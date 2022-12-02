ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does White Lotus Escort Not Accept Venmo? Irreverent = Impastor? Was Willow Reveal Too Soon? And More Qs

By Vlada Gelman, Rebecca Iannucci, Matt Webb Mitovich, Nick Caruso, Dave Nemetz and Michael Ausiello
 2 days ago
We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The White Lotus , Willow , Titans and Criminal Minds: Evolution !

1 | Does The White Lotus ‘ in-house escort Lucia seriously not have a Venmo account? (Or a Europe-compatible equivalent?) And did Daphne accidentally showing Harper a picture of her blonde, blue-eyed kid after gushing about her blonde, blue-eyed trainer get you thinking said kid might not actually be Cameron’s?

2 | https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMasy_0jVV9HsV00 Why did East New York go to the trouble of making these prop tickets sync up up with Regina’s “tomorrow’s game” dialogue, but get the opposing team wrong? (Brooklyn played Orlando this Monday.) And if Brandy is worried about her and Andre’s secret not keeping, maybe she shouldn’t sneak a kiss in the eyeline of the front desk?

3 | Did NCIS: Los Angeles cast Rountree’s ex-girlfriend a bit young-looking, especially for someone with any meaningful experience with the FBI?

4 | Didn’t All American: Homecoming ’s fall finale cliffhanger feel awfully anticlimactic? Surely Simone’s future on the tennis team isn’t in any legitimate danger, right?

5 | Why is The CW dragging its feet on announcing premiere dates for Superman & Lois, The Flash and other midseason shows? None are possibly being held for summer , are they?

6 | On The Voice , might Team John’s group performance of “The Weight” have been the first time a coach and their team members have sounded truly excellent together?

7 | At any point in the production process for Peacock’s new series Irreverent , do you think anyone pointed out the uncanny similarities to TV Land’s gone-too-soon Impastor ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tq82k_0jVV9HsV00 8 | We’ve been watching Leverage since Day 1 on TNT, and “get” that it’s his thing, but… is Eliot’s trademark mane getting a bit too lush? On a strictly practical level, it is a very distinct look (compromising undercover disguises), and it could be easily grabbed in close-quarters combat.

9 | On The Challenge: Ride or Dies , did Jay and Michele get what they deserve? Also, what’s your opinion on the spectating players shouting out help to the players in The Zone? Should the players in the sand be left to their own devices?

10 | Did Disney+’s Willow series reveal Elora Danan too early?

11 | How was DC’s Stargirl ‘s Dolores able to watch a replay of her speech at that night’s awards ceremony, all those “decades ago”? And as TVLine reader Gene notes, “Why didn’t the cosmic staff immediately recognize the unusual energy output by the Ultra-Humanite?”

12 | Survivor fans: Were you at least partially hoping that Wednesday’s episode turned into a Karla vs. Cass showdown? And should the Shot in the Dark be the next element the show cuts ahead of Season 44?

13 | Now that The Amazing Race ‘s Final 3 teams are set in stone, what are the chances that Derek and Claire become the second Big Brother duo to win the Race? Are you rooting for them?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OlsE_0jVV9HsV00 14 | On Titans , what kind of wi-fi connection does Mother Mayhem’s minion possibly have inside the Temple of Azarah? How stunning is Rachel’s White Raven costume? And speaking of supersuits, did they really design one for Jinx to only be worn for a fraction of a scene?

15 | Wasn’t Criminal Minds: Evolution ‘s Elias observing the park situation from a bit too close a distance, considering a bomb might have gone off?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nfcO_0jVV9HsV00 16 | Assuming that Call Me Kat will establish that Phil and boyfriend Jalen have embarked on a round-the-world cruise or some other such extended vacation, is that a pretty sweet sendoff for the late Leslie Jordan’s character?

17 | With Netflix optioning 28 of Christopher Pike’s books for eventual use in the now-cancelled Midnight Club , which of the author’s stories would you like to see hit the streamer next (albeit, under a new creative team, of course)?

Hit the comments with your answers — and any other Qs you care to share!

TVLine

Bumper in Berlin Stars, EP Tease How Those Life-Changing Finale Twists Could Impact a Potential Season 2

Bumper Allen will remain in Germany for the foreseeable future… whether he likes it or not. The first season of Peacock’s Bumper in Berlin ends with the titular crooner finally getting to perform at Unity Day alongside his entire crew. Unfortunately, this dream comes at a price. Several, actually. Not only must Bumper enter into a fake marriage with Thea in order to avoid deportation, but the performance also earns Heidi a new job in Los Angeles, which — as you know — is very far from Berlin. And then there’s that giant Olympics symbol hanging ominously above Bumper and the gang...
TVLine

East New York: Amanda Warren Is 'Tickled Pink' About Show's Success, Teases 'Special Moment' in Fall Finale

The early success of the CBS drama East New York has been no less than “an embarrassment of riches” for series lead Amanda Warren. In the freshman drama, Warren stars as Regina Haywood, the newly promoted Deputy Inspector of the 74th Precinct — a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. Having family ties to the area, Haywood is out to deploy creative methods to protect her community, though her valiant effort thus far has met all manner of (not-insurmountable) roadblocks. The series’ cast also includes Emmy winner Jimmy Smits...
TVLine

Bob McGrath, Sesame Street Veteran of Nearly Five Decades, Dead at 90

Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor, singer, musician and children’s author, died Sunday. He was 90 years old. His family confirmed the news on Facebook writing, “Hello Facebook friends. The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” McGrath was one of the original and longest-standing human stars of Sesame Street, appearing on the show from 1969-2017. He starred in a total of 460 episodes over the course of 47 seasons, serving as an educator and musician. He performed many of the show’s original songs including “People...
ScreenCrush

Val Kilmer Was Written Out of ‘Willow’ Series at Last Minute

Val Kilmer’s character Madmartigan was one of the most iconic parts of 1988’s classic Willow. Unfortunately, he won’t be appearing in the first season of the new Willow TV series. It’s not for lack of trying on the studio’s end; Val Kilmer has had some major health challenges in recent years. He has been battling throat cancer since 2015.
EW.com

Joanne Whalley says her favorite line of dialogue ever in new Willow series

Joanne Whalley is eager to laugh at her past. The actress, who starred as Sorsha in 1988's Willow and returns as an older, queenly version of the character in the new Disney+ series, is delighted to be back in the fantasy world. But it does come with some baggage, given that she met ex-husband and father of her children, Val Kilmer, on the set of the film.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
TVLine

Clarence Gilyard Jr., Who Co-Starred on Walker, Texas Ranger, Dead at 66

Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., who co-starred as James Trivette on CBS’ Walker, Texas Ranger, has died at the age of 66. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Gilyard had been a film professor since 2006, announced the actor’s death in a press release on Monday. A cause of death was not given, but Gilyard had reportedly been battling a long illness. “His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him,” said Nancy J. Uscher, Dean of the College of Fine Arts at UNLV. “He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through...
wonderwall.com

Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI

Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
TVLine

The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look

An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
TVLine

The Masked Singer Really Needs to End

“Horror is the removal of masks,” playwright Bertolt Brecht allegedly said. “Horror is the removal of masks that reveal sweaty C-listers you haven’t thought about in ages,” I’d amend. Because, seriously, it’s time for The Masked Singer to hang it up. Tonight marked the Season 8 finale of Fox’s bizarro singing competition. If you’re uninitiated, here are the basics. The show, an American version of a South Korean format, showcases “celebrities” (the quotation marks will become evident in a few moments) who don elaborate costumes and perform covers of popular songs while a panel of judges attempts to guess which well-known personality is...
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Looper

NCIS' Diona Reasonover Initially Envisioned A Much Different Storyline When Co-Writing Her First Episode

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 20, Episode 8 — "Turkey Trot" "NCIS" Season 20 has given fans exciting new episodes before the upcoming Thanksgiving break. The latest episode from Monday, November 21 was even holiday-themed and titled, "Turkey Trot." Fittingly so, the Major Case Response Team attends a local Turkey Trot 5K to provide discrete protection for Navy Admiral Martha Stock (Gillian White) while Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), and Nicholas 'Nick' Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) trot. Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) are specifically the agents on protection detail when an explosion occurs while Admiral Stock fires the starting gun for the event. The team quickly discovers that it wasn't a bomb, but a bullet that hit a gas tank that set off the explosion, and it appeared to have been aimed directly at the admiral.
TVLine

Yellowstone Recap: [Spoiler] Learns a Devastating Truth and Vows Revenge

Sunday’s Yellowstone shed light on a subject that brought out the dark side in Beth. No, like the really dark side. Extra dark. Mega dark. As in we only thought we knew how dark she could get — that dark. After Rip’s bride spent the night behind bars for aggravated assault, she strong-armed Jamie into strong-arming the complainant into not pressing charges. (Although, hilariously, Beth would still have to pick up trash on the highway for disorderly conduct.) All of that was just a precursor to the big reveal, however. Forcing Jamie to give her a lift, Beth discovered a baby seat...
Looper

Frasier's Great, But There's Another Classic Sitcom Just Begging For A Revival

David Hyde Pierce might not be returning for the "Frasier" revival, but the fact that Seattle's favorite radio psychiatrist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) gets another lease in life should still be highly encouraging for sitcom fans. After all, the character's track record has been stellar throughout his appearances in "Cheers" and "Frasier," so there's reason to believe that the upcoming show will take great care to avoid tarnishing Mr. Crane's legacy.
Outsider.com

New Photos Show Historic ‘NCIS’ Crossover With All Three Shows

If you have been waiting for some clues or insights into the big NCIS crossover taking place on January 2, then we have you covered. NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii, and NCIS: Los Angeles all will have agents working on the same case. The basic storyline involves one hitman bringing all of the teams in on the case. A FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor died of an apparent suicide. Yet this professor, beloved by many, has his students thinking that foul play might be taking place here. They look deeply into a lot of information. What we will see is team members getting kidnapped. This leads to the agents applying their strengths together to get the assassin.
TVLine

Al Strobel, Twin Peaks Actor, Dead at 83

Al Strobel, the actor who played Phillip Gerard (aka “The One-Armed Man”) on Twin Peaks, has died. He was 83. Strobel died Friday, Dec. 2, as confirmed by Peaks producer and longtime David Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland. “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” she said in a statement on behalf of his family. “He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family.” A cause of death has not been revealed. The series’ co-creator Mark Frost paid tribute to Strobel on Twitter writing, “Oh no… Dear...
TVLine

Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 After Driving Record Paramount+ Sign-Ups

Forget everything you’ve been told. Crime does pay — at least for Paramount+’s Tulsa King, which has been renewed for Season 2 after just three outings. The renewal comes after the Sylvester Stallone-led mob drama helped drive the largest number of new Paramount+ sign-ups in a single day. Tulsa King streams new episodes on Paramount+ every Sunday, but its premiere episode’s Nov. 13 “simulcast” on Paramount Network drew 3.7 million total viewers, besting the linear viewership for HBO’s House of the Dragon debut — and thus making it the year’s biggest series premiere across cable. Series creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) serves as executive...
Deadline

Atlee Pine Series Based On David Baldacci’s Books In Works At Amazon With Writer Aeysha Carr

EXCLUSIVE: Bestselling author David Baldacci’s Atlee Pine book series is headed to television. Amazon Studios is developing an untitled drama series based on the novels. Written and executive produced by Aeysha Carr (Government Cheese), it follows exceptional FBI agent Atlee Pine as she finds herself at a crossroads in her life and career and she has to go back and solve the one case that has shaped her entire existence — the disappearance of her twin sister thirty years ago. Also executive producing are 3 Arts’ Erwin Stoff (The Serpent Queen, Julia) and Oly Obst (The Resident). A Lionsgate Television and...
TVLine

