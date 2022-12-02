ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
KEVN

Rocking around the Christmas tree, the festival of trees supports volunteers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Across western South Dakota towns are decking the halls for the holiday season, with candy canes on streetlights and Christmas trees lit with colorful lights. In the tree-mendous town of Newell, the festival of trees rocks the Newell City Hall on Saturday. The event supports...
KEVN

Temperatures will be better over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winds will be calming down and skies will be clearing up throughout the night. Temperatures will still be cold tonight with parts of our area dropping into the single digits. Highs tomorrow and Sunday will be better with 40s and possibly 50s expected. We will see cold temperatures again to start next work week.
Black Hills Pioneer

20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
KEVN

Slight chance of snow today; Dry and cool most of the rest of the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level disturbance will move across the area this morning. Some light snow will accompany this system, with the best chance of any small accumulation being north of I-90. Temperatures will be cold today with highs mostly in the 20s. The rest of the week will be dry, with cool temperatures through Thursday, then a brief warm-up Friday before cooler, seasonable temperatures return for the weekend.
kotatv.com

Rochford home fire spreads to forest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rochford home was destroyed in an overnight fire that spread to the forest, prompting some voluntary evacuations, according to a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office social media post. The Solomon Wildfire, called in about 12:49 a.m. Friday, has burned an estimated 4.4 acres, about...
KELOLAND TV

A sister’s story, a brother’s words

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 25-year-old Melissa Galeana is living with a rare kidney disease. The long and stressful journey started when she was a young girl. “For a long time they thought it was just allergies or they thought it was a kidney infection. It was just a lot of things that doctors seemed to be putting off, and it took a long time to get my actual diagnosis,” Melissa Galeana of Rapid City said.
frcheraldstar.com

'Christmas in the Woods' is theme for this year's 45th annual event

This year, due to the ongoing downtown reconstruction project, the parade route will instead turn to the north on North River Street and then ultimately end at the Evans Plunge back parking lot. _____________________________________. "Christmas In The Woods" is the theme for this year's Christmas in the Hills, Hot Springs...
South Dakota Searchlight

SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached

South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the […] The post SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv

PHOTO GALLERY: Rowan Grace arrives back in Rapid City to a special surprise

RAPID CITY, S.D.– After Tuesday night’s episode of “The Voice,” Rowan Grace returned to Rapid City Wednesday evening and was greeted by fans showing their support. After fans picked “I love you” by Billie Eilish for her to perform, it was revealed during the Tuesday night show that she was in the bottom three. She fought to stay in the competition with a decision to perform “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, but she and Team Gwen’s Kique Gomez lost the Instant Save option to Kim Cruise.
KEVN

Friday Night Frenzy, December 2, Part 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing six games in a row, the Badlands Sabres got back on track Friday night, earning a home victory over Great Falls. Plus, the South Dakota Coyotes’ impressive volleyball season comes to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
KEVN

Box Elder man identified as Whitewood crash victim

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a Box Elder man killed in a two-vehicle crash Nov. 16 in Whitewood has been released. Buddy King, 51, was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when his SUV crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a pickup truck. King, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was flown to a hospital where he died the next day.
KEVN

KEVN Nano Particles

Black Hills State: Ranked 20th for best teaching in the Midwest. This achievement goes to show what goes into the staff and programs at Black Hills State, and what the future holds for the university. Rapid City Area Schools look to use grant money. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:57...
KELOLAND TV

Box Elder man dies from Nov. 16 crash in Whitewood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Buddy King, 51, died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 16 on South Dakota Highway 34 in Whitewood, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. King, of Box Elder, was flown from the crash scene to a Rapid City hospital...

Comments / 0

Community Policy