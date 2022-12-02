Read full article on original website
Related
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
‘See You on the Other Side’: Texas Man Sobs as He's Executed For Strangling His Mother to Death
A Texas inmate convicted of fatally strangling his mother after an argument nearly two decades ago was put to death on Wednesday evening, according to the Associated Press. Tracy Beatty, 61, was administered a lethal injection at 6:22 p.m. in Texas’ Huntsville Unit, according to state criminal justice officials. He was declared dead 17 minutes later. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday morning had declined to grant an appeal from Beatty’s lawyers to block the execution. “Yes, I just want to thank... I don’t want to leave you, baby, see you when you get there,” Beatty said in a final...
Tanner Lynn Horner: Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand
A FedEx contract driver has allegedly confessed to the abduction and murder of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, authorities in Texas say.Athena disappeared from her home in Paradise, north Texas, on Wednesday, 30 November.Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and volunteers spent two days canvassing homes and searching rugged terrain in the area for the missing first grader. On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her...
Girlfriend of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s alleged killer admits role in dismembering body
A woman has admitted to playing a role in dismembering and getting rid of the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen after she was sexually assaulted and killed at a military base in Texas in 2020. Cecily Aguilar pled guilty to four charges – one count of accessory to murder after the fact as well as three counts of false statement or representation - on Tuesday, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. “According to court documents, from April 22, 2020 through July 1, 2020, Aguilar assisted Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in corruptly...
When A 5-Year-Old Refused To Put A Fork In The Trash, The Teacher Dragged Them By Their Hair: Police
A teacher in Texas faces criminal charges and is accused of dragging a child across a room by her hair, Radar has learned.The alleged incident happened in the Houston Independent School District and involved a 5-year-old child, according to KTRK.Police said that surveillance video showed the 44-year-old teacher, Jenny Alicia Dominguez, showed her dragging the child by the hair and arm across the ground.A witness told police the incident happened after the elementary school student refused to throw a fork in the garbage, according to the report. The witness said that the teacher told the tot, “Don’t be a brat.”She...
Texas high school coach charged with indecency, improper relations with a student.
The students are 15 years old.
30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
NBC News
Texas parents charged after 7-year-old foster son found dead in washing machine in July
A Texas couple have been arrested and charged four months after their 7-year-old foster son was found dead in a washing machine, the Harris County sheriff said Tuesday. Authorities charged Jemaine Thomas, 42, with capital murder and Tiffany Thomas, 35, with injury to a child by omission after police found their 7-year-old son, Troy Koehler, dead in a washing machine at the family's home in Spring, a census-designated place about 24 miles north of Houston, on July 28 after he had been reported missing, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
TMZ.com
Casey Anthony Trial Judge Thought Jury Had Enough Evidence For Murder Conviction
The judge who presided over Casey Anthony’s murder trial thinks prosecutors made a strong enough case to win a conviction ... but he's giving her lawyers props for their strategy. Judge Belvin Perry Jr. joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live," and we asked if he was surprised the jury...
freightwaves.com
FedEx contractor arrested after body of 7-year-old Texas girl found
A FedEx Ground driver has been arrested and is facing capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges after the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday evening less than 10 miles from her home in Paradise, Texas. During a news conference late Friday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said that...
toofab.com
Texas Attorney Found Dead After Allegedly Pulling Gun on Girlfriend In Shocking Bar Video
He was arrested and released earlier this week. A Texas man who made headlines after video showing him allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend during her shift at an Austin bar has died. Gavin Rush, a 41-year-old attorney, was found dead Wednesday around 4:25 pm, the Austin Police Department...
TODAY.com
Mistrial declared in Danny Masterson rape case after jury is deadlocked
The jury weighing the rape charges against “That ‘70s Show” star Danny Masterson announced Wednesday, Nov. 30, it was hopelessly deadlocked and a mistrial was declared. Masterson, 46, was charged with raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home from 2001 to 2003 and faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted on all three counts.
International Business Times
2 Teen Boys Fatally Shot While Unloading Thanksgiving Groceries In Texas
Two teenage boys were fatally shot at an apartment complex in Houston, Texas, as they were unloading groceries for Thanksgiving. President Wynn, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene while Ben Taub, 17, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The shooting unfolded early morning Thursday outside...
9-Year-Old Black Girl Shot by Stray Bullet While Getting Snack, Man Sentenced 45 Years
Nine-year-old Brandoniya Bennett was shot and killed inside her Dallas apartment on Aug. 14, 2019. The man involved in her death was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Monday. A jury in Dallas County convicted Davonte Benton, 22, for murder in connection to the little girl’s death after her Old East Dallas townhome was mistakenly targeted in a shooting, the Dallas Morning News reported. Bennett was instantly killed by the stray bullet when she walked back to the couch after she grabbed a snack in the kitchen.
Man killed becomes 2nd to die while confronting car burglar at South Loop apartment complex
The shooting on Thursday came more than five months after a similar incident left another man dead at the same apartment complex.
Missing 7-year-old North Texas girl found dead; Fed-Ex driver arrested
A 7-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week from her North Texas home – prompting an Amber Alert – has been found dead, authorities announced Friday. A Fed-Ex driver has been arrested on kidnapping and murder charges. Athena Strand had went missing Wednesday evening from her father's...
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with Employees
Dallas Police are investigating a homicide at a Family Dollar Store in the 3200 block of S. Lancaster Road. Photo by(Family Dollar Website) A Fight broke out between store employees and a man, who they claim was attempting to shoplift items.
americanmilitarynews.com
Man arrested on murder, hate crime charges in deadly shooting at Colorado gay nightclub
A man suspected of killing five people and injuring at least 18 others in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado has been arrested on suspicion of murder and hate crimes, according to court records. The man, identified by police as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was arrested Monday on...
Chompers the python sent would-be thief running in botched robbery attempt, police say
A Texas teenager accused of trying to steal a ball python named Chompers at gunpoint was charged with aggravated robbery, court documents obtained Thursday show. The 17-year-old was booked Wednesday on two counts and is being held at the Harris County Jail, jail records show. The teen allegedly displayed a...
Judge Seals Autopsy Reports Of Uvalde Shooting Victims Amid Investigation
The judge ordered the records to be sealed "for the purpose of assisting in the investigation."
Comments / 0