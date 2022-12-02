Read full article on original website
Futurism
Scientists Hopeful About Promising Results From HIV Vaccine
An experimental two-dose HIV vaccine developed by an international team of researchers has the scientific community hopeful after it was found to generate antibodies against the deadly virus in 35 out of 36 patients, as detailed in a new paper published in the journal Science — and without any serious side effect.
WebMD
HIV Vaccine Trial Makes Pivotal Leap Toward Making ‘Super Antibodies’
Dec. 2, 2022 – Scientists are one step closer to developing a breakthrough technology that could lead to a vaccine for HIV, which infects more than 1 million people worldwide each year. The announcement comes from the journal Science, which published Phase 1 results of a small clinical trial...
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
COVID cases are on the rise again this autumn. Here are the symptoms to look out for
What symptoms should you look for? The short answer: not necessarily the same symptoms that signaled COVID at the pandemic's outset.
More deaths among vaccinated Americans not a reason to avoid vaccines, experts say
A recent Washington Post headline about vaccinated Americans comprising the majority of COVID-19 deaths has been shared widely on social media to suggest that getting vaccinated is worthless. “Vaccinated people now make up a majority of covid deaths,” read the headline of the Nov. 23 article. It has since been...
Scientists Discover that Parasite found in Brain Is Making People More Beautiful
The parasite Toxoplasma gondii affects 50% of the world's population, which is a fascinating fact that few people are aware of. This parasite, which lives within human eyes and brains, is passed from cats to people. It is alleged that the parasite can alter a person's personality and increase their attractiveness.
Healthline
How Science Has Changed What It Means to Have HIV
In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made its. of HIV-related illness in the United States. HIV is a virus that suppresses a person’s immune system, which leaves them vulnerable to potentially life threatening infections and other diseases. Since then, more than 700,000 people in the...
Bay News 9
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
MedicalXpress
Study finds that risk of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is increased but very low
A large study found that myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was rare but higher in younger males, especially after the second mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine, suggesting that vaccine type, age and sex should be considered when vaccinating. The study is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "In this study, we found...
Moderna's new bivalent booster reportedly 5 times more effective against BA.5
According to Moderna, the new dose has a five to six-fold improved antibody response against BA.5, compared to the original booster. With Pfizer, it’s more like a four-fold improvement.
Warning after scientists find faeces and dangerous bacteria at self-service check-outs
Health chiefs are warning festive shoppers to wash their hands regularly after a study found both faeces and vomit-inducing bugs - on self-service check-out screens.The investigation, where scientists analysed swabs from several everyday objects, revealed there were thousands of bacteria on the ubiquitous payment machines.E.coli, which causes vomiting, was present on nearly all the surfaces, while poo and microbes that lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs) were found on self-service screens.A bug commonly found in the vagina, mouth, throat and gut called Candida albicans, which can cause yeast infections, was also discovered on an escalator handrail.And shoppers may also be...
R.I.P. Dawn Smith, an HIV Prevention Advocate and CDC Researcher
The following post on HIV.gov was written by B. Kaye Hayes, MPA, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease, Director, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), Executive Director, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). The Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy joins the rest of the HIV community...
msn.com
Six-year-old dies after bacteria outbreak in primary school
A primary school pupil has died and a second is being treated in hospital after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey. The two pupils were believed to be in the same year group at Ashford Church of England Primary School. The pair caught the rare invasive group...
CNBC
Omicron BQ Covid variants, which threaten people with compromised immune systems, are now dominant in U.S.
The omicron BQ coronavirus subvariants have risen to dominance in the U.S. as people gather and travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, putting people with compromised immune systems at increased risk. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are causing 57% of new infections in the U.S., according to CDC data. The BQ subvariants are...
Fairfield Sun Times
U.S. Deaths From Infective Endocarditis Increasing in the Young
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for death from infective endocarditis (IE) increased twofold among young U.S. residents aged 15 to 44 years during 1999 to 2020, according to a research letter published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of Internal Medicine. Laura McLaughlin, M.D., from the...
CNBC
Fauci says he never imagined Covid would kill a million Americans
Nearly three years after Covid first arrived on America's shores, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he never imagined that the pandemic would last so long and take so many lives. Fauci is stepping down in December as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after nearly 40 years at the helm and as White House chief medical advisor.
McKnight's
CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon
The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
HIV vaccine candidate induces immune response in early clinical trial: 'An important step forward'
An experimental HIV vaccine has been found to induce broadly neutralizing antibody precursors among a small group of volunteers in a Phase 1 study. The findings suggest that a two-dose regimen of the vaccine, given eight weeks apart, can elicit immune responses against the human immunodeficiency virus.
A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the US
A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the U.S. While most infections previously occurred in the South, more recent infections have been identified further North. Climate change and warmer temperatures are increasing the amoeba's ability to survive in areas where it previously couldn't. What is the brain-eating amoeba?. Naegleria fowleri,...
Bacterial Infections to Blame for 1 in Every 8 Deaths Worldwide
Infections from bacteria account for 1 in 8 deaths around the world. Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest death rate from bacterial infections, while North America has one of the lowest rates. TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Bacterial infections are to blame for 1 in 8 deaths and are...
