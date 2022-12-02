Read full article on original website
Watch: Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Works Out At Oklahoma State With Jackson & Matt Holliday
After an MVP campaign in 2019 where he hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, Cody Bellinger has been unable to replicate his success at the plate. The two-time All-Star has batted just .203/.272/.376 with 46 doubles, 41 home runs and 134 RBI over 295 games since being recognized as the National League’s top player. Bellinger did slightly bounce back from the worst season of his career in 2021, but he was still far below league-average.
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
MLB Rumors: Brewers Trade Kolten Wong To Mariners For Jesse Winker & Abraham Toro
With the Milwaukee Brewers having already traded Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels, speculation involving Kolten Wong began to quickly gain steam. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly had interest in Wong, and a potential trade was going to encompass the team still signing a top shortstop and also moving Gavin Lux to third base. The scenario was a curious one at best, but presumably could have also stemmed from the Dodgers’ reported interest in Willy Adames.
Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Shelby Miller For 2023 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shelby Miller to a one-year, $1.5 million contract to give them 36 players on their 40-man roster. Miller is coming off just four appearances for the San Francisco Giants last season and looks to be next in a long line of Dodgers pitching coaches succeeding in aiding a turnaround.
White Sox officially signs Mike Clevinger
The White Sox and right-hander Mike Clevinger have finalized a one-year, $12 million contract. The White Sox front office has announced the signing of free agent right-hander Mike Clevinger, Sunday, the first official day of the Winter Meetings. The south-side franchise agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with the...
Brewers, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Mariners and Brewers have agreed to a trade involving two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Brewers are sending Wong to the Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. As part of this deal, Milwaukee will send roughly $1.75 million in...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts On Replacing All-Star Left-Hander Next Season
He won't be an easy guy to replace this offseason.
Clevinger, White Sox finalize $12 million, 1-year deal
CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year...
Angels 2022 MLB Winter Meetings Primer, Free Agents & Schedule
The annual MLB Winter Meetings begin on Sunday in San Diego, Calif. and the Los Angeles Angels have some more work to do despite doing much of their heavy lifting already. General manager Perry Minasian has already added All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson, slugging outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela to his roster, but they also watched the division rival Texas Rangers come away with one of free agency’s biggest prizes in Jacob deGrom, the Seattle Mariners bring in Kolten Wong, and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros still have their core, so work remains for the Angels.
Guardians Sign Meibrys Viloria To Minor League Deal
The Guardians have announced the signing of free agent catcher Meibrys Viloria to a non-roster Minor League deal with an invitation to Spring Training. Originally signed in 2013 by the Royals, Viloria progressed through Kansas City’s minor league system before jumping from Class-A Advanced to the majors in late 2018 shortly after his 21st birthday with Drew Butera traded and Salvador Perez nursing an injury. He would hit .259/.286/.333 in 29 plate appearances before returning to the minors at the conclusion of the season.
