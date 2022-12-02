Read full article on original website
Sonic boom? Mysterious ground-shaking noise in N.J. still under investigation.
The mystery surrounding loud booms and rattling windows reported through parts of southern and central New Jersey Monday afternoon is under investigation by military authorities to see if aviation training is the culprit. The Naval Air Station Patuxent River in southern Maryland was scheduled to conduct “noise generating” aircraft carrier...
Bear the dog rescued in New Jersey after swimming across Hudson River from Manhattan
The dog's owners said they just got him last week as a service dog for their son with special needs. They were scared they would never see him again.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cause of casino valance collapse under investigation
TOWN OF THOMPSON – The cause of the collapse of a glass valance at Resorts World Catskills last week is being investigated. The collapse injured a number of people. Megan Taylor, vice president for government affairs and public relations, told Mid-Hudson News Tuesday evening what caused the incident is being probed.
Newtown man missing since 2013 found dead in NY under new name
Newtown man missing since 2013 found dead in NY under new name.
Man, 40, found dead in LI parking lot: cops
The body of a 40-year-old man was found in a Long Island parking lot Sunday morning, police said.
Ramapo police seek tips in fatal shooting case of 19-year-old Nanuet resident
Three years ago to this day, authorities say Nanuet resident Nicholas Jasiel was shot and killed during a confrontation on Dwight Avenue in Hillcrest around 9 p.m.
Man Missing Nearly 10 Years Found Dead In NY Living Under Assumed Name, Police Say
A longtime Connecticut resident from Northern Fairfield County who has been missing since 2013 has been found dead in an upstate New York apartment living under a different name.On Monday, July 29, 2013, officers from the Newtown Police Department received a call to check on Robert Hoagland as…
Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Major Requirement
If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
wrnjradio.com
2 rescued after car crashes into Hunterdon County pond
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were rescued when their vehicle crashed into a pond in Readington Township, according to a post on the Whitehouse Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to Higginsville Road for a car submerged in a pond with...
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
Amish Family Hospitalized, Horse Killed Following Horse-Buggy Crash: Pennsylvania State Police
An Amish woman was airlifted with "serious head injuries," two other family members have been hospitalized, and a horse has been killed following a serious crash involving a horse-and-buggy in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, Dec. 4, Pennsylvania state police say. 31-year-old Stephanie M. Horne of Newville, rear-ended the buggy with...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Virginia residents arrested in stolen car; one with unlicensed gun
NEW ROCHELLE – Police in New Rochelle arrested a man and woman from Virginia at a Main Street gas station while in a stolen vehicle. Both were arrested following a brief investigation. An unlicensed 9mm handgun was also found on one of the suspects. Zena Johnson, 26, of Dale...
Mt. Olive Pickle Company employee 'severely injured' after getting hand trapped in equipment
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
Can you spread or bury a dead person’s ashes anywhere in NJ?
Are you allowed to scatter a dead person's ashes in New Jersey?. The New Jersey Cemetery Board makes it very clear on a frequently asked questions page: The burial of a human body in the state is only legal "on land that is designated for cemetery purposes." There is a...
thelakewoodscoop.com
SHOCKING: Ocean County Employee Put Up Skit Poking Fun at Jews in Lakewood, Former Employee Alleges [UPDATE – COUNTY INVESTIGATING] [PHOTO]
An Ocean County employee allegedly poked fun of Jews during a skit he put up in an Ocean County garage, a former County employee who witnessed the event recently revealed. On January 30, 2018 Arthur Reece, who at the time was in charge of the roads in Lakewood, Jackson and Plumsted, allegedly put on a skit in the Plumsted garage.
PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495
A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said. Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.
PA Volunteer Fire Company Discovers $351,978 Theft By Treasurer Trying To Pay For Rescue Truck
A 48-year-old woman in central Pennsylvania has been arrested for stealing "at least $351,978" from a volunteer fire department, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice. Leann Fisher allegedly stole the funds rather than depositing the funds for the White Deer Township Volunteer fire company while working as the...
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County
MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
NY Times: ‘Rockers Start Over’ In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
The New York Times has learned many veteran rockers and 1-hit wonders "start over" in the "Hudson Valley and Catskills." On Sunday, my Uncle Richy, a lifelong Brooklyn native and avid New York Times reader let me know Sunday's New York Times had a great story about the Hudson Valley and Catskills.
