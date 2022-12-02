Anthony Davis has been having a resurgent season after being hampered by injuries the last couple of years and after his latest performance in a road win over the Milwaukee Bucks, he further etched his name in Los Angeles Lakers lore. Davis finished with a statline of 44 points, ten rebounds and three blocked shots. Since 1990, only Davis and Shaquille O’Neal have had multiple games with at least 40 points, ten rebounds and three blocks as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

2 DAYS AGO