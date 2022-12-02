ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

Afternoon Briefing: The latest from the Buffalo Grove case

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
The setting sun appears over West Monroe Street on the first evening of autumn Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Chicago. The term "Chicagohenge" is used to describe the setting sun between buildings during the vernal and autumnal equinox. Christopher Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good afternoon, Chicago.

Details from a “domestic-related incident” in Buffalo Grove continue to unfold.

This morning, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said an autopsy on a fifth person found dead in a Buffalo Grove home this week showed their death was also a result of sharp-force injuries. Four others found in the house were classified as similar deaths.

Officials have not yet shared who they believe is responsible for the deaths, other than to say it was being probed as a case of domestic violence.

Here's what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/breaking and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.

Democratic state legislators approve changes to SAFE-T Act, GOP still blasts law as a ‘misguided, confusing scheme’

The Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly approved a series of changes to a nearly 2-year-old criminal justice reform law just one month before some of its key provisions, including a controversial measure to eliminate cash bail, are slated to take effect. Read more here.

More top news stories:

Former Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Bollig lists River North condo for nearly $1.1M

Bollig has put his three-bedroom, 2,300-square-foot condominium in River North on the market. Read more here.

More top business stories:

5 things to watch in Sunday’s Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers game at Soldier Field — plus our Week 13 predictions

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers both are dealing with quarterback injuries as they meet for the second time this season Sunday at Soldier Field. Read more here.

More top sports stories:

The 10 Best Books of 2022: A Mason-Dixon mission, ‘Rabbit Hutch’ and, oh yeah, Bob Dylan

It was a particularly good year for excellent books and 10 is way too few, writes Christopher Borrelli. Read more here.

More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. Read more here.

More top stories from around the world:

fox32chicago.com

Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees

CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
wgnradio.com

Paul Lisnek: Out of the gate, into the mayoral race

WGN-TV Political Analyst Paul Lisnek joins his very dear friend Steve Dale for some analysis regarding the Chicago Mayoral race and the various contenders. Also, Steve and Paul are back at their ice-cream war of favorite flavors. The ice-cream that sells the most before the end of the year wins, and a donation will be made to Anti Cruelty Society. You can help by making donations here.
cwbchicago.com

#52: Chicago man shot his ex’s new boyfriend more than 20 times while on bail for a gun case, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend more than 20 times outside the woman’s home while on bail for being a felon in possession of a firearm. After the murder, Willie Humphrey engaged in incriminating text messages and painted his getaway car a different color, Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said Friday.
Fox 32 Chicago

Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago

Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
CBS Chicago

Chicago finally takes action on pothole after man complains for years

CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 is getting results on a story you'll see only on 2: Take a look at this photo sent to use by a Chicago man named Frank.City workers were patching up a huge pothole in an alley in Canaryville. It's Finally being repaired after Frank told CBS 2 he's been trying for years to get the city to fix it."You see in the emails, 'Oh we're gonna come out, redo the whole alley, the apron and everything,'" Frank said.CBS 2's Dana Kozlov asked, "This has been going on how long?""Every bit of five year," he said.Earlier this week, Frank said his biggest concern was for his neighbor who uses a wheelchair and has trouble navigating the giant hole near the sidewalk.On Friday, Frank said he finally heard from his alderman. Now they're doing a temporary fix until the entire alley and sidewalk can be repaired.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL

While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
CBS Chicago

City orders West Town bar to put away inflatables; owner thinks it's political

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago bar owner says his holiday spirit has been deflated.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, city inspectors asked the bar to remove their annual holiday decorations from the patio—citing safety concerns. But the owner of the Irish Nobleman Pub in West Town feels like the establishment is being targeted for political reasons.Giant inflatables normally surround the patio at the Irish Nobleman, 1367 W. Erie St. But by Friday night, the patio had been turned into more of an inflatable graveyard.After a visit Friday afternoon from the city, the owner believes this has more...
theeastcountygazette.com

Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes

Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
suburbanchicagoland.com

Cook County Treasurer analysis shows dramatic tax increases in Latino wards

Cook County Treasurer analysis shows dramatic tax increases in Latino wards. Cook County property tax analysis: Latino wards see dramatic increases; new state law, reassessments and controversial TIF funds result in higher taxes for most property owners. As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days,...
CBS Chicago

Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
fox32chicago.com

Big news for Chicago after president of France visits U.S.

CHICAGO - French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States brought news of a big deal for Chicago. The University of Chicago will work with the top science organization in France to create a research center in Hyde Park. "The idea is that it asks the big...
People

Murder-Suicide in Chicago Leaves Family of 5 Dead, Including Two Children, Ages 4 and 6

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek revealed those dead are Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; and Amilia Kisliak, 4 Five people are dead following a murder-suicide at a home in a Chicago suburb. According to a news release, police in Buffalo Grove, Ill., responded to the home Wednesday morning for a welfare check on a female. Unable to make contact with anyone in the residence upon arrival, responding officers forced their way in and discovered five dead individuals in what they believe to be a domestic-related incident,...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn Northwest Side residents of early morning armed robberies

CHICAGO - There have been at least 14 robberies on the Northwest Side since early Friday morning, and some have been violent. Police say in each incident multiple armed offenders approached the victims and demanded their property by threatening use of force while displaying handguns. The offenders fled in a...
CBS Chicago

Hospitals juggle 'tripledemic' as hospitalization numbers rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all colliding at hospitals across Illinois in a so-called "triple threat" or "tripledemic," and healthcare workers are scrambling to keep up as some hospitalization numbers reach what we haven't seen since last year. This week there was a spike in COVID-19 cases across Illinois like has not been seen since August. It's a number that is set to hit a nearly 10-month high by next week. Now officials are urging everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 boosters and flu shots ahead of the holidays to protect everyone's most vulnerable family members. If...
