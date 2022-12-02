Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion granted restraining order against own label
Megan Thee Stallion sounds like she’s really taking the American Music Awards seriously.According to TMZ, the rapper has obtained a restraining order against her own label. As per documents obtained by the publication, Megan claims 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs.
Inside the superstar affair for the funeral of Migos rapper Takeoff
Atlanta CNN — State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos. The three-hour sendoff was a superstar affair, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos’ label, Quality Control Music.
'My heart is shattered': Band mates Offset and Quavo honor Migos rapper Takeoff
Quavo and Offset are the latest musicians to pay tribute to their Migos band mate, Takeoff, who was killed this month in a shooting in Houston.
Megan Thee Stallion Will Soon Face Tory Lanez in Court — What's Her Net Worth?
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, rose to fame at a rapid rate. While her career as a musician began building thanks to the freestyle rap videos she uploaded on social media, it was her single Hot Girl Summer that helped her become internationally known.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Alicia Keys and Jay-Z Fear They Can't Top 'Empire State of Mind'
Alicia Keys helped Jay-Z earn his first No. 1 song back in 2009 with "Empire State of Mind” -- an accomplishment she now calls a gift and a curse, because they both fear they can't repeat it. Alicia told E! ... she and Jay consider doing new songs together...
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Dives Deeper Into The Murder Of New Orleans Rapper Magnolia Shorty
'Hip Hop Homicides' host Van Lathan visits Magnolia Shorty's sister, who tells him about Carl Bridgewater and her life insurance policy.
Nas & 21 Savage Join Forces On “One Mic, One Gun”
Nas and 21 Savage have seemingly buried the hatchet regarding their recent beef. As we previously reported, 21 received backlash earlier this month over his comments about Nas. The Her Loss rapper claimed that Nas is no longer relevant. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” 21 shared on Clubhouse. “I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music.”
Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?
From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years
NEW YORK (AP) — The Mendelson family would love to find the envelope where their father, Lee, scribbled some lyrics to jazz musician Vince Guaraldi’s composition “Christmas Time is Here” for an animated TV special featuring the “Peanuts” gang in 1965. The producer always said it had taken less than half an hour to write, and he likely tossed the scrap of paper away. He was in a rush. Everything was rushed. No one even knew, once the special aired, whether it would ever be seen again. Instead, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” became an indelible holiday tradition and so, too, has Guaraldi’s music — perhaps even more so. “Christmas just doesn’t feel like Christmas without hearing that album in the background,” said Derrick Bang, author of the biography “Vince Guaraldi at the Piano.”
Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend
Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
From ‘Wait For U’ to ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Future Is Having a Fruitful, Collab-Heavy Year
The list of artists who benefited from Future’s Midas touch reads like a veritable who’s who of hip-hop: Megan Thee Stallion, Dreezy, Hit-Boy, Earthgang, NAV and Don Toliver are just a few of the talents to team with the Atlanta rapper this year. In January, Future combined forces with Gunna and Young Thug for the former’s single, “Pushin P,” an anthem that delved into the triumvirate’s playground of sex, money and drugs. The tune debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 7, and waves of fans tapped into the trend, incorporating Apple’s blue “P” emoji into Instagram captions. (It lands...
Future Drops Travis Scott-Directed '712PM' Video
Future has released the Travis Scott-directed visuals for “712PM,” which serves as the opening track for his most recent-album, I NEVER LIKED YOU. Released Tuesday (November 29), the video sees Future enjoying the high life as he gets chauffeured around the city with a date by his side before pulling up to an anxiously-awaiting crowd of fans and paparazzi.
Nipsey Hussle Immortalized With First Wax Figure
Nipsey Hussle has had his legacy cemented once again, but this time in the form of a wax figure. “After 9 long months the birthing of a legend is now revealed!,” said Mr. Officials, the artist behind the work of art as he unveiled the realistic statue on Instagram.More from VIBE.comLeBron James' SpringHill, Marathon Films Release Teaser For Nipsey Hussle's DocuseriesNipsey Hussle's Family Battling For Custody Of His 13-Year-Old DaughterNipsey Hussle's Beloved Grandmother Margaret Boutte Has Died The Ohio-based creator even detailed the process of making the slain rapper‘s wax figure and included key details like the intricacy of Hussle’s tattoos—which were...
Giving Flowers Where They’re Due: Celebrating Ludacris With Our Favorite Songs & Features!
Very few artists in the music industry are more overlooked and underrated than Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges. The Atlanta native wrote his song at the young age of nine years old. Three years later, he joined an amateur rap group. While attending Georgia State University (where he received an honorary degree from earlier this year), he studied music management. Before he dropped his debut album, Luda worked as an intern and then a DJ at Atlanta’s Hot 97.5 (now Hot 107.9). It was while he was working at the radio station that he met super producer Timbaland. Ludacris was featured on Timbaland’s album Tim’s Bio: Live from da Bassment on the track “Phat Rabbit.”
Ty Dolla $ign Eases Concerns With Statement Following Hospitalization
Ty Dolla $ign had fans concerned over the weekend after posting a cryptic selfie from a hospital bed on Saturday (Nov. 26). The Los Angeles native was the apparent victim of a skating accident, but provided minimal details on what exactly transpired. After being discharged, Ty shared a better explanation on his Instagram stories. “They just let me out. Had a skating accident and was knocked out for a few but I’m back praise God. Thanks to everyone that prayed for me and showed love. I love you more,” he wrote. More from VIBE.comSZA Drops Intense "Shirt" Teaser Starring LaKeith StanfieldBrandy...
