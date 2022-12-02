Read full article on original website
Related
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo With LeBron James After Loss To Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Khris Middleton's Status For Bucks-Hornets Game
Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.
Anthony Davis’ monster game vs. Bucks puts him alongside Shaquille O’Neal
Anthony Davis has been having a resurgent season after being hampered by injuries the last couple of years and after his latest performance in a road win over the Milwaukee Bucks, he further etched his name in Los Angeles Lakers lore. Davis finished with a statline of 44 points, ten rebounds and three blocked shots. Since 1990, only Davis and Shaquille O’Neal have had multiple games with at least 40 points, ten rebounds and three blocks as per the Twitter page StatMuse.
Aaron Rodgers’ epic message to Anthony Davis after watching Lakers star crush Bucks courtside
Prior to facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis met with Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who told him to score 30 points in the game. Being a huge Packers fan himself, AD did more than just that against Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.
When Giannis Antetokounmpo proved Stephen A. Smith wrong in the 2021 Playoffs
Giannis put the Bucks on his back and proved the ESPN analyst wrong back in 2021.
Davis scores 44, LeBron passes Magic as Lakers beat Bucks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anthony Davis and LeBron James tore apart the NBA’s top-rated defense and gave Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham a triumphant return to Milwaukee. Davis scored a season-high 44 points and James passed Magic Johnson on the NBA’s career assists list Friday night in the Lakers’ thrilling 133-129 victory over the Bucks. It marked Ham’s first game in Milwaukee since taking over as Lakers coach after working as an assistant on Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff from 2018-22. Ham and Budenholzer shared a big hug before the game.
Citrus County Chronicle
Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Sabonis recorded the first Kings triple-double since the 2018-19 season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Trail Blazers beat Pacers in Lillard's return from injury
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers over the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Sunday night. Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 21 points and had six assists in his first game since returning from a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. He’s missed 12 games so far this season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Celtics snap Nets' 4-game winning streak with 103-92 win
NEW YORK (AP) — Even when Jaylen Brown was pouring in the points early, the Boston Celtics knew they'd need to turn to their defense late. Then they locked down the Brooklyn Nets, just like they did last spring.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fields puts on show in return from injury, Bears lose again
CHICAGO (AP) — A shoulder separation suffered two weeks ago failed to prevent Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields from running like he has all season. He also delivered a season high in yards passing on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Purdy, defense lead 49ers past Fins; Garoppolo breaks foot
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins hit San Francisco's vaunted defense with a 75-yard haymaker on the opening play and then watched 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo leave with a season-ending foot injury. Everything was set up for another win for the streaking Dolphins, but backup quarterback Brock...
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken left foot
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending left foot injury Sunday, dealing a big blow to one of the NFL's top teams. Garoppolo got hurt on the opening drive of a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins and will need...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wild beat Stars 6-5 in shootout after blowing 4-goal lead
DALLAS (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau scored on Minnesota’s three shootout attempts and the Wild beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Sunday after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period. Coming off a 5-4 shootout victory over Anaheim on Saturday, Minnesota ran its...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cardinals, Bearcats renew old rivalry at Fenway Park
Cincinnati (9-3, American Athletic), vs Louisville (7-5, ACC), Dec. 17, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
‘Lakers basketball right there’: Darvin Ham delivers rousing locker room speech after masterful win vs. Giannis, Bucks
Darvin Ham came into Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a little extra motivation. This was the first time the Los Angeles Lakers head coach was facing off against the team that he spent the last four years on before making the move to Hollywood. This is exactly...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cowboys score 33 points in 4th quarter, rout Colts 54-19
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas safety Malik Hooker had no idea what he was starting with a fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter against his former team. The 38-yard TD return was part of a 33-point fourth quarter that turned a close game into the Cowboys' 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Heyward brothers lead Steelers to 19-16 win over Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — Ironhead would've been proud of his boys. After a morning trip to their father's grave, Cameron and Connor Heyward played an inspired role in Pittsburgh's first winning streak of the season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wild blow 4-goal lead in 3rd, rebound to top Stars 6-5 in SO
DALLAS (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau scored on Minnesota’s three shootout attempts and the Wild beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Sunday after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period. Coming off a 5-4 shootout victory over Anaheim on Saturday, Minnesota ran its...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham's Strategy To Stop Giannis Antetokounmpo
First-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who served as an assistant coach for Mike Budenholzer from 2013-2022 with the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, will return to Milwaukee to face his former team for the first time since taking the main gig for L.A. this summer. Ham won a championship with the Bucks in 2021.
Yardbarker
Starters Healthy-ish, Bench Loses Big Piece Ahead Of Bucks Battle
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to defeat one of the best teams in the NBA as it gets a little more complete, the Milwaukee Bucks. All-Star swingman Khris Middleton is planning to return from an offseason wrist surgery that has cost him the club's first 20 contests.
Comments / 0