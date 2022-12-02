Effective: 2022-12-05 02:50:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 3500 to 4000 feet.

4 HOURS AGO