newscenter1.tv
A Very Meowy Christmas: Here’s how an organization is helping stray cats in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Place for Meow Rescue hosted a fundraising event at Zymurcracy Beer Company on December 3. A Place for Meow is an organization that rescues stray cats in the Black Hills that was founded in 2018. The event raised money through a silent auction, food,...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
kotatv.com
Offering unique gifts, the Black Hills Indian Artist Market takes over the Dahl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - ‘Tis the season for shopping and gift-giving to those who mean the most. If you’re searching for something unique this Christmas, the Black Hills Indian Artist Market is the perfect place while also supporting the community.
KEVN
The yearly “Black Hills Indian Market” features indigenous art on exhibit at Dahl Arts Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Dahl Arts Center celebrated Native American culture Saturday with an art show. The annual Black Hills Indian Art Market returned this year to the Vucurevich Event Center, featuring paintings and clothing available to buy, as well as food and music. Duwana Two Bulls co-coordinated...
dakotanewsnow.com
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
KEVN
Rocking around the Christmas tree, the festival of trees supports volunteers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Across western South Dakota towns are decking the halls for the holiday season, with candy canes on streetlights and Christmas trees lit with colorful lights. In the tree-mendous town of Newell, the festival of trees rocks the Newell City Hall on Saturday. The event supports...
KEVN
Youth and Family Services receives sustainability award for Garden Education Project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Youth and Family Services’ Garden Education Project aims to provide access for youth and families enrolled in YFS to learn where their food comes from. This year the organization is being honored with an award from The Rapid City Standing Committee on Sustainability. “We...
KEVN
Temperatures will be better over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winds will be calming down and skies will be clearing up throughout the night. Temperatures will still be cold tonight with parts of our area dropping into the single digits. Highs tomorrow and Sunday will be better with 40s and possibly 50s expected. We will see cold temperatures again to start next work week.
Black Hills Pioneer
20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
KEVN
Slight chance of snow today; Dry and cool most of the rest of the week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level disturbance will move across the area this morning. Some light snow will accompany this system, with the best chance of any small accumulation being north of I-90. Temperatures will be cold today with highs mostly in the 20s. The rest of the week will be dry, with cool temperatures through Thursday, then a brief warm-up Friday before cooler, seasonable temperatures return for the weekend.
kotatv.com
Rochford home fire spreads to forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rochford home was destroyed in an overnight fire that spread to the forest, prompting some voluntary evacuations, according to a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office social media post. The Solomon Wildfire, called in about 12:49 a.m. Friday, has burned an estimated 4.4 acres, about...
KELOLAND TV
A sister’s story, a brother’s words
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 25-year-old Melissa Galeana is living with a rare kidney disease. The long and stressful journey started when she was a young girl. “For a long time they thought it was just allergies or they thought it was a kidney infection. It was just a lot of things that doctors seemed to be putting off, and it took a long time to get my actual diagnosis,” Melissa Galeana of Rapid City said.
frcheraldstar.com
'Christmas in the Woods' is theme for this year's 45th annual event
This year, due to the ongoing downtown reconstruction project, the parade route will instead turn to the north on North River Street and then ultimately end at the Evans Plunge back parking lot. _____________________________________. "Christmas In The Woods" is the theme for this year's Christmas in the Hills, Hot Springs...
SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached
South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the […] The post SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTO GALLERY: Rowan Grace arrives back in Rapid City to a special surprise
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After Tuesday night’s episode of “The Voice,” Rowan Grace returned to Rapid City Wednesday evening and was greeted by fans showing their support. After fans picked “I love you” by Billie Eilish for her to perform, it was revealed during the Tuesday night show that she was in the bottom three. She fought to stay in the competition with a decision to perform “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, but she and Team Gwen’s Kique Gomez lost the Instant Save option to Kim Cruise.
KEVN
Friday Night Frenzy, December 2, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing six games in a row, the Badlands Sabres got back on track Friday night, earning a home victory over Great Falls. Plus, the South Dakota Coyotes’ impressive volleyball season comes to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
KEVN
Box Elder man identified as Whitewood crash victim
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a Box Elder man killed in a two-vehicle crash Nov. 16 in Whitewood has been released. Buddy King, 51, was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when his SUV crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a pickup truck. King, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was flown to a hospital where he died the next day.
KEVN
KEVN Nano Particles
Black Hills State: Ranked 20th for best teaching in the Midwest. This achievement goes to show what goes into the staff and programs at Black Hills State, and what the future holds for the university. Rapid City Area Schools look to use grant money. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:57...
newscenter1.tv
Urban X-Change Network project coordinator from Germany visits Western Dakota Tech and Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Western Dakota Tech welcomed the project coordinator of Urban X-Change Network from Germany to learn more about sustainability efforts and the sustainability committees in Rapid City. Everyone at the event got a tour of the sustainability projects that the college has. “Western Dakota Tech already...
KELOLAND TV
Box Elder man dies from Nov. 16 crash in Whitewood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Buddy King, 51, died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 16 on South Dakota Highway 34 in Whitewood, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. King, of Box Elder, was flown from the crash scene to a Rapid City hospital...
