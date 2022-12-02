ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Mercury

Write-in candidates span the spectrum in midterm elections

By Capital News Service
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FoC5C_0jVV9Jdx00

A polling place at Richmond's Main Library on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury)

By Darlene Johnson / Capital News Service

RICHMOND, Va. – How exactly would Wile E. Coyote or SpongeBob SquarePants represent their 7th District constituents in Congress if they had garnered enough write-in votes to best the official candidates? And who would run it better — Jesus Christ or Yeezy?

Those were just a few of the write-in choices made by voters in the recent midterm elections.

The Virginia Department of Elections received almost 6,000 write-in votes for congressional seats, along with write-in votes for local seats. Election results will be certified on Dec. 5. The two districts that received the most congressional write-in votes were the 11th and 7th districts, with 852 and 647 write-in votes, respectively. The 1st District had the least write-in votes, with just under 300.

Capital News Service filed 12 government records requests to review the write-in responses in the 11th and 7th districts. Half of the localities provided the information free of charge. Greene County and Fredericksburg City required payments of $50 and $100, respectively, to fulfill the request. Capital News Service declined to pay the fees. The votes were available for viewing in person, according to representatives with Fairfax City and Fairfax and Stafford counties. Prince William County denied the request and cited state code .

“It’s a bit of a protest vote,” said Amanda Wintersieck about why people chose not to vote for candidates officially on the ballot. Wintersieck is an associate professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University whose research focuses on political behavior and communication.

“In most election years, the top two individuals who get write-in votes are Mickey Mouse and Santa Claus,” she said.

Minnie and Mickey Mouse were both nominated this year. However, write-in contenders skewed more to the dark side this election, including Darth Vader, Hellraiser and Cobra Commander — G.I. Joe’s nemesis. Some Madison County voters threw their support to deceased presidential assassins John Wilkes Booth, who killed Abraham Lincoln, and Lee Harvey Oswald, who killed John F. Kennedy. Former presidents George Washington and John Adams were also voter selections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37id6m_0jVV9Jdx00

A compilation of write-in votes provided by Madison, Culpeper and Caroline counties. (Darlene Johnson / Capital News Service)

Most voters do not write in candidates to be strategic, Wintersieck said, but rather as a way of noting: “I don’t want either of these candidates.”

Other people who write in names genuinely believe their selected candidate should win, she said. Some states have the option to select “none of these candidates” to stop people from putting in fictional characters and people not running for office, Wintersieck said.

Former 7th District challenger and current state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, was endorsed in Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties. Eric Cantor, who formerly served seven terms in the 7th District, and Dave Brat, who bested Cantor in a primary and served for one term, each received at least one vote.

Some voters wrote in the names of candidates who represented the locality before redistricting. U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Westmoreland, received write-in votes from counties he used to represent before the 1st District was redrawn. This could be due to voter confusion, “brand familiarity” from having the same representative for years, or voters trying to make a statement against redistricting and the new candidates, Wintersieck said.

Write-in votes did not impact any congressional races. Write-in candidates won local elections where there were not enough candidates to fill seats. Kevin Kelley , a write-in candidate, won a seat on the Stanardsville Town Council, according to Jennifer Lewis-Fowler, director of elections for Greene County. This was the only race that required write-in votes to be tabulated in Greene County.

Isaac Kelley, age 19, became the youngest candidate to win in the town of Timberville, in Rockingham County. He won an uncontested seat on the Town Council after deciding at noon on Election Day to launch his campaign, according to the Daily News-Record . He used a whiteboard to promote his name as a candidate and won by an 18-vote margin, according to DNR.

The U.S. is governed by what Wintersieck said is a gerontocracy — a political system operated by older people.

“It’s really encouraging to see young people running and it’s really encouraging to see young people winning,” Wintersieck said. She encouraged candidates to mentor and train younger people to serve.

Perhaps some voters took “Rock the Vote” too literally. Rockers Bob Dylan, Trent Reznor, Keith Richards and Frank Zappa were all write-in options for the 7th District.

Some voters merely identified what they wanted in a candidate and suggested a representative “that supports Black people” and “with better ideas.”

Other voters put their faith in the power of Batman, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Cage and Hulk Hogan to clean up Congress.

The post Write-in candidates span the spectrum in midterm elections appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

What’s next for Virginia’s fourth congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A truncated election is on the horizon for those living in Virginia’s fourth congressional district after the death of Rep. Donald McEachin. “The action is on the Democratic side. This district is very substantially Democratic and it’s highly highly likely that a Democrat will be elected to succeed Don McEachin,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics.
Virginia Business

Richmond restaurant refuses service to Family Foundation

Cites political stances as reason for canceled reservation. A German-inspired restaurant in Richmond canceled a reservation for a conservative political organization’s private event last week, saying in a statement posted online Thursday night that the decision was made to protect their staff, many of whom are women and/or part of the LGBTQ community. The Family Foundation, the organization that had made the reservation, opposes same-sex marriage and abortion, among other positions.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Children’s Home Society of Virginia Announces Resignation of President and CEO Nadine Marsh-Carter and Appointment of Mel Tull as Interim CEO.

Children’s Home Society of Virginia, one of Virginia’s oldest non-profit human services agencies announced today the resignation of Nadine Marsh-Carter who has been CEO since 2006, effective January 1, 2023. Former Board Chair Mel Tull has agreed to lead the agency as Interim CEO while the Board undertakes a search for Ms. Marsh-Carter’s permanent replacement. Effective, January 3, 2023, Ms. Marsh-Carter will become President of the Cameron Foundation which is based in Petersburg, Virginia and serves the Tri-Cities area.
NBC12

Richmond Alternative School building celebrates 100 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Alternative School building is celebrating 100 years of educating and guiding young Richmonders who have faced challenges throughout their academic journey. “Our overall mission of Richmond Alternative School is to support students that are sometimes overlooked and underserved our motto is just because you attend...
q101online.com

Governor announces investment in business sites

Governor Glenn Youngkin on Friday announced an intention to propose an additional 350-million-dollar investment for business-ready sites in Virginia. Speaking at the Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade in Richmond, the governor said that the initial 150-million dollars allocated for economic investment back in June isn’t enough.
Virginia Mercury

U.S. Senate averts freight rail strike, but bid to include worker sick leave fails

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to codify an agreement the White House brokered between rail unions and freight companies in order to avoid a catastrophic rail strike, but fell short of enough votes to include paid sick leave for workers. The Senate backed the rail deal on an 80-15 vote and rejected […] The post U.S. Senate averts freight rail strike, but bid to include worker sick leave fails appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Mercury

After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit

A message Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office sent out in late August in response to “election integrity” complaints included a clear statement that state attorneys had no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020 and, therefore, no reason to stop the legally mandated destruction of ballots two years after the election. The Aug. 24 email […] The post After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WUSA9

Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was...
loudounnow.com

Greenway Tolls Battle Could Return in Richmond

Next year’s General Assembly session could bring a renewed battle around tolls on the Dulles Greenway, as state lawmakers and county supervisors revealed they have been in secretive closed-door meetings with the Greenway and state administration. Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) at their meeting Wednesday, Nov. 30 said he has...
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Restaurants in Richmond Virginia

- During your visit to Richmond, VA, you may want to check out some of the best restaurants in the area. There are several different dining options, including restaurants serving French cuisine. Restaurant Adarra in Richmond VA. In Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood, Restaurant Adarra is a Basque-inspired eatery with an...
WSET

Youngkin announces free admission to State History Museum for state employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — If you're an employee of the state, you'll have a chance in the month of December to visit the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and its special exhibition American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith. The Smithsonian produced the exhibit which examines America's government's...
NBC Washington

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Donates Fourth-Quarter Salary to Nonprofit

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday afternoon that he would donate his gubernatorial salary from the fourth quarter of the year to Pathways, a nonprofit based in Petersburg. Pathways, founded in 1995 as Petersburg Urban Ministries and renamed in 2008, provides resources, job training, and education in life skills like...
eastcoasttraveller.com

L'Opossum Sur La Colline De L'Oregon in Richmond VA

The menu is a mix of French and Spanish techniques. Guests can choose from a variety of drinks. The restaurant is known for its service, which is prompt. The dining room has a dark red color and is filled with art. The restaurant has a patio that is almost 100 people large.
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy