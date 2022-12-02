ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flint Journal

Comments / 8

2020sucked
1d ago

10 to 60 years, that means if he's a good boy, he could get out in 10 years! This family has a baby that is murdered, and this is the BS our justice system does!? What would he get if it was a judges kid that got murdered? I bet they would get a whole heck of a lot more time.

Reply
5
John Pulley
2d ago

it's sad losing a child or any family member do to stupidity in some people may God be with you and your family

Reply
5
sassysue
2d ago

I wonder if his attorney would feel that an apology unnecessary-or wouldn’t be sufficient if it were his child who was murdered? Obviously an apology doesn’t begin to atone for this! But at least make him apologize for the grief and pain his actions caused!

Reply
2
Related
MLive.com

Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death

Man sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court in connection with young girls death. Danisha McNeal, center, mother of Zaniyah Burns, and Laquan Burns, right, father of Zaniyah, walk away from the podium after speaking to judge David J. Newblatt and defendant Jamil Griggs at Genesee County Circuit Court during a sentencing of Griggs in Flint on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Griggs was convicted in connection with Zaniyah’s death.
fox2detroit.com

Police: Alleged burglar fatally shot by man who came home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was fatally shot while allegedly breaking into a home early on Saturday, according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the home was on the 12000 block of Archdale Street near Fenkell Avenue. The man was allegedly breaking into the home around 3:30 a.m. when a 29-year-old man came home.
WNEM

Suspect missing following assault

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A victim is recovering after police said a suspect barricaded themselves inside a Caro home Saturday afternoon. Caro Police officers responded to reports of a felonious assault in the Congress Street area, south of State Street around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the home was cleared, and...
fox2detroit.com

Suspect on the run after shooting woman and her boyfriend during argument in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on the city's west side. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the block of Rutherford near Greenfield and Pembroke. According to police, the female suspect got into an argument with another woman....
fox2detroit.com

Fallout from rap video by inmates shot in prison cell has been severe, says prisoner's mother

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's a story we brought you earlier this week - two aspiring rappers in big trouble after filming a rap video in their own prison cell. But they're also shining a light on the conditions they're living in at the Macomb Correctional facility. The music video made headlines, racked up thousands of views, and is raising awareness about prison conditions.
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek suspect who robbed person at drive-up ATM

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who robbed a person on the city's west side. The robbery happened at a drive-up ATM in the area of 7 Mile and Wyoming. Photos released by Detroit police show the suspect approaching and holding the victim at gunpoint.
fox2detroit.com

2 people injured in shooting at Olympia Coney Island in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. at Olympia Coney Island on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit. Police say there was an altercation between two men inside the Coney Island restaurant. At some point,...
The Flint Journal

Northville man charged for allegedly peeping into child’s bedroom window

WIXOM, MI -- A Northville man has been charged after he allegedly was spotted peeping into the window of a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex earlier this week. According to WDIV-Detroit, Michael Nordstrom, 54, was arrested on Nov. 29 shortly after he allegedly peered into the room around 10:26 p.m. The child’s mother called police after she spotted the man and a short time later, police made contact with Nordstrom who was in the area and matched the description the mother gave police.
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
23K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy