debut
Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams made his NFL debut today for the Detroit Lions against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams caught no catches and was targeted once in the Lions 40-14 win against the Jaguars. Williams tore his ACL against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 National Championship and has...
NFL Draft Profile: Samuel Jackson, Offensive Lineman, UCF Knights
NFL Draft profile scouting report for UCF iOL Samuel Jackson
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Carolina Panthers Release Baker Mayfield
It has been a quick fall from grace for Baker Mayfield. From franchise player in Cleveland to free agent, Mayfield... The post Carolina Panthers Release Baker Mayfield appeared first on Outsider.
Deion Sanders Expected to be Named Head Coach at Colorado, Per Report
ESPN reported Jackson State's head coach is expected to take over the University of Colorado's football program.
Report: Shedeur Sanders expected to transfer to Colorado
One of the nice aspects of hiring Deion Sanders as your head coach is that you also get a quarterback as part of the package. Colorado officially announced on Saturday that Deion is their next head coach. The news leaked out on Friday that Sanders was heading to Boulder following the SWAC championship game, which Jackson State won over Southern.
Deion Sanders Must Buyout Jackson State Contract
Former Jackson State University head coach's contract had a buyout clause.
Oklahoma tackle Wanya Morris declares for NFL draft
Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris announced Friday that he is declaring for the NFL draft and will skip the Sooners’
Texas A&M Cornerback Declares For NFL Draft
Jaylon Jones is the first current Texas A&M underclassman to declare for the 2023 draft.
NFL Draft Profile: Duece Watts, Wide Receiver, Tulane Green Wave
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Tulane WR Duece Watts
Deion Sanders Preparing to Leave JSU for Colorado
The Tigers coach is reportedly set on becoming the next coach of the Buffaloes after the SWAC championship game.
The Flight of the Penix Has Been Something to See This Season
We replay the 12-game performance so far for the talented left-handed quarterback who has announced his 2023 return.
Preseason No. 1 North Carolina drops out of AP Top 25
Houston and Texas remain firmly entrenched atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina has dropped out entirely after a fourth straight loss. The Cougars earned 37 of 62 first-place votes in Monday’s poll, extending the program’s first stay at No. 1 since...
Top-ranked Houston earns No. 1 spot in NET rankings
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Houston is No. 1 in the NCAA’s initial NET rankings, mirroring the AP Top 25. The Cougars (8-0) were the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week on Monday and took the top spot in the NCAA Evaluation Tool, the primary sorting tool for determining NCAA Tournament teams.
Texas A&M Football: Jaylon Jones to the Draft
Jaylon Jones officially announced he will be foregoing his last season of eligibility and entering the NFL draft. This is definitely a blow to the defense that could very much use his defensive leadership on the field next season, but we wish the best of luck to Jaylon as we know he will represent the Aggies well in the NFL.
Nebraska Football: WR Omarion Miller decommits from program
Omarion Miller during a practice.Photo by(Andrew Ivins/247Sports) Nebraska football got some difficult news via a decommitment on Friday. 2023 four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller decommitted from the program. The wide receiver made the announcement on Twitter.
Ole Miss offers 2024 QB Whit Muschamp
Ole Miss offered 2024 QB Whit Muschamp on Sunday. Where does he stack up in next year's cycle?
Comments / 0