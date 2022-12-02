Afternoon Briefing: The latest from the Buffalo Grove case

The setting sun appears over West Monroe Street on the first evening of autumn Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Chicago. The term "Chicagohenge" is used to describe the setting sun between buildings during the vernal and autumnal equinox. Christopher Borrelli/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good afternoon, Chicago.

Details from a “domestic-related incident” in Buffalo Grove continue to unfold.

This morning, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said an autopsy on a fifth person found dead in a Buffalo Grove home this week showed their death was also a result of sharp-force injuries. Four others found in the house were classified as similar deaths.

Officials have not yet shared who they believe is responsible for the deaths, other than to say it was being probed as a case of domestic violence.

Here's what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/breaking and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.

The Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly approved a series of changes to a nearly 2-year-old criminal justice reform law just one month before some of its key provisions, including a controversial measure to eliminate cash bail, are slated to take effect. Read more here.

More top news stories:

Bollig has put his three-bedroom, 2,300-square-foot condominium in River North on the market. Read more here.

More top business stories:

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers both are dealing with quarterback injuries as they meet for the second time this season Sunday at Soldier Field. Read more here.

More top sports stories:

It was a particularly good year for excellent books and 10 is way too few, writes Christopher Borrelli. Read more here.

More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:

America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. Read more here.

More top stories from around the world: