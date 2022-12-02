Read full article on original website
Released WWE Star Returns To The Company
It’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan as the new regime has been bringing a lot of former WWE stars back to the company and this week on Friday Night SmackDown another familiar face returned. During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Damage CTRL were in the ring and...
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
Booker T Says It Is Very Important For WWE To Protect Roman Reigns, Whether The Rock Should Dethrone Reigns
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke on a number of hot-button wrestling topics, most notably how he feels about WWE’s top champion Roman Reigns, whether he would have The Rock dethrone the Tribal Chief, and how important it is for WWE to protect Reigns after years of building him up. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Sami Zayn Would Love The Chance To Work With Kenny Omega Again
Sami Zayn is hoping that the proverbial ‘Forbidden Door’ will allow him the opportunity to wrestle AEW’s Kenny Omega again. Zayn and Omega competed multiple times on the independent scene prior to Zayn signing with WWE in 2013, with their most recent bout coming in December 2012 for DDT Pro Wrestling.
Roman Reigns Asked For Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Storyline
WWE Survivor Series this past weekend saw a spot in the Men’s War Games where Kevin Owens landed a stiff slap on Roman Reigns, causing him to suffer a reported eardrum injury. This led to a bit of friction between the two rivals backstage. However, it seems like the issues have been resolved moving forward.
Backstage News On Roman Reigns Personally Picking Two WWE Stars To Elevate
Roman Reigns has been one of the top stars in WWE for years and he’s certainly only enhanced his star power since taking on The Tribal Chief gimmick. Reigns is the leader of The Bloodline and recently the group faced off against The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens & Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series.
Sami Zayn Match Will Kick Off WWE SmackDown
"WWE SmackDown" will kick off tonight's episode in a "helluva" way. The Bloodline is fresh off the heels of a Survivor Series victory in the WarGames match and it's all thanks to the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. That match closed out the premium live event and now Zayn will begin "SmackDown" in a headline match. He will be taking on one of his opponents in Saturday's WarGames match, Sheamus. WWE made the announcement on Twitter courtesy of Cathy Kelley that the leader of The Brawling Brutes will take on Zayn in singles action.
AEW Star Recalls Heartwarming ‘WrestleMania Moment’ With Kevin Owens
Current AEW star Tony Nese his ‘WrestleMania moment’ that us at home never got to see. Nese wrestled Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship on the WrestleMania 35 pre-show back in 2019. Nese captured the championship from Murphy in his hometown, but he had some issues with how...
Rumor on The Rock’s WWE Return to Set Up Roman Reigns Match
WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is rumored to be at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, and there’s talk of a surprise Rumble Match spot. A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there are rumors within WWE of The Rock appearing at The Rumble to set up the long-awaited title match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, it was noted that while the rumors certainly exist internally, there is no real answer on Rock’s Rumble status from sources who would be in a position to know.
First Superstar Enters 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble might not be until January 28th, but the first entrant into the men’s Royal Rumble match has been confirmed. On the December 2nd edition of SmackDown a promo package for the Royal Rumble aired, before the camera cut to an interview with Kofi Kingston. The former WWE Champion then wasted little time in entering himself into the match. However, things quickly took a dark turn, at least for Kingston.
Update on Kevin Owens’ Health Status Heading Into the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
As PWMania.com previously reported, there is speculation that Kevin Owens will compete against Roman Reigns at the WWE Royal Rumble PLE in 2023. Owens discussed his health during an appearance on the After The Bell podcast hosted by Corey Graves. “I guess I’m fine, I think. It really changes by...
Dolph Ziggler's Brother Found His Wrestling Footing In AEW
Dolph Ziggler has been with WWE for over 15 years and has found success in championships, pay-per-view main events, and adulation from the crowd at points during his career. Ziggler has been a sole survivor twice, won the Money in the Bank, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the Intercontinental Championship six times.
