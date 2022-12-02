Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Addresses Whether The Rock Should Beat Roman Reigns
Booker T offered some off-the-cuff ideas about how Roman Reigns' two-year title reign could end at the hands of his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, on his latest podcast. On the most recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Reigns' championship run with co-host Brad Gilmore, as rumors continue to swirl about Johnson returning to WWE and challenging his real-life cousin for one of his WWE titles.
wrestlinginc.com
Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'
For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thinks Triple H Could Have Had “Five-Star Matches” With This WWE Star
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on the 2017 edition of the WWE Survivor Series during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The main event of the show saw Team “Raw” (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team “SmackDown” (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.
wrestlinginc.com
Why Triple H And The Rock Had A Feud That Extended Beyond The Ring
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Triple H and The Rock are two of the greatest to ever step foot inside a professional wrestling ring, and many feel that his rivalry with Triple H is one of The Rock's most entertaining feuds in WWE. Their legacies are what they are today in part because of their bitter rivalry in the late '90s and early 2000s. It may come as a surprise to some people, considering how professional they are today, but at this time in their budding careers, the feud began transcending television and carrying over into real life.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (12/5/22)
Tonight’s RAW airs live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to the WWE Royal Rumble. Kofi Kingston declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble on Friday’s SmackDown, so it will be interesting to see if the first RAW Superstar declares on tonight’s show.
wrestlinginc.com
Cain Velasquez Appears At Wrestling Event
Cain Velasquez made his pro wrestling return on Saturday at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's event in Tempe, Arizona. Velasquez teamed with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. to defeat Taurus, Sam Adonis, and Gringo Loco. According to MMAJunkie, the match was approximately 20 minutes, and Velasquez was the one who scored the pinfall to win for his team. He also received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance. Footage from the event is available at this link here.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
PWMania
Latest on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Heat After WWE Survivor Series, Reigns Injury Update
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly suffering from an ear injury. As previously reported, Reigns was visibly upset following the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, according to multiple sources. Reigns was said to be upset about a slap from Kevin Owens, which he saw as an unplanned spot. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. There was talk of a broken eardrum and bruising under Reigns’ eye. You can access the original report by clicking here, the previous update by clicking here, and a follow-up by clicking here.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
Updated List Of 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Participants
It's Royal Rumble season in WWE. The annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 28. Fightful will keep track of all participants announced for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble in this post. Kofi Kingston announces he will be in the Royal Rumble match (12/2/22) Announced List of...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Spoke With Cody Rhodes Ahead Of This Big WWE Match
On November 26, Kevin Owens took part in the first-ever WarGames match on a WWE main roster premium live event, teaming with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes to take on long-time rival Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. Owens' team was ultimately unsuccessful in its attempt to hand Reigns his first PLE loss since the 2022 Royal Rumble; Jey Uso pinned Owens for the victory following a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn into a top rope splash from Uso.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Hart: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The Mouth Of The South
Best known as "The Mouth of the South," Jimmy Hart has been in the wrestling business for about four and a half decades. Most prominently, he was a heel manager, first as the thorn in the side of Jerry Lawler in the Memphis territory, later as the man who guided Earthquake to injuring Hulk Hogan, and eventually somehow as Hogan's manager and cheerleader in both the WWF and WCW. He did a lot more than that, though: He did public relations work, he helped put up posters in small towns, he wrote television shows, he wrote music, he scouted talent, and he did who knows what else in between. All this while simultaneously being a hated annoyance of a manager in front of the camera and a universally beloved backstage presence behind it.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline References NBA Star On WWE SmackDown
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is not only known for his athletic prowess on the basketball court, but he's also a master hand-shaker. However, the multi-time NBA Champion now has some competition in the field of handshake artistry. On this past Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," The Usos and...
wrestlinginc.com
Scott Hall Had Clause In WCW Contract That Benefited Him If Big WWE Stars Jumped
The pro wrestling landscape changed forever when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped from WWE to WCW in 1996 and went on to form the New World Order with Hulk Hogan. At the time, Hall was represented by agent Barry Bloom, who recently revealed in Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast that he negotiated a clause in Hall's lucrative contract that guaranteed his deal would become even richer if certain other WWE stars made the jump and received contracts bigger than Hall's.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Recalls Recent Injury To Hangman Page
The professional wrestling world was shaken one of the sport's most beloved performers, "Hangman" Adam Page, suffered a scary injury on live television. During the October 18 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Page was promptly stretchered out of the arena after advisement from medical officials. In the moments prior, the Virginia native received a huge opportunity to reclaim his former AEW World Championship, as reigning champion Jon Moxley defended the title against Page. The champion then landed a massive lariat clothesline, but something went wrong.
wrestlinginc.com
GUNTHER's Next Title Challenger Decided In WWE SmackDown World Cup Final
USA's Ricochet defeated Mexico's Santos Escobar in the final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on this week's blue brand show in Buffalo, New York. Midway through the match, the referees asked the rest of Legado Del Fantasma – including Zelina Vega on commentary – to leave the ringside area, leveling the playing field for Ricochet in a one-on-one contest. Eventually, Ricochet hit his 630 splash on Escobar for the pinfall victory.
wrestlinginc.com
The Infamous Curtain Call Incident Led To Some Big Consequences For Triple H
Although its outcomes are predetermined and a decent amount of its content is scripted, professional wrestling will sometimes surprise everyone and see events happen that very few could have predicted ahead of time. One event that sticks out from the rest is the Montreal Screwjob, which resulted in Shawn Michaels becoming WWE Champion after defeating Bret Hart, despite Hart not actually tapping out.
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Reveals 'Fun Fact' About Her Finisher
Professional wrestling evolves in many different facets over time, including performance style, in-ring psychology, and move variations. Performers often reference or expand upon previous generations' bodies of work when configuring their own unique moveset, for example, including their finishers, and "Le Wera Loca" Taya Valkyrie is no exception. The current Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion recently revealed a "fun fact" about her signature finishing maneuver, which she named Road To Valhalla.
ringsidenews.com
Vince Russo Says WWE Needs To Pair Baron Corbin With An Attractive Woman On-Screen
Baron Corbin has been part of WWE for ten years now, and he made the most out of any role that was given to him. In fact, Corbin has gone through various changes over the years and remains relevant even now. While he is still finding his footing with his new character, Vince Russo already made a very bizarre suggestion for Corbin.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Ominous Day WWE Told Roster About Chris Benoit's Death
Real-life tragedy struck WWE in June 2007 when it was discovered that Chris Benoit had murdered his wife Nancy and son Daniel before taking his own life. Initially, WWE officials apparently were only aware that Benoit and his family were dead. This led to plans for the angle on "Raw" that followed up on Vince McMahon's limousine explosion being scrapped. Things changed very suddenly, according to Matt Hardy, who recalled that everything already being in place for McMahon's "funeral" made the day even creepier.
